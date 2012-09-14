PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020 Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network

ASML Will Take Semiconductor Equipment Lead from Applied Materials in 2019 Says The Information Network For the first time since 1990, Applied Materials is poised to lose its lead in the semiconductor equipment market, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - November 27, 2019 - The Information Network

New Polytron Devices’ DC-DC Converters Maintain Patient Protection for Low-Wattage Medical Devices Low-Leakage, High-Efficiency Converters Attain Maximum Level of Safety Standards for Electrical Medical Products - November 24, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

IoT Marketing Partners with Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC for Midwest PSWN Development IoT Marketing and Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC have finalized an agreement to facilitate the development of smart cities in the IoT arena of the wireless industry. This partnership aims to pave the way for the implementation of a Private Secure Wireless Network (PSWN), a key innovation for the future of high-value secure data transmission. - November 20, 2019 - IoT Marketing

Vishay Optoelectronics High Speed IR Emitters Generate Greater Brightness Over Wider Temperature Range New Yorker Electronics Releases New Compact 850nm, 890nm and 940nm High Speed IR Emitters that Produce 30% Higher Brightness vs. Previous Generation; Opaque Walls Eliminate Unwanted Side Emissions. - November 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Cypherbridge Systems Introduces Ready to Use RA Microcontroller Partner Solutions Renesas Ecosystem Partner Cypherbridge Systems accelerates development of RA MCU IoT applications with SDKPac software solutions. Pre-integrated with RA FSP and MCU Evaluation Kits, SDKPac delivers out-of-box IoT connectivity, security, safety and reliability. - November 13, 2019 - Cypherbridge Systems LLC

Principled Technologies Finds That Organizations Running MongoDB Data Analyses Could See Performance Boosts with Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Running big data workloads on MongoDB databases at Principled Technologies (PT), Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - October 31, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Molecular Glasses, Inc. Receives U.S. Patent 10,461,269 for Crosslinkable/Polymerizable Charge-Transporting and Luminescent Molecular Glass Mixtures The new patent filings cover the preparation of crosslinkable and non-crystallizable hole-transporting, electron-transporting, ambipolar, and luminescent compositions of matter, including procedures to ensure their purity. Also covered is a process of printing dopant image-wise on the surface of a host material plasticized with a very low-glass-transition-temperature (Tg) crosslinkable multifunctional material. - October 31, 2019 - Molecular Glasses

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Incident Management and Server Deployment Using Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise Integrations vs. Manual Methods In hands-on testing, PT found that using OMISNOW for ticket tracking and OpenManage Ansible modules for server deployment saved significant administrator time and effort vs. completing the tasks manually. - October 23, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Memory Companies Muting Semiconductor Equipment Growth in 2020 Says The Information Network On the heels of a 14% growth in semiconductor equipment growth in 2018, the market is forecast to drop 17% in 2019 to $54 billion, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - October 15, 2019 - The Information Network

Integrated Air Bearings From AeroGo Make Machinery Hover: Reposition, Relocate, Reconfigure on the Fly OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

ATS and bisco industries Announce New Distribution Partnership Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., a leading-edge engineering and manufacturing company focused on the thermal management of electronics, and bisco industries, a premier distributor of electronic components and fasteners used for production in aerospace, communication, computer, fabrication, industrial equipment, instrumentation, marine and military industries, are pleased to announce a new North American distribution partnership. - October 02, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

American Microsemiconductor, Inc. and VPT Components Sign Franchise Agreement With the goal of providing the best products to its customers, American Microsemiconductor has been franchised for VPT Components’ semiconductors. - September 27, 2019 - American Microsemiconductor

ChargEdge Powers the Best-Selling Qi Receiver Chip ChargEdge, an innovative startup out of Fremont, California, with disruptive technology in wireless power transfer, has revealed that their patent, US10110063B2, forms the basis of a popular Qi receiver chip series, the P9221-R, sold by a leading San Jose based Qi semiconductor vendor since 2016. The... - September 21, 2019 - ChargEdge, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Competitive OLTP Database Workload Testing Results Between a Single-Processor AMD EPYC Solution and a Dual-Processor Intel Xeon Solution IT professionals at Principled Technologies (PT) found that replacing fifteen legacy servers with either four current-gen AMD EPYC 7551P processor-powered single-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge R7415 servers or four current-gen Intel Xeon Gold 6130 processor-powered dual-socket Supermicro SuperServer 2029U servers resulted in similar OLTP database performance gains. - September 13, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Publishes Report That Shows How Organizations with Ecommerce Applications Can Benefit from Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Principled Technologies (PT) found that replacing older servers in a software-defined storage VMware vSAN cluster with Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors can help companies handle more transactional database work. - September 11, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

