The Echo Group Welcomes White Horse Recovery as Its Newest Partner Two local Mount Washington Valley area businesses that support behavioral health treatment team up to offer top-notch care and support. - November 27, 2019 - The Echo Group

Accredited Drug Testing Voted "Top 10 Recommended Drug Testing Provider" Accredited Drug Testing has been voted one of the Top 10 recommended drug testing providers in the nation for pre-employment screening. - November 25, 2019 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc

Winning Way to Quit Smoking Announces Support for the Great American Smokeout The revolutionary, multi-holistic approach to quitting smoking has been introduced by British author Shirley Amy BSC to help those taking part in this year's American Cancer Society sponsored event. The ebook, "The Winning Way to Quit Smoking," is reduced on Amazon for the day of the Great... - November 21, 2019 - Shirley Amy

DWX Supports Veterans Through CBD Dragon Wing Extracts announces its support and appreciation for veterans and first responders through their discount CBD program. - November 13, 2019 - The Green Room Michigan LLC

Compliance Resources from Nationwide Testing Association, Inc. Nationwide Testing Association, Inc. recently launched a new resource center online. The resource center is aimed at keeping clients up-to-date on all things compliance. In Nationwide Testing Association, Inc.'s resource center, you will find training videos, and news releases on current industry topics. - November 05, 2019 - Nationwide Testing Association Inc.

Scientology Nashville Teams Up with General Hospital for Red Ribbon Week The last week of October is Red Ribbon Week, a time to educate young people about the dangers of drugs. - November 02, 2019 - Drug Free South

Attorney and Mediator Brenda Waugh to Facilitate Restorative Justice Workshop for Newly Formed Greenbrier County Maternal Health Group Providing Support for Addictions Brenda Waugh, attorney, and mediator with Waugh Law & Mediation, will be teaming up with staff and volunteers at the West Virginia Healing Home in Ronceverte, West Virginia, to facilitate a workshop, "Restorative Justice for Children and Families." WVHH is a new organization in Greenbrier... - October 16, 2019 - Brenda Waugh

Indie Book Publisher Black Rose Writing Issues Suspense Novel That Fuses Current USA Opioid and Anxiety Epidemics Author Marc Berlin borrows from media headlines to masterfully weave a disturbing tale of psychological suspense. - October 15, 2019 - Marc Berlin

HealthONE to Host "Crush the Crisis" Opioid Take Back Days HealthONE hospitals educate community about safe, proper disposal of opioids. - October 12, 2019 - HealthONE

New Surveys Show West Hollywood Residents and Visitors See Meth as Most Harmful Substance Abuse Problem in the City Meth use is rising rapidly in West Hollywood, California. Community Organization Working with City Leaders to Develop Prevention Strategies. - October 12, 2019 - Institute for Public Strategies

Marla F. Tonseth Honored as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Marla F. Tonseth of Warrington, Pennsylvania has been honored as a VIP Member for 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare field. About Marla F. Tonseth Marla Tonseth is a Rehab Performance Improvement Specialist... - October 08, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Chicago’s 1st Annual Grief and Healing Conference, the Renew Conference, Helps Those Struggling Spiritual Medium and Mentor Stacey Lynn Cripps hosts the upcoming Renew Conference in Naperville, Illinois. This heart-warming event will bring peace and joy to those struggling. - September 30, 2019 - Stacey Lynn Cripps

NY’s Mindful Urgent Care Tackling Critical Needs with New Model for Mental Health and Addiction Services New York’s Mindful Urgent Care has become the first and only chain of clinics in New York to provide same day in-network mental health care and addiction services. The clinics offer a completely streamlined process with same-day appointments and with most insurance plans accepted. - September 30, 2019 - Mindful Urgent Care

Brett Bohl Joins Apportis as VP of Special Events and Community Outreach Apportis is committed to fighting the Ohio Opioid crisis and Brett Bohl will lead the community outreach efforts. - September 28, 2019 - Apportis

APTQI Urges CMS to Revise the Proposed Physical Therapy Provisions in Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) Rule for CY 2020 Proposed across-the-board 8% cut to PT services would create market instability and hinder patient access to therapy services to reduce opioid use and prevent senior falls. - September 27, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

Healing the Trauma Within, Women’s Empowerment Summit 15 Daring Women Share Their Methods to Move from Victim to Victorious. - September 21, 2019 - Daring Woman, Inc.

