Tweaking Technology Slashes HDR Effect’s Price by Half This Black Friday

The HDR Photo Editing Tool is offered at an enticing discount.

Jaipur, India, November 24, 2019



As the name suggests, HDR Effect allows users to make their photographs look more vibrant with HDR toning. Most effects are controlled by sliders that are easy to use, alongside several presets that do the work instantly. Moreover HDR Effect also contains features such as Auto HDR and supports a multitude of image formats including RAW.



“Black Friday sale is without a doubt one of the biggest shopping events across the globe. And we can’t really be at the forefront of global business without rewarding our customers this festive season. HDR Effect being one of our popular software is a part of this reward and we hope more and more people benefit from this offer and bring their photos to life instantly with this practical tool,” said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO and Founder, Tweaking Technologies.



“Holiday season is definitely associated with vibrant colors and to ensure that your holiday photos look stunning and captivating, we’ve offered our tool HDR Effect at such a discount. It is easy to use with a gentle learning curve that suits even the most novice of users. Be it your Thanksgiving dinner or the coming Christmas and New Year season, HDR Effect tool is a must have for everyone and users should certainly benefit from this Black Friday offer,” said Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President of Marketing, Tweaking Technologies.



Please visit the Microsoft Store for more details about HDR Effect

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/hdr-effect/9n8g399pdgt8?activetab=pivot:overviewtab



Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



www.tweakingtechnologies.com



