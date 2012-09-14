PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Educator Greg Mullen is Exploring the Core of Education with New Book and Podcast Greg Mullen's new book, "Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment: Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning," redefines education introducing a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for school-wide collaboration. - December 20, 2019 - Greg Mullen

CareerSprints.com, a Popular Training Provider, Launches Free Half-Day Webinar for Scrum and Agile Aspirants CareerSprints.com, a popular choice for professional learners, has launched a free half-day virtual webinar for Scrum and Agile. This free webinar will help learners understand the differences between Agile roles and the necessary steps to kickstart their Agile careers. - December 17, 2019 - Career Sprints

Premier Medical Careers Released the Future of PMC 2020 Report Premier Medical Careers (PMC) is advancing its course curriculum for 2020 to best utilize the latest technology in post-secondary education, training, and tools for individuals looking to enter the medical field in the greater Atlanta region. They offer programs to certify nursing assistants, patient... - December 10, 2019 - Premier Medical Careers

New Podcast Reveals the Unvarnished Truth About Careers Professional Confessionals Podcast is ambitiously creating a library of personal professional journeys from people in various fields. - December 04, 2019 - Professional Confessionals

Tecsew Sponsor UTC Portsmouth "Responsibility" Award Tecsew were proud to announce their contribution towards the UTC Portsmouth Prizegiving and Awards Ceremony for the class of 2019, which took place on Thursday November 14 at the Village Hotel, Portsmouth. - November 24, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

Aaron Beverly, the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking, is Keynote Speaker for the Kansas City Toastmasters Leadership Institute (TLI), December 7, 2019 District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

NACCE Chooses North Carolina for New National Headquarters NACCE, the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has announced it is opening its headquarters to Cary, North Carolina. - November 20, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Certification Planner Celebrates Thanksgiving Day Till 30th November 2019 Certification Planner is giving away a special Thanksgiving gift to its candidates. - November 20, 2019 - Certification Planner

Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) Will be at the Pinellas Technical College (PTC) Apprenticeship Career Fair with Information on Education and Career Opportunities IEC will be sharing about apprenticeship careers and connecting prospects with employers on November 14 from 5:30 to 7:30. - October 31, 2019 - Independent Electrical Contractors Florida West Coast Chapter

New Health Literacy App Aims to Improve Health Knowledge of All Floridians The Florida Literacy Coalition has released the Staying Healthy Quiz App, an interactive health literacy quiz game designed to improve health knowledge and vocabulary. Based on the popular Staying Healthy curriculum, users can choose from three different quiz levels: easy, hard or a mix of questions from both levels. There is a growing recognition that limited English language and literacy skills can have a significant impact on one’s health. - October 24, 2019 - Florida Literacy Coalition

Gear Up for Power-Packed Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh Uttrakhand, India is set to witness a power-packed 200 hour yoga course in Rishikesh that will unveil beneficial prospects. This training session strikes a balance between life and meditation practices to exercise positive energies. Taking a 200 hour course is meant to combine internal energies for the... - October 23, 2019 - Rishikesh Yoga Club

Ashton College Launches Red Seal Prep Courses for Tradespeople The Red Seal endorsement is a pathway for better jobs, higher wages and enhanced careers. - October 23, 2019 - Ashton College

Northwest Career College Earns Ninth Consecutive Talk Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Las Vegas career college receives high marks for customer satisfaction, earning it nine straight Talk Awards. - October 23, 2019 - The Talk Awards

Certification Planner Presents PMI-ACP Plus Exam Certification Planner, LLC, an e-learning company, has been striving to make training programs more valuable for participants. They have introduced the "PMI-ACP Plus Exam" that gives access to participants to the global PMI community. - October 20, 2019 - Certification Planner

Phlebotomy Career Training Celebrates 11 Years of Distance Education Phlebotomy Career Training was the first school in the nation to offer distance education for Phlebotomy classes. Over the past 11 years they have redeveloped their curriculum and the mode of online learning to simulate the classroom experience for the online learner. - October 17, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

NACCE Names Entrepreneurial College & President of the Year NACCE has named San Diego Continuing Education (SDCE) as the 2019 Heather Van Sickle Entrepreneurial College of the Year. Paul Dale, Ed.D., president of Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC), has been named Entrepreneurial President of the Year. - October 16, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

NACCE Awards San Diego Community College District Chancellor Constance Carroll Lifetime Achievement Award The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE), the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has awarded Constance Carroll, Ph.D., its 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award winner during its annual conference in Newport Beach,... - October 15, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Certification Planner Presents PMP Plus Exam Certification Planner, LLC has introduced a new training program under the PMP training segment, namely, PMP Plus Exam. - October 13, 2019 - Certification Planner