Midwest Recovery Center Growing, Acquires 3rd Location Midwest Recovery Center, a substance use disorder and mental health treatment facility located in Lucas County, procured property from Davis College in Toledo on Sept. 4 in order to expand outpatient treatment services and host a slew of new services. The new location is on Monroe Street in West Toledo... - September 14, 2019 - Amatus Health

Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP Reveals How to Combat the Growing Vaping Epidemic Hypnosis is proven to be most effective at quitting nicotine, including smoking and e-cigarette vaping. - September 14, 2019 - Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP

70% Savings Expected on Treating Orthopedic Injuries with Partnership Between Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, KRMC Physicians, LLC & CPM, Inc. Adding KRMC’s Stem Cell Therapy to an employer’s group health benefits can produce a savings of over 70% on orthopedic injuries where, previously, surgery would have been the only option. In addition, Stem Cell Therapy shows reduced absenteeism in the workplace while reducing the risk of... - September 11, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Georgia Band Nocturnal Blonde Finds Healing in New Album; A Story of a Brotherhood, an Opioid Overdose, and an Unbroken Bond Williams brothers share the story of the inspiration for their band, Nocturnal Blonde, and the album which brought them healing from an Opioid Overdose, "Still Gushing." A Brotherly Bond Bound Through the Music They Create to Heal Themselves - and Others. - September 10, 2019 - Nocturnal Blonde

Newly Patented Artificial Intelligence App Combatting Drug/Alcohol Addiction PerfectCoaches Joining Forces with Treatment Providers to Combat Alcohol/Drug Addiction / Newly Patented, Cutting-edge Tool Combines Psychology of Operant Learning with Artificial Intelligence to Help Mitigate Relapse Risk Factors - August 30, 2019 - PerfectCoaches

Opioid Prescriptions Fall 75% at HealthONE Emergency Departments HealthONE, Denver’s largest health system, and CarePoint Health of Greenwood Village, CO, one of the nation’s largest privately held physician practice groups, today announced a dramatic decline in the number of opioids prescribed at 13 Denver-area HealthONE Emergency Departments. CarePoint... - August 28, 2019 - HealthONE

MAHOIR Innovation Consulting Launches Innovation Training Workshops, the First of Its Kind in Northeast Florida, to Teach Professionals the ABCs of Design Thinking For the first time in Northeast Florida, an innovation training program is becoming available to the business professionals of all levels and all business sizes to teach them the fundamentals of Design Thinking. MAHOIR House of Innovation Research is launching a four-part training series on Sept. 14,... - August 16, 2019 - MAHOIR Inc.

Chicago Block Party, the Party with a Cause The Genesis Dream Center, Children’s Literacy Project, and Chicago YMCA are proud to host the Chicago Block Party on Saturday and Sunday, August 31st and September 1st, from 11 am – 5 pm in University Village on W. 15th Street between South Racine Avenue and South Ashland Avenue. This free... - August 08, 2019 - Chicago Block Party

Merrimack Valley Overdose Awareness Day - #MillCityRemembers Get involved to prevent the tragedy of overdose. Knowing how to prevent overdose does make all the difference. - July 15, 2019 - Heroin Is Killing My Town, Inc.

