FAA Whistleblower Memoir Tells Journey of Air Traffic Controller Against Power Abuse

Sims’ story is relevant to today’s society as it puts a spotlight on bullying, the glass ceiling and the abuse of power. She imparts to readers, “That even though the appearance is that an industry is operating adequately with the oversight of a Union, that they both need to be supervised appropriately to stop the abusive over-reach of authority.”

Samantha Sims has published “My Last Transmission” via AuthorHouse, a memoir chronicling her personal story as an air traffic controller and her experience of widespread abuse.



“My book is my journey through all the obstacles that tried to knock me down along my life showing how I chose to overcome bullying in school, in the Navy, and in the FAA,” the author says.



Sims’ story is relevant to today’s society as it puts a spotlight on bullying, the glass ceiling and the abuse of power. She imparts to readers, “That even though the appearance is that an industry is operating adequately with the oversight of a Union, that they both need to be supervised appropriately to stop the abusive over-reach of authority.”



A snippet from “My Last Transmission” reads:

Three days after speaking with the FAA special agents, my Washington-assigned liaison called me on his way to a meeting in Washington, DC, about one of the many things I had brought to light. He said, “Samantha, I am so sorry. We are finding out that you are not alone. We are finding out that what happened to you is rampant at all the facilities nationwide. There are things I can tell you and things I can’t, but I can tell you there are major changes in procedures coming because of what happened to you.” I thanked him, and big, hot tears began to roll down my face as I hung up the phone.



“My Last Transmission”

By Samantha Sims

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 396 pages | ISBN 9781728320045

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 396 pages | ISBN 9781728320069

E-Book | 396 pages | ISBN 9781728320052

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the Author