Samuel Flynn of Crossville Earns Professional Computer Certification Samuel Brock Flynn achieves PC-Hardware Professional through the Management and Strategy Institute. Samuel Brock Flynn has successfully completed the requirements to obtain the certification of PC-Hardware Professional through the Management and Strategy Institute on September 27, 2019 . Graduates... - October 12, 2019 - Samuel Brock Flynn Show

"101 Positive Steps Toward Employment with Autism" - Now Available from Future Horizons The most important thing you can do to achieve independence as a young adult is to get and maintain employment. - October 04, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.

Southern Utah University’s Aviation Program Spreads Its Wings with Renaming of College Southern Utah University has created the College of Aerospace Sciences and Technology. The move renames an existing school and demonstrates the increased emphasis SUU has placed on the university’s aviation program. - October 01, 2019 - Southern Utah University

Ashton College’s Human Resource Management Diploma Program Available Across Canada Ashton College, a leading post-secondary education provider, announced that its Diploma in Human Resources Management program (DHRM), will be offered online across Canada, including Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan. - September 26, 2019 - Ashton College

New Reflexology Certification Program in Seattle, Washington Northwest Academy for the Healing Arts, a Seattle based massage therapy school is excited to announce the addition of their new Reflexology Certification Program. Reflexology is a gentle, noninvasive and holistic therapy that can be traced centuries back. It is based on the principle that there are... - September 26, 2019 - Northwest Academy for the Healing Arts

iGrad Annual Student Loan Counseling Included in Department of Education Initiative iGrad’s video-based annual student loan counseling courses are being used at three universities that are part of the U.S. Department of Education Experimental Sites Initiative (ESI). The purpose of this initiative is to study more effective ways to counsel students about their student loans. - September 16, 2019 - iGrad

CP Invites Veterans for Complimentary PMP and Dual Lean Six Sigma Training Program Certification Planner, LLC (CP), a global learning platform continues to take initiatives to contribute to society. Their latest initiative comes as the “Power to our Heroes” program for veterans aimed at helping them transition to the civilian professional lifestyle. They have been hosting... - September 15, 2019 - Certification Planner

Ray and Collins Launch New Company, Elevating My Business National speakers, power couple, authors and business coaches help hairdressers and salon owners raise prices and elevate bottom line. - September 13, 2019 - Elevating My Business

Online Medical Certification Pioneer Launches New Site National Certification Services, an industry pioneer since 2005, has announced it's third-generation site to meet the evolving certification demands of the healthcare community. www.onlinemedcerts.com anticipates early September 2019 launch. - September 07, 2019 - National Certification Services

NACCE Awarded Grant from Ratcliffe Foundation to Foster Job Creation in Skilled Trades The National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) has been awarded a grant by the Philip E. and Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation to support entrepreneurs in skilled trades. The grant will be used to host the Ratcliffe Foundation 2019 Pitch Competition for the Trades. Finalists from... - September 06, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

4 Boston Entrepreneurs Launch "All Together Now," a Conference Centered Around Community & Inclusivity – for All All Together Now was created by four entrepreneurs, Barbara Clarke and Teresa Nelson, Ph.D. from The Impact Seat, Anna Foster of A Maven’s World and Herself360, LLC and Betty Francisco, JD, an Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, and community leader. Their objective is looking to build success from a diversity and inclusion commitment. - August 31, 2019 - Herself360, LLC

Briefing Report: National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship Announces Higher Education Task Force Results At the conclusion of a major higher education task force on Equity and Workforce Innovation held in Tallahassee, Florida, today, the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) reports the following results: Pilot project ideas resulting from a design thinking activity* ·... - August 29, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

Fostering Hope LA Presents: 2nd Annual, A Night of Pure Comedy A Night of Pure Comedy fundraiser event presented by Fostering Hope LA. Fostering Hope LA is a Torrance, California based non-profit organization serving young adults exiting foster care. This is a clean stand-up comedy event and all proceeds will go directly to Fostering Hope LA. Proceeds will be used to sustain their free job & life skills program offered to young adults exiting foster care. - August 24, 2019 - Fostering Hope LA

Alertus Technologies Partners with National and Regional Associations to Provide Emergency Preparedness Grant for Campuses and Churches Alertus Technologies, a leader in emergency mass notification solutions, today announced a partnership with multiple associations across the United States to provide emergency preparedness grants valuing up to $75,000 on an annual basis. “Working with Association partners provides us with a great... - August 20, 2019 - Alertus Technologies

