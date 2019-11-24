"Destiny of Light" Published

Press Releases Catherine Greenall Press Release

"Destiny of Light," the shocking final book in the Quirk of Destiny trilogy, by Catherine Greenall has just been published

Manchester, United Kingdom, November 24, 2019



Scientist Calum O’Connell together with his friends and supporters around the world, struggle against deadly enemies, hoping to survive. But will they? Will anyone?



"Destiny of Light" is the final book in the "Quirk of Destiny" trilogy, an apocalyptic tale of devastation and destruction caused by the introduction of genetically modified food, resulting in the decimation of humans and the rise of the Genies, an evil tribe with paranormal powers.



An Elite, shadowy group also emerged, with the power to order death and destruction and manipulate events to take control of the world.



This final installment exposes the origins of the Genies and the powerful Elite. Mutation of the Earth’s gene pool continues with devastating results.



The "Quirk of Destiny" Trilogy has an apocalyptic theme, based on real science and events, especially what is happening to the world’s food supply. The first two books are "A Quirk of Destiny," which was awarded joint best book of 2013 by Green Living, & "Return to Gallanvaig."



"'Return to Gallanvaig' pits a group of vegan environmentalists against horribly deformed 'Genies' and a shadowy group intent on restoring the old-world order. Twists and turns abound. Real-world problems are taken to extreme conclusions that should make readers think." -Liz O'Neill - Director of GM Freeze



