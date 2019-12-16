Press Releases Unsolicited Press Press Release

Portland, OR, December 16, 2019 --(



Mary Paula Hunter began her career as a choreographer/dancer creating works that fused movement and text. Eventually the writing won out. A transplant to New England, Hunter grew up in East Lansing, Michigan and holds a BA in English and an MFA in dance from the University of Michigan. She lives in Providence, RI with her husband, historian Richard A. Meckel.



"Someone Else" is available directly from the publisher and all major retailers. Ingram Book Group distributes the title to the market.

Portland, OR, December 16, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Unsolicited Press announced immediate availability of "Someone Else" by Mary Paula Hunter. As in the work of David Lynch, "Someone Else" exposes the underbelly of small town America for all its charm and tragedy. At its core, this novel is a page turner luring the reader into the mind of Sally Tallman whose existential crisis blinds her to the real crises in her midst. Suicide may be the catalyst for change and discovery in "Someone Else" but this is a book that never traffics in easy answers.

