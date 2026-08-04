Addiction News
Breaking news about addiction therapies, counseling and rehabilitation services, events, resources, announcements, technology and products designed for all those affected by addiction and involved in treatment. This section covers addiction to substances and activities such as alcohol, drugs, sex and gambling that cause substantial harm to individuals as a result of repeated involvement.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office... - August 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
The Pointe Malibu to Present Specialty Care Research at Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 Conference Alongside Global Industry Leaders
The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center will participate in the Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 conference, held in Oxford, UK, from September 14–17, 2026. As the world’s largest trauma, mental health, and wellbeing conference, the event will feature over 100 speakers and 6,000 attendees, focusing on the neurophysiological mechanics of recovery. - July 31, 2026 - The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center
For Decades, Addicts Have Been Told They Failed Recovery. What If Recovery Has Been Failing Them?
In new book Triple Modular Recovery, author Dan Shreve argues that addiction treatment has been missing something more fundamental than another recovery method: its first comprehensive recovery framework. - July 23, 2026 - Dan Shreve
Find Luxury Rehab Launches Online Directory to Help Families Discover Trusted Luxury Addiction and Mental Health Treatment Centers
Find Luxury Rehab announces the availability of its online directory, providing individuals and families with a centralized resource to research addiction treatment and mental health rehabilitation centers across the United States and internationally. - July 06, 2026 - Find Luxury Rehab
HGR Drug Rehabs San Diego California Announces Outpatient Alcohol Detox Center Accepting Most Insurances
HGR Drug Rehabs San Diego California located at 402 W Broadway Suite 400, San Diego, CA 92101 is offering outpatient drug and alcohol detox centers services. This program allows individuals to get a medically supervised outpatient detox from drugs or alcohol. They even accept most health insurances including Blue Cross, Aetna and Cigna to name a few. - May 25, 2026 - Harmony Grove Recovery
Skillsline and Greater Health Now Partner with Triumph Treatment Services to Champion Workforce Development Through Innovative Pilot Program
Triumph Treatment Services, in partnership with Greater Health Now and Skillsline, completed a workforce development pilot in Yakima, WA, focused on building human skills among behavioral health staff. Nearly 100 employees participated, showing strong engagement and measurable growth in areas like emotional intelligence and resilience, supporting improved workforce retention and quality of care. - May 15, 2026 - Skillsline
Minnesota Company Launches Free Behavioral Health Directory with 34,000+ Providers
Fluency Digital Inc. launches a free online multilingual directory of 34,900+ mental health and substance use providers across Minnesota. The platform includes a guided search tool, cost estimator, and payer-facing compliance tools that detect ghost networks and directory inaccuracies before CMS does. - May 13, 2026 - Fluency Digital
Discovery Point Retreat Data Shows 52% Reduction in Distress for Addiction Clients
New outcomes study of 388 clients demonstrates the effectiveness of a full continuum of care in treating co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders. - May 07, 2026 - Discovery Point Retreat
National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association Calls for Immediate Federal Action to Protect Transportation Safety
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is calling on the Administration and Congress to take immediate action to protect public safety following a recent Department of Justice order rescheduling certain marijuana products to a lower federal drug classification. NDASA warns... - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
NJRC Urges Trauma-Informed Mental Health Treatment as Essential to Justice Reform
NJRC’s 2026 Reentry Conference brought together leaders in government, medicine, law, and public policy to highlight the urgent need for trauma-informed mental health care in justice reform. Speakers emphasized that untreated trauma drives instability, recidivism, and public safety risks, underscoring the need for treatment, recovery, and dignity-focused reentry strategies. - April 14, 2026 - New Jersey Reentry Corporation
Award-Winning Author Brings Voice to Global Threat Impacting Marriages and Families
Author award announcement at Christian Indy Publishers Writer's Conference. - April 08, 2026 - Kathryn M. Lackey, Author