A PowerEdge R740xd Performed the Database Analytics Work of 10 Five-Year-Old Servers, According to Principled Technologies Study The server, powered by new 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, completed the database analytics work of 10 PowerEdge R720xd servers in less time. - July 10, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

EDDR Software Releases Auditor for PDK’s EDDR Software releases a new software application for PDK's that allows diffing. Auditor helps design engineers with their workflow. - June 12, 2019 - EDDR Software

Future Electronics Wins TE’s 2018 ICT Americas Distributor of the Year Award Future Electronics was honored by TE Connectivity with their ICT Americas Distributor of the Year Award for 2018. - May 30, 2019 - Future Electronics

EDDR Software Introducing DLE API at DAC EDDR Software introducing the Design Library Enhancement API at the 56th Design Automation Conference in Las Vegas, NV which is designed to decrease tandard API call times by reading the file formats natively. - May 29, 2019 - EDDR Software

GOWIN Semiconductor Joins Arm DesignStart Offering Free Arm Cortex-M Processors for Its FPGA Product Families GOWIN Offering Cortex M1 IP - May 09, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Mission Microwave Announces New Ka-Band Products for LEO/MEO/GEO Satellite Networks Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications announces new Ka-Band products to support multiple satellite network architectures in a single terminal design. - May 03, 2019 - Mission Microwave

Mission Microwave Supplying High Power X, Ku, & Ka-Band BUCs in Support of the Warfighter Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Has Booked Orders Totaling Over $12 Million in the First Quarter of 2019 - April 30, 2019 - Mission Microwave

Good-Ark Semiconductor Distributes New Current Regulating Diode Through New Yorker Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Maintains Exceptional Current Regulation Throughout Entire Temperature Range - April 20, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation Appoints Electronic Product Services as Distributor in UK and Ireland New distributor in UK and Ireland - April 11, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor Wins 2019 China IC Design Award GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation, the world’s fastest growing programmable logic company, announces winning “Best FPGA/Processor of the Year” at the 2019 China IC Design Awards Ceremony in Shanghai, China on March 29, 2019. The event was sponsored for the 16th year by AspenCore, publisher... - April 03, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

New Vishay Space-Saving Ultrabright LEDs Produce High Luminous Flux and Intensity New Yorker Electronics Distributing Vishay Optoelectronics’ LED Ideal for Traffic Signals, Bio Sensing, AV Equipment, LCDs switches and more. - March 22, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation Appoints Pan-European Representative GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation, the world’s fastest growing programmable logic company, today announces the appointment of GoRep Limited as its representative in Europe. This appointment represents further expansion in the territory following other recent distribution announcements as well as... - March 15, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor Announces Release of the New GOWIN EDA Tools for Improved Performance on New FPGA Product Families GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, announces the release of GOWIN’s new EDA tool, YunYuan 1.9. With the release of this new toolchain, GOWIN will enable enhanced features and performance capabilities on their current and future FPGA product... - February 23, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor to Participate at Embedded World 2019 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, will exhibit at Embedded World 2019 on February 26-28 in Nuremberg, Germany, showcasing their latest FPGA technology to the European market. They will be located in the Eldis booth, Hall 3A Stand 708. Embedded... - February 16, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Lite-On Semiconductor Signs New Yorker Electronics as Franchise Distributor New Agreement Reinforces New Yorker Electronics’ Global Scope of Rectifier, Diode, MOSFETs and other Semiconductor Component Markets. - January 31, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

GOWIN Semiconductor Licenses Intrinsic ID’s BroadKey to Deliver Hardware Root of Trust for IoT Security Award-winning BroadKey Accelerates Immutable and Unclonable Device Identity Solution for Programmable FPGA Chips, Including Arm and RISC-V embedded solutions. GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, and Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider... - January 25, 2019 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

