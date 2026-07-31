Career & Technical Education News
Become a lifelong learner with information about career and technical education aimed at students of all ages. This section features news on skilled trades, applied sciences, modern technologies and career preparation as well as apps, staff, companies, partnerships, events, products, services and data pertaining to the vocational education industry.
The Rise of the Executive Residency: Clean Living Magazine Launches Founder House for Women Founders
As women founders increasingly seek meaningful alternatives to large-scale conferences and transactional networking events, a new model is emerging: the executive residency—an intimate, highly curated experience designed to foster strategic thinking, trusted relationships, and sustainable business growth. - July 31, 2026 - Cassandra McClure Media
Tri-Star Design, Inc. Announces Completion of Innovative Brailler for Perkins School for the Blind
Tri-Star Design partnered with Perkins to modernize the iconic Perkins Brailler while preserving its trusted mechanical design. The new Perkins Brailler Bloom connects to smartphones, tablets, and computers, providing seamless braille-to-text translation for classrooms and remote learning. The project expands accessibility, independence, and digital literacy for people who are blind or visually impaired. - July 28, 2026 - Tri-Star Design, Inc.
Ultimate Health School Announces Transition to Ultimate Health Institute, Launching a New Era in Healthcare Education
After more than two decades of preparing healthcare professionals to serve their communities, Ultimate Health School is proud to announce its transition to Ultimate Health Institute, marking a significant milestone in the organization's growth and long-term vision for the future of healthcare education. - July 28, 2026 - Ultimate Health School
Imperium Asset Launches Specialized Oil & Gas Operations Bootcamps to Create New Career Opportunities
Imperium Asset LLC has launched specialized Oil & Gas Operations bootcamps designed to provide individuals with practical industry skills and knowledge needed to pursue careers in the energy sector. Through its Academy Division, the company focuses on workforce development, career advancement, and creating opportunities that help individuals increase their earning potential and achieve long-term economic growth. - July 25, 2026 - Imperium Asset
Discover, Make, Connect: FAB26 Boston Opens Its Doors to the World, July 27
FAB26 Boston, a conference on digital fabrication and making, returns to where the Fab Lab movement began to celebrate 25 years of global impact. From July 27–31, more than 1,200 participants from around the world will gather in Boston and Cambridge for 250+ talks, workshops, exhibitions, and networking events exploring the future of technology, education, and innovation. New this year: the Kid Lab Pass, inspiring the next generation of makers through hands-on STEAM experiences - July 15, 2026 - The Fab Foundation
American High School Academy Launches Worldwide Recruitment for Grades 9–12 STEM Magnet Programs in Miami
American High School Academy is recruiting grades 9–12 students worldwide for its Miami-based STEM Magnet programs, aviation pathway, dual enrollment, honors, AP, SAT support, ESOL support, NCAA-approved courses, and Form I-20 eligibility for eligible accepted F-1 international students. - July 04, 2026 - American High School Academy
Allied Construction Industries Launches She Builds Scholarships to Support Women Pursuing Careers in Construction
New scholarship program offers financial support for women entering the trades or pursuing college degrees in the built environment; applications open through September 18. Donations accepted now will fund 2026 awards. - June 25, 2026 - Allied Construction Industries
David Sola Launches Campaign to Run for Temecula Valley School Board in Area 4
Election season is in full bloom and there are two seats up for grabs on the TVUSD School Board. In area 4, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run against current board member and president, Joseph Komrosky. David Sola, a local parent and the Director of Growth Enablement at... - June 13, 2026 - David Sola 4 TVUSD
RaaWee ATTENDANCE+TM Wins “Educational Support System Innovation Award” in 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program Eighth Annual Program Honors the Top EdTech Innovators
RaaWee K12 Solutions, a company dedicated to addressing chronic absenteeism and truancy in K-12 education for more than a decade, today announced that RaaWee ATTENDANCE+TM has been selected as winner of the “Educational Support System Innovation Award” in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global educational technology market today. - June 10, 2026 - RaaWee K12 Solutions
New Greek AgriTech Company Specializing in Soil Management and Kiwifruit Cultivation
AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation. - June 08, 2026 - AgriSci Solutions
Illinois Aviation Academy Earns FAA Examining Authority for Certified Flight Instructor Course
