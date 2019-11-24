New Polytron Devices’ DC-DC Converters Maintain Patient Protection for Low-Wattage Medical Devices

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Low-Leakage, High-Efficiency Converters Attain Maximum Level of Safety Standards for Electrical Medical Products

Northvale, NJ, November 24, 2019 --(



The 2:1 input range MTWA2 and MTWA4 2-watt and 3.5-watt DC-DC converters feature a low leakage current of 2μA and offer 5000V AC input to output isolation and 2 x MOPP patient protection - the highest level according to IEC 60601-1 safety standards for electrical medical products. They also offer up to 82 percent efficiency, remote ON/OFF and a high operating altitude of 5,000 meters. Safeguards include over voltage, short circuit and under voltage protection with no minimum load requirement.



The devices cover an extra-wide input range of 4.5V to 12VDC as well as 9V to 18VDC, 18V to 36VDC and 36V to 75VDC input ranges. With their low leakage current and their availability in miniature DIP16 (0.95 x 0.57 x 0.41 inches) and SMD16 (0.95 x 0.57 x 0.40 inches) packages, the MTWA2 and MTWA4 are especially desirable for use in portable devices with low wattage requirements.



In addition to their IEC 60601-1 Medical safety approval, the units comply with the RoHS 2011/65/EU Directive. The MTWA2 and MTWA4 Series DC-DC converters with 2:1 input range are both available in 4:1 input versions - MTWB2 (2 watts) and MTWB4 (3.5 watts), respectively.



Features & Benefits:

- 2:1 Wide Input Voltage Range: 4.5-12Vdc Input, 9-18Vdc and 18-36 Vdc and 36-75Vdc

- 5000Vac Input to Output 2MOPP Isolation

- Remote On/Off

- Low Leakage Current

- Operating Altitude: 5000 Meters

- High Efficiency

- Over Voltage, Short Circuit and Under Voltage Protection

- No Minimum Load Required

- Miniature DIP16 Package (0.95in × 0.57in × 0.41in)

- Miniature SMD16 Package (0.95in × 0.57in × 0.40in

- IEC 60601-1 Medical safety approval

- RoHS Compliant to 2011/65/EU



Applications:

- Medical Equipment

- Portable Devices



Polytron Devices has been a leading designer and supplier of standard and custom DC-DC converters, switching power supplies and linear power modules for 45 years. Markets include Railway, Medical, Industrial and many other high end applications. All of Polytron’s linear power supplies as well as many additional products are designed, manufactured and tested in its ISO Certified factory in Dover, New Jersey, USA. New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Polytron Devices and supplies its full line of DC-DC Converters, Switching Power Modules and Linear Encapsulated Power Modules.



Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