TJ Woodward Debuts “Unharmable,” a New Talk Show Challenging Traditional Narratives Around Trauma and Healing
Unharmable with TJ Woodward is a talk show and podcast exploring the idea that beneath trauma, conditioning, and life experiences there is an essential part of us that remains whole and untouched. Through conversations with therapists, thought leaders, and innovators, TJ Woodward invites listeners into a new conversation about healing, moving beyond brokenness and rediscovering the unharmable essence within. - March 14, 2026 - Unharmable Talk Show
James (Jim) A. Greer Addresses United Nations Regarding Marijuana Legalization in the United States
James A. Greer, Accredited Drug Testing President and past Chairman of the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association, addressed the United Nations during the 69th session of the commission on narcotic drugs held in Vienna Austria, March 12, 2026. - March 13, 2026 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc
PAWS NY Marks 3,000 Days of Foster Care Supporting Substance Use Recovery
Help us reach the next families in need — donations are matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000 through March 5, 2026. - February 20, 2026 - PAWS NY
New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction
Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today... - February 12, 2026 - Sana Recovery Foundation
Tech Veteran Launches First Survivor-Led Organization for AI Chatbot Psychological Harm
Paul A. Hebert, a Silicon Valley technology veteran with 30 years of experience, this week announced the launch of AI Recovery Collective (AIRC), the first survivor-led organization providing peer support and clinical resources for individuals experiencing psychological harm from AI chatbots. The announcement coincides with the release of his book Escaping the Spiral: How I Broke Free from AI Chatbots, and How You Can Too. - December 15, 2025 - AI Recovery Collective
Lifted From The Rut Opens Christ-Centered Intensive Outpatient Program in Littleton to Restore Hope, Identity, and Purpose
Lifted From The Rut has opened a new Christ-centered Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in Littleton, offering faith-based addiction recovery that combines professional counseling with biblical principles. The program helps individuals restore hope, rebuild identity, and experience lasting freedom in a supportive local community. - November 07, 2025 - LFTR Christian Rehab Services
Recovery Care of Columbia Named “Best of Tennessee 2025 – Regional Winner” in Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices
Recovery Care of Columbia, a locally owned and Joint Commission-accredited addiction treatment provider based in Brentwood, Tennessee, has been named a Best of Tennessee 2025 – Regional Winner by Guide to Tennessee for excellence in substance abuse treatment and recovery practices. - November 06, 2025 - Recovery Care of Columbia
Nashville Addiction Clinic Named “Best of Tennessee 2025” Winner in Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices
Nashville Addiction Clinic has been honored as a Best of Tennessee 2025 award winner in the Substance Abuse Treatment & Recovery Practices category by Guide to Tennessee, recognizing the clinic’s leadership in accessible, evidence-based addiction recovery care across the state. - November 05, 2025 - Nashville Addiction Clinic
Ameripath USA Announces Strategic Partnership with Recovery Resolutions to Expand Access to Addiction Recovery Homes
Ameripath USA has partnered with Recovery Resolutions LLC to expand access to high-quality Addiction Recovery Homes nationwide. Combining Ameripath’s real estate expertise with Recovery Resolutions’ proven 95% success model, the partnership will create safe, structured, and supportive housing for individuals rebuilding their lives—setting a new standard for effective, results-driven recovery housing across the U.S. - November 02, 2025 - Ameripath USA
HCA HealthONE Swedish 2025 Crush the Crisis
HCA HealthONE Swedish, with the Englewood Police, will host the 7th annual “Crush the Crisis” Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the hospital's Emergency Entrance. CMO Dr. Mary Laird Warner encourages safe disposal of unused medications to combat prescription drug misuse in Colorado, supporting HCA Healthcare's national goal of collecting 100,000 pounds of expired drugs. - October 23, 2025 - HCA HealthONE Swedish
San Diego Walk for Lives
Bear Roots is hosting the San Diego Walk for Lives, 9/20/2025. This event will have free Naloxone, CPR lessons, free goodies for the kids and a family activities table. There will be 25 local organizations, including food and drink vendors. Participants will do a .7 mile walk through the main street of Palm Avenue and meet back for the main networking and speakers. The special guest speaker, Joseph Lucero, will be sharing his recovery story. - September 19, 2025 - Bear Roots Co.