Illinois Aviation Academy has received FAA Examining Authority (EA) for its Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) course, allowing qualified students to complete their CFI practical examination directly within the academy’s FAA-approved training program. The approval streamlines the certification process, reduces reliance on external examiners, and helps accelerate the path from student to flight instructor. - June 04, 2026 - Illinois Aviation Academy
City of Plantation Officially Proclaims American High School, Honoring Educational Innovation and Student Success
American High School, a nationally accredited online private school, was honored by the City of Plantation with an official Proclamation presented by Mayor Nick Sortal during the April 15 City Council Meeting. The proclamation recognizes the school's contributions to educational innovation, student success, workforce readiness, and the expansion of access to quality education for learners across the U.S. - May 30, 2026 - American High School
METY Highlights New Study on Student Self-Assessment Method Linked to Higher Scores Among Nigerian Secondary Students
METY Technology is highlighting a newly published IJSSER study co-authored by Dr. John Leddo that examined a 10-minute Cognitive Structure Analysis self-assessment routine among senior secondary students in Nigeria. The study’s findings are relevant to METY’s work developing MyEdMaster, an adaptive learning and self-assessment platform. - May 28, 2026 - METY
CommLab India in Training Industry’s 2026 Learning Services Watch List
CommLab India named a 2026 Learning Services Watch List Company, recognizing its scalable, AI-powered enterprise learning solutions. - May 27, 2026 - CommLab India
O∆K Names Jonathan Bonamarte 2026 National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts
Jonathan Bonamarte of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was awarded the 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts. - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Transfer Credit: Building Smarter Pathways to College Through CLEP, ACE, and NCCRS Credit Recommendations
TransferCredit.org offers self-paced CLEP Prep courses and, through its partnership with UPI Study, access to 70+ ACE-, NCCRS-, and Ofqual-recognized online courses — giving students multiple flexible, affordable pathways to earn transferable college credits. Founded in 2020, the platform has served 50,000+ students and saved them millions in tuition, with credit pathways at 2,000+ colleges and universities across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and beyond. - May 18, 2026 - TransferCredit
RaaWee K12 Solutions Secures Trademark for RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™: A Revolutionary Attendance Intervention and Tracking Platform
RaaWee K12 Solutions is excited to announce the official trademark registration of RaaWee ATTENDANCE+™, a groundbreaking Attendance Intervention and Tracking Platform designed to tackle chronic absenteeism and truancy in K-12 education. The latest version introduces hundreds of improvements and expanded features. - May 07, 2026 - RaaWee K12 Solutions
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
HealthCareerU Launches New Website to Expand Allied Healthcare Training Access
HealthCareerU has launched a new website as part of its transition from PhlebotomyU, offering a more modern, user-friendly experience with improved student resources, clearer program pathways, and expanded access to allied healthcare training. - April 29, 2026 - HealthCareerU
National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) Bestows Annual Wayfinder Awards
NACCE, North America’s leading advocate for entrepreneurship education, funding, and programming for community and technical colleges, has named Betty Young, president of Hocking College, and Dirk Soma, director of Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Development at Baker Hill, as winners of its 2026 Wayfinder Award. - April 28, 2026 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship
Berkeley Executive Coaching Institute Earns ICF Level 1 Accreditation for Executive Coaching Certification Program
Accreditation provides BECI graduates a streamlined path to the ICF Associate Certified Coach (ACC) credential, recognized in over 140 countries. - April 25, 2026 - Berkeley Executive Coaching Institute
CommLab India Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification Amid Rising Enterprise Focus on Security and AI Governance
CommLab India has earned SOC 2 Type II certification, strengthening its enterprise security, compliance posture, and customer trust. - April 08, 2026 - CommLab India
Tuff Coat Launches New Online Learning Module System to Support Professional Installers and Facility Managers
Tuff Coat®, the leading manufacturer of rubberized non-skid coatings for recreational, hospitality, and commercial environments, today announced the launch of its new Learning Module System (LMS), a 24/7 online training platform designed to help contractors, applicators, facility managers, and... - March 31, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Unreal Engine Game Development Workshop Launches at iAnimate
