Tecsew Sponsor UTC Portsmouth "Responsibility" Award

Tecsew were proud to announce their contribution towards the UTC Portsmouth Prizegiving and Awards Ceremony for the class of 2019, which took place on Thursday November 14 at the Village Hotel, Portsmouth.

Alongside other generous patrons including BAE, Royal Navy and IBM, Tecsew sponsored the 'Responsibility' Award for the esteemed ceremony.

Tecsew Directors John and Ally Bland said, "We were delighted to have been involved with the Responsibility Award for the UTC Portsmouth Prizegiving & Awards Ceremony. After closely liaising with the UTC Portsmouth team and having previously dealt with some of the students first hand in a work environment, we were eager to show our support and thanks."

The prestigious evening saw James Child win the Tecsew "Responsibility" Award, "For consistently demonstrating excellent behaviour throughout his time at UTC Portsmouth. James was always able to manage his time, meet deadlines and was ready to represent the college at a number of events," which included presentation of a certificate and an Amazon gift voucher.

Following the awards evening, a prominent display of the award winners and the employer partners will take pride of place in the college.

For further information about UTC Portsmouth, please visit: http://www.utcportsmouth.org.

For further information about Tecsew, please visit: https://www.tecsew.com/.

Katy Ladyman

02392 556548



www.tecsew.com/