OMNI Expands Support for Adults Navigating Addiction with SMART Recovery
OMNI, a trusted nonprofit provider of behavioral health and counseling services in the Chicago suburbs, is expanding its substance use and recovery programs with the launch of a new SMART Recovery group. This science-based, peer-led program gives adults practical tools to take charge of their... - September 18, 2025 - OMNI
Psychiatry Grand Opening
Cordial Psychiatry Announces Grand Opening of New Yonkers Office Cordial Psychiatry is proud to announce the grand opening of its new office at 955 Yonkers Avenue, Suite 102, Yonkers, NY 10704. The celebration will take place on Monday, September 8th at 5:00 PM, with local leaders, staff, and... - September 03, 2025 - Cordial Psychiatry
Military Veterans Join Virtue Recovery to Expand Community Outreach with Hope and Support
Virtue Recovery has expanded its Business Development Team with the addition of two American Veterans, Adam Khosroabadi and Chauncy Nash. Both bring extensive military service, professional expertise, and a passion for helping others, strengthening Virtue Recovery’s mission to provide compassionate, whole-person treatment across its nationally accredited centers. - September 03, 2025 - Virtue Recovery Center
BrainWorks Behavioral Health Expands Psychological and Neuropsychological Services to Los Angeles & Orange Counties with New Los Angeles, Whittier and Irvine Offices
BrainWorks Behavioral Health has expanded into Los Angeles and Orange Counties with new offices in Los Angeles, Whittier, and Irvine. The clinics provide autism testing, ADHD evaluations, therapy, and counseling for children, teens, and adults. For over a decade, BrainWorks has delivered compassionate care across Southern California, now bringing necessary psychological and neuropsychological services to more families. - August 27, 2025 - BrainWorks Behavioral Health
SaVida Health Relocates to New Addiction Treatment Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
SaVida Health, a leader in outpatient, evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders, is proud to announce the opening of its relocated opioid and alcohol treatment center in Worcester, Massachusetts, strengthening SaVida’s commitment to increased access to high-quality, respectful,... - August 23, 2025 - SaVida Health
Jeff Jay Appointed President and CEO of Borden Cottage, Bringing Decades of Clinical Leadership to the Premier Recovery Retreat
Jeff Jay has been appointed President and CEO of Borden Cottage, a premier private recovery retreat in Camden, Maine. A nationally known clinician, author, and interventionist, Jay brings decades of experience in addiction and mental health recovery. He will lead Borden Cottage’s operations, continuing its mission of providing world-class, personalized care for high-net-worth individuals in a discreet and compassionate setting. - July 30, 2025 - Borden Cottage
Revolve Recovery Launches Trauma Ecology Integration Model (TEIM)
Revolve Recovery has launched the Trauma Ecology Integration Model™ (TEIM™), a new framework developed by Dr. Georgina K. Smith. TEIM redefines trauma as a relational and systemic ecology, introducing concepts like Orbits of Harm and Trauma Atmospheres to explore how trauma evolves across generations, institutions, and culture. - July 26, 2025 - Revolve Recovery
Coral Bay Recovery Launches “Operation Resilience” – A Lifeline for Veterans and First Responders
Coral Bay Recovery is proud to announce the launch of Operation Resilience, a transformative new program dedicated to the mental health and recovery of our nation’s Veterans, Military Personnel, and First Responders. Led by Justin Burns, Program Director and U.S. Navy Veteran, Operation... - July 03, 2025 - Coral Bay Recovery
PNLH to Expand Recovery Housing with MSHDA Funding: 12 New Beds Will Support Early Recovery
PNLH received MSHDA funding to open two new recovery homes, adding 12 beds for people in early recovery from opioid use disorder. These homes offer safe housing, peer support, and outpatient services—addressing a critical need in Southeast Michigan. - June 17, 2025 - Personalized Nursing LIGHT House
PNLH Pilots CHESS Health Solution to Support Outpatient Clients with SUD
Personalized Nursing LIGHT House (PNLH) has launched a pilot program offering the CHESS Health Connections app to support clients with substance use disorder (SUD). Funded by the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network, the app provides 24/7 recovery support through peer forums, virtual meetings, crisis response, and care tools. The program begins at PNLH’s Plymouth location with plans to expand across sites, helping bridge care gaps and extend support beyond in-person services. - June 12, 2025 - Personalized Nursing LIGHT House
