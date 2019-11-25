Elite Online Publishing Launched a New Bestselling Book by Gary Bowen

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Elite Online Publishing Press Release

Author Gary Bowen Hits #1 International Bestseller With New Book



Author Gary Bowen joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his new book, “Christianity in The Americas Before Columbus: Unfamiliar Origins and Insights,” which was released Tuesday, November 19, 2019, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.



On the day of release, his book started its upward movement towards bestseller status on Amazon.com and reached #1 International Bestseller in six categories. Including Mexican History, Multiple Translations Christian Bibles, Ecclesiology Christian Theology, Christian Evangelism and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the US and Mexican History in CA.



About the Book



Who was Fray (“Friar”) Servando Teresa de Mier?

What did he do and what did he write? Fray Mier was born in 1763 in Monterrey, Mexico, and died in 1827 as a guest in Mexico’s Presidential Palace. He came to be the most popular man in Mexico. Two centuries later, Fray Mier is unknown even in his native Mexico. Why and how did this happen? The life and writings of Fray Mier is a “Mier Paradox” described in Christianity in The Americas Before Columbus: Unfamiliar Origins and Insights. Dr. Mier’s writings give unfamiliar origins and insights to the history of Mexico before and after Columbus. Mier writing: “And, who does not know of the blasphemies of the incredulous against the Christian religion, whose Divinity, they say, was testing them for sixteen centuries, up to crushing their bones, with its expansion into all the world by only twelve men, and with the universality of the Church; and in the end a New World was discovered where nothing was known of it? It is false. Throughout America, monuments and vestige evidences of Christianity were found, according to the unanimous testimony of the missionaries.”



Those early Catholic missionaries were the source of Fray Mier’s research and writings. Mier wrote his “Farewell Letter to the Mexicans,” 1820, while incarcerated in San Juan de Ullúa Fort. Mier’s “Farewell Letter...,” has this closing mandate: “My fellow countrymen stop howling and instruct yourselves... The Deists themselves today confess that the ancient preaching of the Gospel in America is beyond doubt.” Pursuant to Fray Mier’s mandate to his Mexican countrymen, we too must instruct ourselves on those early Catholic missionaries’ writings, which give historical authenticity to the ancient preaching of the Gospel of Jesus Christ in the Americas before Columbus.



About Gary Bowen

Gary Bowen earned degrees in Economics and an MBA from the University of Utah. His career began in egg marketing, when hired by Jon M. Huntsman Sr. His experiences included agricultural wholesale marketing and financial consulting. He was a Utah State Division Director and a Securities Examiner.



Gary’s studies began in 1962-64 as a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary to West Mexico, where he learned Spanish and Mexican culture. In 1964, he married Herlinda Briones-Vega, who introduced him to Mexico’s hidden history. Reading Spanish history books, having coincidental meetings over decades with a member of Mexico’s Congress and Mexican Jesuit Priests, Gary came to know a history of Mexico that other than Herlinda and Mexican Catholic Priests is largely unknown. Gary likens his historical research to the idealistic dreams of Don Quixote of La Mancha for a better world.



Gary and Herlinda are parents of 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and one g-grandchild. In 2017, Gary was elected to the Emigration Canyon Metro Township Council, which keeps him very involved in community activities in Salt Lake County, Utah.



Watch the Book Trailer @ https://youtu.be/5bHwWPMrGq0



Get a copy of Gary’s book @ https://amzn.to/2KqDmiw



About Elite Online Publishing



This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, the brand building publisher - write, sell, & market your book online. Elite Online Publishing helps busy entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals create, publish, and market their book, to build their business and brand. They are passionate about future authors sharing their stories, knowledge, and expertise to help others. Educate, inspire and motivate others by telling your story.



Contact Information Elite Online Publishing

Jenn Foster

(385) 645-4890

eliteonlinepublishing.com

63 East 11400 South #230, Sandy, UT 84070

Jenn Foster

(385) 645-4890



eliteonlinepublishing.com

63 East 11400 South #230, Sandy, UT 84070