SMC Corporation of America to Double Capacity of Its Sales Academy SMC Corporation of America, a leading global pneumatics and industrial automation components manufacturer, will double the size of its Sales Academy program starting from January 2020. The SMC Sales Academy is a six-month curriculum designed and taught by professional trainers to develop Sales Trainees and facilitate their transition into Outside Sales positions. - August 16, 2019 - SMC Corporation of America

JFC & Associates Announced as Winner of Best Overall Asset Performance Program at 2019 Maximoworld Awards JFC & Associates has been named winner of Best Overall Asset Performance Program at the 2019 Maximoworld Awards for their program for the California Department of General Services. Maximoworld is the premier event and trade show for asset management professionals, and the Maximoworld Awards recognize... - August 14, 2019 - JFC & Associates

Entrepreneur, Reality Celebrity Kathy Wakile Sets New Date for Remington College Dessert Class Students will learn how to make Halloween treats. - August 14, 2019 - Remington College

Remington College Fort Worth Campus Kicks Off Back to School with Open House Fair to feature fun and educational activities for children. - August 10, 2019 - Remington College

Chicago Block Party, the Party with a Cause The Genesis Dream Center, Children’s Literacy Project, and Chicago YMCA are proud to host the Chicago Block Party on Saturday and Sunday, August 31st and September 1st, from 11 am – 5 pm in University Village on W. 15th Street between South Racine Avenue and South Ashland Avenue. This free... - August 08, 2019 - Chicago Block Party

Back to School with Bruel & Kjaer UK Autumn Courses Sound and vibration expert, Brüel & Kjær’s upcoming range of theoretical and practical courses are now available to book. - August 08, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

Remington College Lafayette Campus to Help Kids Look Their Best for the First Day of School 11th annual Cuts for Kids program runs throughout August. - August 07, 2019 - Remington College

Fofx Academy Partners with BizSkills Academy Canada to Build Change Agents in Nigeria Nurturing Technology entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs, growing the IT industry in Nigeria. - August 07, 2019 - fofx Academy Limited

New Blog Post Review on Phlebotomy Career Training: Are Dialysis Centers Failing the Patient? Phlebotomy Career Training's dialysis instructor and FNP, Nancy Kimmel, has written a post regarding the safety of patients at dialysis centers that seems noteworthy for not only the laymen but also medical professionals. Many of us don’t think about kidney disease on a regular basis, unless of course we are one of the 468,000 people in the U.S. on weekly hemodialysis treatments. - August 04, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Clever Content in the Cloud: Edalex Content Services (ECS) Edalex, an EdTech services provider, today announced the launch of Edalex Content Services (ECS), a suite of platform-agnostic, cloud-based extensions delivering "clever content in the cloud." - July 31, 2019 - Edalex

Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French Macaron,... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy

New 8-Hour Training Program to Prepare Behavior Analysts to Become Supervisors ABA Technologies, Inc. are pleased to offer an updated and improved 8-hour supervision course for behavior analysts based on the BACB’s newest Supervisor Training Curriculum Outline 2.0. The new outline goes into effect November 2019. With a team of seven dynamite behavior analysts, the 21st Century Supervision Course Series presents a comprehensive account of tried-and-true tools for effectively supervising RBTs, BCaBAs, and BCBAs. - July 24, 2019 - ABA Technologies, Inc.

Webguru Infosystems Conducts an Industrial Training Programme Webguru Infosystems has organized a five week old industrial training programme with the Brainware University in PHP, Nodejs, and Android for 110 students. - July 24, 2019 - WebGuru Infosystems Private Limited

Reality Celebrity, National Best-Selling Author Kathy Wakile, to Teach Dessert Class at Remington College Non-profit college will offer unique cooking experience at its Memphis campus. - July 18, 2019 - Remington College

LarryJordan.com Releases Latest PowerUp Media Training: “Get Organized for Editing” New video training presents a solid foundation in video media and storage, then illustrates ways to organize and optimize an editing system to use either Adobe Premiere Pro CC or Apple Final Cut Pro X. - July 16, 2019 - Thalo LLC

Newest Blog Post from Phlebotomy Career Training on IV Vitamin Therapy Check out the newest post on vitamin infusion therapy from Phlebotomy Career Training, the nations leader in online and in class IV instruction and certification. This new article addresses the popularity associated with vitamin infusion therapy and its availability to the public. - July 06, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training