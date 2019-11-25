New Salesforce Data Migration Service, Enso Data App, Launches at Dreamforce

Press Releases Enso Data App Press Release

The only Salesforce data service that incorporates mindful business practices with migration expertise that results in zero downtime during projects.

Enso Data App migrates data from any data source to Salesforce, including Salesforce Org to Org migrations. This solution is perfect for mergers, acquisitions and independent Salesforce consultants. Enso Data Migration Specialists support each customer through the process with unparalleled Salesforce expertise. San Francisco, CA, November 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Enso Data App is premiering its very first demo this year at Dreamforce, with plans to entice companies with its best in class data migration solution. In addition to a simple, streamlined and secure service, Enso also incorporates mindful business practices to deliver impeccably fast migrations.This software not only does the job, but it provides a simple, clean, user-friendly experience that other Salesforce data migration services lack. CEO and Enso Data founder, Joshua Krinsky, has over 20 years’ industry experience and created Enso Data to fill in the gap of overly complex, messy, and often insufficient migration services. Enso Data also encourages each employee to maintain a meditation and mindfulness practice.“Mindfulness and meditation practices tend to simplify things and give people an experience of clarity and positivity. These foundations help us to make sure all of our customers find success using our service,” says CEO Joshua Krinsky.Enso Data App migrates data from any data source to Salesforce, including Salesforce Org to Org migrations. This solution is perfect for mergers, acquisitions and independent Salesforce consultants. Enso Data Migration Specialists support each customer through the process with unparalleled Salesforce expertise. Contact Information Enso Data App