RehabNear.me Provides Recovery Options to Adolescent Opioid Abusers No demographic group is immune to the nation’s current opioid epidemic. Hundreds of thousands of young Americans misuse opioids annually as the percentage of overdose deaths continue to rise. RehabNear.me was introduced as an online resource for the individuals suffering the effects of substance... - July 11, 2019 - RehabNear.me

The Opioid Epidemic: Performing and Recording Artist John O'Brien Releases Music Video "By The Throat" to Urge Addicts to Get Help Written in memory of his late brother, performer and recording artist John O'Brien has written a heartfelt song answering John’s burning question "What more could I have done?" He believes it is important to do everything possible to address the addiction of a loved one or friend by getting them help. The music video for the song portrays that happening. - July 10, 2019 - John O'Brien Music

Success Strategist Making a Difference Wins Business Honor Recently voted as Top 25 Entrepreneurs by Leading Women Entrepreneurs. “The women we recognize are amazing role models for women in entrepreneurship and business everywhere. Their tremendous accomplishments are representative of the increasing impact women are making in the world of business. Every year, we continue to be blown away by how many successful women are nominated for the Top 25.” - July 08, 2019 - FINE to FAB

Church of Scientology Nashville Partners with Health Leaders to Demand Citywide Change on International Day Against Drug Abuse The Church of Scientology Nashville in partnership with Drug-Free Tennessee held an event for International Day Against Drug Abuse to help the community keep young people away from drugs. - June 29, 2019 - Drug Free South

Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, Sits Down with the Top 100 Registry Inc. for a Spotlight Interview The Hon. Dr. Dale Layman, Founder of Robowatch LLC, sits down with Daniel Houle for a Spotlight Interview discussing his life and career. In May 2019, Dr. Layman was named Top 100 Registry's Man of the Year for his work in raising awareness in the fields of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. - June 27, 2019 - Top100 Registry Inc.

Lindsey Arrasmith Joins the Team as a Counselor at Bellevue Family Counseling in Bellevue Washington Bellevue Family Counseling is excited to announce Lindsey Arrasmith to its team of specialized counselors. Lindsey will be responsible for working with teens and adults seeking treatment for trauma, anxiety, PTSD and related chemical addictions. - June 26, 2019 - Bellevue Family Counseling

Life Fest Will Provide Free Mental Health Counseling in Kansas City Two Missouri Mental Health Providers Team Up to Reverse Suicide Trends in the Midwest. - June 23, 2019 - Signature Psychiatric Hospital

Join Author, Nicole Thompson, at Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee Shop for a Book Talk and Signing of Black Therapists Rock: a Glimpse Through the Eyes of Experts Join the discussion on how Black Therapists Rock: A Glimpse Through the Eyes of Experts seeks to end the mental health stigma in Black communities. Since trauma is healed better collectively, each author shares personal accounts of depression, abuse, grief, and other forms of trauma that is often ignored in the community. Nicole’s chapter reveals childhood memories of her mom’s depression that ended with her lifeless body lying next to her at age 8. - May 27, 2019 - The Urban School Psychologist

Life Begins at Eighty; It's Never Too Late to Achieve Your Dreams Milton A. Kaufman, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), announces the opening of his psychotherapy practice at 229 Fanshaw F, Boca Raton, Florida. The services offered are mental health counseling for adults, couples, children, and adolescents. Kaufman recently relocated from New Jersey. After retiring... - May 17, 2019 - Milton A. Kaufman, LCSW

Addiction Recovery Network, Top Drug Rehab, Mental Health & Alcohol Treatment Centres Across Canada, Announces Their 14 Year Anniversary Addiction Recovery Network is a top-rated drug rehabilitation, mental health and alcohol treatment organization with centres located in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. The organization is proud to announce its 14th anniversary of serving Canadians suffering with Addictions and Mental Health. - May 15, 2019 - Addiction Recovery Network

Tonya L. Baker Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Tonya L. Baker of Springdale, Arkansas has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the field of drug and alcohol testing. About Tonya L. Baker Tonya L. Baker is the owner of Xpress... - May 03, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

APTQI Unveils Updated Website, New Branding New APTQI website serves as a vital platform for physical therapy professionals, providers, and policymakers to learn about issues that impact the physical therapy community. - May 01, 2019 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation

Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA) Responds to Recent Vaping Advertisement The Smoke-Free Alternatives Trade Association says, "The FDA, the government and elected officials have hired a famous movie director to scare our kids. That’s what he does in his movies - makes people afraid. Except our kids aren’t dumb - they know there’s no scientific proof of what’s in this commercial. Kids won’t be lied to. They know the truth about vaping and you should too." - April 26, 2019 - SFATA

Wraser Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of White Paper Addressing Opioid Safety Sharp rises in opioid abuse and overdose rates in the United States over the past two decades have prompted much-needed review of prescription rates and ease of access to controlled substances. Combatting these alarming trends requires assessing which opioids are more addictive and habit-forming than others. - April 26, 2019 - WraSer Pharmaceuticals

SFATA Uncovers an Epidemic of Misinformation About Vaping There’s an epidemic of misinformation about vaping in the United States. SFATA, the Smoke Free Alternatives Trade Association, wants to make sure you’re getting the truth – not just the fake facts. SFATA believes that while the FDA is busy giving adults and teens an epidemic of misinformation,... - April 16, 2019 - SFATA

Church of Scientology Georgia Fights the Opioid Crisis During the Big Game in Atlanta 500,000 educational booklets were passed out in Atlanta leading up to the Big Game. - February 16, 2019 - Church of Scientology Atlanta

House of Hope Deploys New Safety Wearable Technology AlertGPS and House of Hope in Ft. Lauderdale have teamed up together to implement new groundbreaking innovative safety technology platform to increase the effectiveness of their outpatient treatment programs. - February 14, 2019 - AlertGPS

Smart Drug Testing LLC Announces a New Drug and Alcohol Testing Center in Boston Smart Drug Testing LLC is pleased to announce that it has opened a Boston drug testing and Boston alcohol testing center, located at 240 Commercial Street, Suite 3A Boston, MA 02109 for employers and individuals needing a drug or alcohol test. Testing hours are 8:00am to 6:00pm Monday through Friday. - February 07, 2019 - National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association

Dr. Keith Kantor, CEO of the Nutritional Addiction Mitigation Eating and Drinking Program Joins Advances in Nutrition and Food Magazine Board as Editorial Board Chief Advances in Nutrition and Food Magazine is an Internationally Acclaimed Peer Review Magazine. - February 01, 2019 - NAMED

Depression2Extinction Hosting 50 Day U.S. Expedition to Build Community Beyond Depression Depression2Extinction (d2e), a non-profit on a mission to eliminate the stigma of depression and anxiety disorders through movement, mindfulness, & human connection, announced today Founder, Jeff Jackson’s, Ultra 50 Expedition. The Expedition includes running an Ultra Marathon of 50K or longer,... - January 26, 2019 - Depression2Extinction

Free Employment Drug Testing Offered for Federal Government Workers Affected by the Government Shutdown Accredited Drug Testing is pleased to announce that it is now offering free drug and alcohol testing for all current Federal Government employees at all company owned and affiliated testing centers nationwide. Accredited Drug Testing recognizes that many Federal Government employees are facing financial hardship due to the government shutdown and may be required to seek employment in the private sector. - January 22, 2019 - National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association

Medidex Partners with Count It! Lock It! Drop It! to Fight the Opioid Crisis, Launches Drug Abuse Prevention Features on MedManage App Medidex Inc.® and Count It! Lock It! Drop It!® launch new partnership to add drug abuse prevention features to the MedManage mobile app. MedManage can help patients keep track of medications and reduce risk of possible medication misuse. Features of the app include a daily dose tracking calendar/log, medication info lookup, clear usage instructions, drug adherence charts, and a med drop box locator to dispose of unused supply. - January 22, 2019 - Medidex Inc.

The Watershed Leading the Way in Addiction Treatment Since 1998 The Watershed Addiction Treatment Programs celebrated 20 years of providing alcohol and drug addiction treatment to individuals battling substance use disorders. Over the course of two decades, The Watershed has been able to expand in both Florida and Texas. Today, The Watershed has treated over 58,000 people with drug addiction and alcoholism. - November 06, 2018 - The Watershed