New Unreal Engine Game Development workshop at iAnimate, led by industry professional Matthew Mitchell, teaches animators how to build gameplay systems and real-time character pipelines. - March 29, 2026 - iAnimate
Academy of Hope Launches Inaugural “Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival” in Anacostia Park
Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School (AoH) will host its inaugural *Stride for Hope 5K & Homecoming Festival* on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Anacostia Park—bringing together learners, alumni, and supporters for a citywide celebration of adult education and economic mobility. More... - March 28, 2026 - Academy of Hope
Phoenix Conservatory of Music Announces Jam & Jazz 2026 Fundraising Breakfast: “Because of Music, Because of You”
The Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM) invites the community to an inspiring morning of music, storytelling, and impact at its annual Jam & Jazz Fundraising Breakfast, taking place Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the Phoenix Country Club. This year’s theme, “Because of Music, Because... - March 27, 2026 - Phoenix Conservatory of Music
PMP Exam Change in 2026 Increases Demand for Structured PMI Application Support
With the PMP exam set to change in July 2026, many professionals are seeking to complete certification before new topics are introduced. CareerSprints.com reports increased demand for structured PMI application support as candidates look to reduce delays in the approval process. - March 22, 2026 - Career Sprints
Captain Sandy’s Charities and Quantum Marine Stabilizers Announce 2026 Spin-A-Thon to Power Yachting’s Next Generation of Talent
On Saturday, March 21 at Quantum’s Fort Lauderdale headquarters. The event brings shipyards, crew, suppliers, and industry supporters together around a shared goal, fixing a growing talent gap in maritime by taking students and emerging talent from classroom to career. - March 21, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
CommLab India Ranks #2 Among Top eLearning Staff Augmentation Providers for 2026
CommLab India ranks #2 among top eLearning staff augmentation companies for 2026, for helping enterprises scale corporate training with expert L&D talent. - March 19, 2026 - CommLab India
Top Education Websites Worldwide to be Recognized in the 2026 WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting schools, colleges, and universities worldwide to compete for recognition as the best education websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners gain industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 18, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
ADVISA Launches AI Leadership Training Program “Leading With AI”
Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how organizations make decisions, communicate, and operate. Yet while many professionals have begun experimenting with AI tools, few leaders have received guidance on how those tools should influence leadership judgment and accountability. Carmel-based... - March 14, 2026 - ADVISA
YogaFaith Launches the World's First Christian, Bible-Based Sound Therapy Certification Program
YOGAFAITH Breaks New Ground with a Comprehensive, Jesus-Focused Sound Healing Curriculum - February 27, 2026 - YogaFaith
CommLab India Reigns as the #1 Content Provider for Rapid eLearning
CommLab India ranks #1 for Rapid eLearning Solutions, helping operationally complex enterprises run training at speed without breaking under pressure. - February 26, 2026 - CommLab India
Century High School’s E-Business Academy Celebrates Historic Advancement to National Finals
The E-Business Academy at Century High School in partnership with High School Inc. Academies Foundation proudly announces a landmark achievement: for the first time in 25 years, seven students have advanced to the Virtual Enterprise International Finals in New York City, taking place April... - February 25, 2026 - High School Inc. Academies Foundation
Caroline Gainer Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Caroline Gainer of Daniels, West Virginia, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. - February 18, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
NAF Awarded $15M Grant from the Walton Family Foundation to Accelerate Multi-Year Plan to Double Its Network
Three-Year, Catalytic Investment Will Advance a Six-Year Goal to Grow to 1,200 Career Academies by 2031, Providing Access to Career-Connected Learning for Thousands More Students Nationwide - February 11, 2026 - NAF
Spencer Savings Bank Donates $10,000 to STEM Education in New Jersey, Kicks Off STEM Month (March) Early
Spencer Savings Bank kicked off STEM Month (March) early by donating $10,000 to the Research and Development Council of New Jersey in support of the Governor’s STEM Scholars program, which empowers the state’s top students to excel in STEM fields. As part of the initiative, two scholars visited the bank’s headquarters to meet with members of the Finance and IT teams, including their CFO, who enjoyed connecting with the students and supporting the next generation of STEM leaders. - February 04, 2026 - Spencer Savings Bank
Keep Sierra Green Launches No-Cost EV Technician Training
