Systweak Software Announces 2019 Black Friday Sale

Offers Major Discounts on Top Windows & Mac Software

Jaipur, India, November 24, 2019 --(



List of Software Available in this Offer



Windows

· Super PC Care

· TweakPass Password Manager

· RegClean Pro

· Advanced System Protector

· Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro

· Advanced Driver Updater

· Advanced Disk Recovery



Mac

· Smart Mac Care

· Systweak Anti-Malware

· TuneupMyMac

· Disk Analyzer Pro

· Tweak Photos

· Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro

· Right Backup



Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO & Founder said, “Offering a discount on our best-selling products surely sounds like your average Black Friday sale, but we are offering a lot more than that. We believe every tech user should benefit via our products and price shouldn’t be an issue when choosing the best. We have tried to include a vast variety of our top-rated products so that users may not only safe money but also eliminate as many tech issues with our products.”



“Black Friday sale is not only a time for shopping but also for savings on otherwise premium priced products. In the same spirit, we have tried to offer some major discounts on our best Windows and Mac apps that have been trusted by millions of users worldwide. This sale is not only about celebrating one of the biggest shopping events on the planet, but to also recompense our customers for lending their trust in our products for years,” said, Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice President of Marketing, Systweak Software.



Visit the official Systweak Software webpage for more details

https://www.systweak.com/blackfriday-2019



Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



http://www.systweak.com



