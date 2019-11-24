Robert Miller Thanks Future Electronics Team for "Automating Transportation" Keynote Panel at AEU 2019

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated his team on the success of their expert panel on embedded systems in transportation at Advanced Engineering University 2019.

Pointe Claire, Canada, November 24, 2019 --(



"Embedded Systems in Transportation: Automating the Movement of People and Things" explored the changes in this rapidly evolving market, and the new challenges they bring for customers' and suppliers' engineering staffs, including new certifications, safety issues with lives on the line, and dealing with an industry that is very different from the traditional embedded customer.



The expert panel featured senior representatives from Future's suppliers, including John Johnson, Principal Market Development Engineer for the Powertrain and Safety division at STMicroelectronics, Shawn Slusser, Vice President of the Automotive Division at Infineon, Jay Nagle, Automotive Product Marketing Engineer at ON Semiconductor, and Michael Troman, Senior Manager of ICT Global Distribution and Inside Sales at TE Connectivity.



Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone on his team who participated in the successful Embedded Intelligence panel.



Embedded Systems in Transportation was part of Advanced Engineering University (AEU) '19, Future's premier event for training the members of its Advanced Engineering Group on the latest technologies and applications from their valued partner suppliers.



Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968, and it remains the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.



To learn more about Future Electronics and to explore sponsorship opportunities, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



About Future Electronics



Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard

Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7

Canada