Keep Sierra Green Launches No-Cost EV Technician Training Cohorts for Individuals and Employers Across the Sierra Foothills The Keep Sierra Green Program, presented by the Cal Asian Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce, is now enrolling participants for... - February 04, 2026 - Keep Sierra Green
Anti-Choking Devices Donated to All Parents and Teachers of The First Presbyterian Preschool of Naples and The Tommie Barfield Elementary School by The Cassata Foundation
In a remarkable and life-saving collaboration, Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, has joined forces with Arthur Lih, the founder of LifeVac, to once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida. - January 29, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Cal Coast Cares Foundation to Award Over $160,000 in Scholarships to Local Students
The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has begun accepting applications for its next round of college scholarships for local students. The application period runs through March 20. The nonprofit foundation will award scholarships of up to $2,000 to deserving college students, graduating high school... - January 29, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
High School Student Launches MusicSynth, an AI-Powered Platform Transforming How Students Practice Music
Built by violinist Abhimanyu Kaushik, the free tool helps students bridge the gap between sheet music and finger placement through real-time visual feedback. - January 28, 2026 - Abhimanyu Kaushik
Alabama Schools and University Take Proactive Lead on AI Literacy and Student Readiness
Children are encountering digital technology as early as age two, and most teens are already using AI tools often without adult guidance. Rather than reacting later, Alabama schools and a local university are taking action now. Next week, in-person sessions will bring students, educators, and families together to build shared understanding, clear expectations, and practical guidance so AI strengthens learning, leadership, and opportunity from the start. - January 24, 2026 - DISCOVERING AI
SupportYourApp Launches “Customer Support 101: Building Excellence” - A New Course on Modern Customer Support
SupportYourApp has launched “Customer Support 101: Building Excellence,” a new educational course designed to help teams and professionals build customer-centric support operations by combining human expertise with AI-driven workflows. - January 08, 2026 - SupportYourApp
Rob Reider Joins AvBrief to Launch New Podcast Jan. 8
AvBrief is proud and more than a little humbled to announce that one of the most familiar and trusted voices in aviation, Rob Reider, is joining the AvBrief team with his biweekly podcast on the lessons we learn when things don't go as planned. - January 07, 2026 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
AI Reshapes Education: American High School Academy Expands AI Literacy and Prompt Engineering Instruction
American High School Academy expands its AI Literacy and Prompt Engineering program, formalizing instruction in AI fundamentals, prompt engineering and ethical technology use. As AI skills become a baseline for future jobs, the initiative prepares students by integrating skills across curricula, supporting diverse post-graduation pathways and promoting critical thinking, equity and responsible AI use. This expansion reflects educational trends calling AI literacy essential by 2026. - January 06, 2026 - American High School Academy
BIN95 Launches Free Industrial Unit Conversion Chart App with 48 Engineering Tools and Printable PDF Companion
BIN95 Industrial Training has officially released its new Unit Conversion Chart App, a free, no-login-required reference tool designed for engineers, technicians, maintenance professionals, and students working across industrial sectors. The app features 48 conversion charts and real-time calculators, grouped into four core categories: Automation, Maintenance, Electrical, and Mechanical. - December 31, 2025 - Business Industrial Network
CommLab India Highlights – 25-Year Milestone, AI Research, and Global Learning Initiatives
CommLab India marks a defining year in 2025 with 25 years of learning excellence, global AI in research, LearnFlux, and multiple industry recognitions. - December 24, 2025 - CommLab India
NDASA Opposes Schedule III of Marijuana by Executive Order
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is sounding the alarm over President Trump’s recent announcement to reschedule marijuana to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. While the move is being celebrated by some as a step toward marijuana reform, NDASA warns that this decision could have catastrophic consequences for the safety of the United States workforce and transportation sectors. - December 12, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
24hourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska
24hourEDU.com, a top online mortgage training school, received NMLS approval to offer pre-licensing education courses for aspiring Mortgage Loan Originators in Massachusetts, Idaho, and Nebraska. This expansion broadens their national catalog, providing NMLS-mandated training to mortgage professionals (Loan Officers & Mortgage Brokers) seeking licensure in these states. - December 11, 2025 - 24hourEDU