Narconon Arrowhead Hosts Celebration for Graduate's 25 Years of Sobriety
The Narconon Arrowhead Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Program recently hosted a special celebration as Bobby Newman, a program graduate, marked 25 years of sobriety. Newman, who transformed from a methamphetamine addict facing seven years in prison to a successful Interventionist and Substance... - June 12, 2025 - Narconon Arrowhead
HGR Alcohol Detox San Diego Free Evaluation
Harmony Grove Recovery alcohol rehabs San Diego is providing free drug and alcohol assessments. This California drug and alcohol addiction treatment centers are Joint Commission accredited. We accept most heath insurances. They have California luxury drug rehabs located in San Diego, Riverside, La Jolla, Carlsbad and Encinitas. - June 09, 2025 - Harmony Grove Recovery
Behavioral Health Advocates to Hold Joint Capitol Hill Press Conference on June 11
Grassroots advocates from across the country will mobilize for a National Hill Day and Day of Action to urge Congress to protect—and strengthen—federal investments that are helping turn the tide on America’s addiction and mental health crises. - June 09, 2025 - Faces & Voices of Recovery
MindScape Retreat Releases Landmark Case Study Showing 70% Average Symptom Improvement in Parkinson’s Patients Following Ibogaine Treatment in Mexico
MindScape Retreat in Cozumel, Mexico has released a groundbreaking case study showing a 70% average improvement in Parkinson’s symptoms following a 14-day ibogaine therapy program. Among 30 patients, 52% symptom relief was seen by Day 4, with further gains by Day 14. A quarter of participants who continued microdosing post-retreat maintained or improved results. The therapy, using Ibogaine HCl and TA, showed strong safety and potential neuroregenerative benefits via GDNF activation. - May 02, 2025 - MindScape Retreat
"Instrumental in Rebuilding My Life" Former Client at Changes Healing Center Celebrates Success Following Addiction Treatment in Phoenix
Former patient Daniel credits Changes Healing Center for over two years of sobriety, restored family bonds, and renewed faith. With personalized care and effective strategies, the Phoenix-based drug rehab and alcohol rehab programs helped him rebuild his life, maintain employment, and move into a new home with his family. - May 01, 2025 - Changes Healing Center
A Place to Heal: Virtue Recovery Center Stands with Veterans and Families Across the United States
Virtue Recovery Center in Las Vegas, NV, is stepping up as a critical ally in the fight against veteran suicide and substance abuse by offering specialized, compassionate care for former service members in Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Oregon. With alarming statistics showing 17 veterans die by suicide each day, Virtue Recovery provides a safe, stigma-free environment where veterans can receive personalized treatment for PTSD, addiction, and co-occurring mental health issues. - April 24, 2025 - Virtue Recovery Center
LGBTQ+ Mental Healthcare Program Opens in San Diego
A new era of healing and self-discovery begins with the launch of Element Q Healing Center, a transformative program dedicated to holistic wellness, trauma healing, and mental health treatment. Brought to you by the team at Monima Behavioral Health, Element Q is a mental health PHP (Partial Hospitalization Program) and IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program) serving the LGBTQ+ communities of San Diego and beyond. - April 07, 2025 - Element Q Healing Center
Gallus Medical Detox Announces Expansion of Services and Name Change
Gallus Medical Detox, a provider of services to individuals with substance use issues, is pleased to announce that it has expanded services to provide outpatient medication management for those in need of additional taper management after medical detox and those in need of ongoing medication... - March 09, 2025 - Gallus Detox Centers
Tammy L. Mclaughlin Honored as a VIP for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tammy L. McLaughlin of Reeds Spring, Missouri has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare and recovery... - March 07, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
World-Renowned Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist Rev. Charles B. Lenzy, PhD, CCHT, & Naomi Morgan, LMHC Announces Release of Transformative Hypnotic Audio Recordings