AM Technical Solutions Acquires Abbie Gregg, Inc. AM Technical Solutions (AMTS), a global leader in engineering & construction management, and specializing in the high tech industries, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Abbie Gregg, Inc. (AGI). - January 15, 2019 - AM Technical Solutions

ACTA, LLC Appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 3 ACTA, LLC (ACTA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Advanced Core Concepts, LLC (ACC), is pleased to announce that its Production-Level Software Unit has been appraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® for Development. The appraisal was performed by... - January 02, 2019 - Advanced Core Concepts

DSR Corporation's ZBOSS Stack Positions Nordic Semiconductor Multi-Procol SOC for Product Success DSR Corporation (DSR) today announces its partnership with Nordic Semiconductor, to bring the power of Zigbee to more developers around the world. DSR’s ZBOSS 3.0 Zigbee 3.0 software stack is now a part of the Nordic Semiconductor offering for the multiprotocol nRF52840 SoC. The licensed by Nordic... - January 02, 2019 - DSR Corporation

Vtool Ltd. Appoints Inaya Technologies as Their Channel Partner in India Vtool - Smart Verification, provider of Cogita, Visual Debug Platform, announced today that it has signed a representative agreement with Inaya Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a Bangalore based company, as their authorized Channel Partner in India. “We are very excited to partner with Inaya as our sales... - December 13, 2018 - Vtool

New, Innovative Research in Illumination Science: Candlelight-Style Organic Light-Emitting Diodes by Professor Jwo-Huei Jou from Oasis Publishers Jwo-Huei Jou is a professor of the Department of Materials Science & Engineering in National Tsinghua University, Taiwan. He received his PhD in Macromolecular Science from the Engineering Program from the University of Michigan in 1986. Later, he worked as a visiting scientist at IBM Almaden Research... - December 12, 2018 - Oasis Publishers

DINI Group Announces Immediate Availability of the DNVUPF4A – FPGA-based Prototyping for 5G DINI Group announces the immediate availability of the DNVUPF4A, an ASIC prototyping system hosting 4 of the Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ VU13P, the industry’s largest FPGA for DSP applications. Combined with high-speed ADCs and DACs via FMC, the DNVUPF4A is ideal for 5G prototyping. - November 10, 2018 - Dini Group

GOWIN Semiconductor Brings Ultra Low Power Programmable Logic Devices to Market Low Power Product release - October 29, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Rectron Semiconductor and New Yorker Electronics Sign New Distribution Agreement Global Franchise Distributor to be New Source for Rectron Discrete Semiconductors, Rectifiers, MOSFETS, Transistors and More. - October 26, 2018 - New Yorker Electronics

GOWIN Semiconductor’s GW1NS Family of Products Named Arm TechCon 2018 Innovation Award Finalist for Design Innovation of the Year Finalist for Arm TechCon 2018 - October 11, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

GOWIN Semiconductor to Showcase New Embedded Arm Core FPGA Products at Arm TechCon 2018 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp., the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, will be exhibiting its new family of embedded Arm core FPGAs at Arm TechCon 2018 in San Jose, California. GOWIN staff will be available to meet during the conference in booth #1226 to discuss the new products. - October 01, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Transient Specialists - Complete Automotive EMC Immunity Test Equipment Transient Specialists, a leader in EMC rentals for over 30 years, announces that they will be offering additional rental inventories of the complete automotive immunity test system components by EM Test. This complete immunity setup includes the VDS200N, LD200N, and UCS200N providing testing to ISO 7637,... - September 21, 2018 - Transient Specialists

GOWIN Semiconductor Unveils the Latest Embedded Memory Products for Their Families of Programmable Logic Devices GOWIN's new embedded memory FPGA products. - September 19, 2018 - GOWIN Semiconductor Corp.

Mission Microwave Updates Orders and Progress Innovative Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Confirms Major Orders and Design Wins. - September 12, 2018 - Mission Microwave

Palomar Technologies Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certificate Maintaining a long history of focus on continuous improvement - September 12, 2018 - Palomar Technologies

IoTize TapNLink Wins NFC Innovation Award for Best Emerging Concept Combination of ST25DV-I2C Dynamic NFC and BLE improves users' experiences with industrial systems - September 11, 2018 - IoTize SAS