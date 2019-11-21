Press Releases Shirley Amy Press Release

Receive press releases from Shirley Amy: By Email RSS Feeds: Winning Way to Quit Smoking Announces Support for the Great American Smokeout

New York, NY, November 21, 2019 --(



The ebook, "The Winning Way to Quit Smoking," is reduced on Amazon for the day of the Great American Smokeout, and the rest of November 2019. This book comprises a unique protocol, which offers would-be-quitters a wide range of practical mental and physical supports, including strategies to stay positive and change your normal smoking routines; calming and uplifting aromatherapy, color therapy, de-stressing techniques; and cutting-edge products such as American-made Quit Tea (smoking replacement) and Quit Support, which is designed to reduces stress and promote relaxation. New York, NY, November 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The revolutionary, multi-holistic approach to quitting smoking has been introduced by British author Shirley Amy BSC to help those taking part in this year's American Cancer Society sponsored event.The ebook, "The Winning Way to Quit Smoking," is reduced on Amazon for the day of the Great American Smokeout, and the rest of November 2019. This book comprises a unique protocol, which offers would-be-quitters a wide range of practical mental and physical supports, including strategies to stay positive and change your normal smoking routines; calming and uplifting aromatherapy, color therapy, de-stressing techniques; and cutting-edge products such as American-made Quit Tea (smoking replacement) and Quit Support, which is designed to reduces stress and promote relaxation. Contact Information The Winning Way to Quit Smoking

Miss Shirley Amy

+44 7438147489



thewinningwaytoquitsmoking.blogspot.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Shirley Amy