Rev. Charles B. Lenzy, PhD, CCHT, a distinguished Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist and Certified Hypnotherapy Instructor, Rapid Resolution Practioner and Boston Neurodynamics trained Neurotherapist, humbly announces the release of a comprehensive catalog of hypnotic audio recordings originally designed to support veterans in overcoming the challenges associated with PTSD and related emotional struggles, including fear, anger, panic, grief, & anxiety. - February 27, 2025 - Lenzy Morgan Clinical Hypnotherapy Institute
The Summit Wellness Group Expands Team to Meet Growing Demand for Mental Health Treatment
The Summit Wellness Group, a leading dual diagnosis treatment center in Atlanta, has expanded its team with the addition of four experienced mental health professionals to meet the growing demand for comprehensive care. This growth reflects the center's commitment to delivering tailored, evidence-based treatments in a supportive, family-like atmosphere. - January 28, 2025 - The Summit Wellness Group
Coral Bay Recovery Adds Francesca Corbi to Clinical Team
Coral Bay Recovery has added Francesca Corbi as a Primary Therapist to the clinical team. She will facilitate substance use disorder treatment groups as well as meeting with clients on an individual basis as part of the treatment program. Francesca has worked in various roles, including case... - December 06, 2024 - Coral Bay Recovery
Accredited Drug Testing Launches DOT Oral Fluid Collector Training Online Course
Accredited Drug Testing, Inc., the Nation’s leading provider of drug testing industry training programs, has announced that its online, self-paced DOT Oral Fluid Collector Training Program is now available for drug testing specimen collectors and drug testing collection sites Nationwide. This... - December 05, 2024 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc
Behind the Floats: CTSHealth and Its Founders Celebrate Chicago in the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Two visionary brothers turned their shared dream into a thriving business and now celebrate their journey by participating in the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade. Born and raised in the Austin community, Clarence and Corey Sutton founded CTSHealth, a behavioral health and therapeutic foster care agency, based on a shared passion for helping others. Their work is a testament to resilience and teamwork, inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs to dream big while remembering where they came from. - November 18, 2024 - CTSHealth
SKinRange Introducing Addiction Killer: a Comprehensive Ayurvedic Solution for Addiction Recovery
SKinRange, a leader in Ayurvedic healthcare and a venture of Sat Kartar Shopping Limited, is thrilled to announce the launch of Addiction Killer - a 100% natural Ayurvedic solution designed to help people overcome addictions to alcohol, nicotine, tobacco, drugs, and other harmful substances. With a formulation deeply rooted in Ayurvedic principles, Addiction Killer provides a safe and effective approach to breaking free from addiction. - November 14, 2024 - SKinRange
Rapper Gremlin Releases Powerful Music Video Addressing Teen Trauma and Suicide
In the music video, viewers follow the heart-wrenching journey of a teenage girl grappling with overwhelming despair. Her struggles with self-harm and suicidal thoughts lead to a tragic moment on a train track. The powerful narrative sheds light on the challenges many young people face, aiming to spark open conversations about mental health and the path to healing. - October 11, 2024 - Gremlin
Northpoint Recovery Appoints James "Stokes" Aitken as Chief Executive Officer and Director
Northpoint Recovery Holdings, LLC is excited to announce the appointment of James "Stokes" Aitken as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director. Stokes, who has served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since March 2024, will now use his over 17 years of leadership... - October 09, 2024 - Northpoint Recovery
Lake Drive Books Publishes a Mother and Daughter Story of Trauma Recovery and Intergenerational Healing in New Book
In You Are Not Your Trauma: Uproot Unhealthy Patterns, Heal the Family Tree, mental health and addiction recovery expert Caroline Beidler, MSW, helps readers understand the link between intergenerational trauma and recovery and identify unhealthy patterns that keep them stuck and live more freely without trauma—or family trauma—holding them back. - September 25, 2024 - Lake Drive Books