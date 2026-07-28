Semiconductors News
Find out about companies engaged in the design and fabrication of circuit boards, microcircuits, microprocessor chips, fuel and solar cells, integrated circuits and memory chips. Get news about upcoming conferences, new products, market research and new patents.
Sundance Launches VCS³ Stack: A 70g AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Platform for Vision, Robotics and Edge AI
Sundance has launched the VCS³ Stack, a compact embedded computing platform weighing just 70 grams. Combining AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC processing, FPGA acceleration, four MIPI camera interfaces and industrial connectivity, it is designed for robotics, machine vision, autonomous systems and edge AI applications. - July 28, 2026 - Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd
The Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement (AGMA) Announces 2026 Elected Officer Leadership and Strategic Initiatives to Expand Member Value and Community
New leadership at AGMA Global signals an ambitious new chapter focused on delivering greater member value, accelerating innovation, and strengthening the global fight against intellectual property abuse. - May 15, 2026 - AGMA Global
Toradex Announces Launch of Zinnia Gateway: The Industrial Edge AI Platform Built for Seamless Deployment and Scalability
Toradex, a leading provider of embedded computing solutions, today announced the launch of the Zinnia Gateway, an advanced industrial edge AI platform. - May 08, 2026 - Toradex
General Vision, Inc. Joins the Lattice Semiconductor Partner Network
Pioneer Neuromorphic AI Company Brings World's Fastest Edge Inference and Lifelong Learning to Lattice's Low Power FPGA Ecosystem - March 18, 2026 - General Vision Inc.
PDI Acquires Chemical Systems Services Inc. Assets; Expanding Industrial Scrubbing and Air Handling Capabilities
Plastics Design Industries (“PDI”), a provider of custom plastic fabrication and engineered solutions for cleanroom, chemical, and controlled-environment applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of select assets of Chemical Systems Services Inc. (“Chemical Systems”) in an asset purchase transaction. - March 11, 2026 - Plastic Design Industries
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
Mission Microwave Inks Deal with Telesat for Telesat Lightspeed Terrestrial Infrastructure
Leading manufacturer of Solid-State Power Amplifiers announces their selection as a supplier to the Telesat Lightspeed LEO Network. Compact Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifiers will be integrated into Telesat’s Landing Station Infrastructure at Gateway sites around the world. - January 05, 2026 - Mission Microwave
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. Enhances PCB Assembly Capabilities With Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity. The company supports a broad range of PCB fabrication and assembly requirements, serving customers from prototype development to high-volume production. - December 20, 2025 - Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD .
Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The opening of a new facility, in addition to its existing location in Loves Park, IL, increases the company’s footprint to enhance service and support its continued growth in the region. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest. - December 17, 2025 - Professional Plastics
Toradex Introduces Two New Computer Module Families for Ultra-Compact Industrial and IoT Applications
Toradex launches compact OSM & Lino modules for high-volume IoT—i.MX91/i.MX93, industrial-grade reliability, software support and OTA. - December 08, 2025 - Toradex
Rand Technology Appoints Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales
Rand Technology has appointed Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales. Delgado brings deep global sales experience from Fusion Worldwide and across the EMEA region. She will lead Rand’s global sales strategy, drive market expansion, and strengthen customer partnerships. - December 04, 2025 - Rand Technology
EETech Announces Gold Sponsorship of WE United to Advance Female Leadership in the Industry
EETech, a leader in media and marketing solutions for the electronics industry, proudly announces its Gold sponsorship of WE United. - September 03, 2025 - EETech Media
Top Tech Analysts Launch “The TechStack” Show to Deliver Deep Actionable Insights
New video and audio webcast from The Technologists group cuts through the hype and offers comprehensive analysis on what matters most and its impact on the market. A new force in technology commentary and analysis has arrived. Today marks the official launch of The TechStack, a dynamic new video... - August 13, 2025 - The Technologists
EETech Acquires AI-Powered Breadboard to Transform Electronics Supply Chain
Deal establishes a new category of "intelligent procurement" that will define the next decade of electronics design and sourcing. - August 06, 2025 - EETech Media
Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc. Unveils "eM808 bHAST" System with Advanced In-Situ Monitoring Capabilities
Innovative Circuits Engineering (ICE), a leader in semiconductor reliability testing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the eM808 bHAST system—now enhanced with in-situ monitoring capabilities previously available only on High Temperature Operating Life... - July 30, 2025 - Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc.
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. to File and Present NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Prometheus Project at Fastmarkets’ 17th Lithium Supply & Battery Conference
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Project Geologist, Bob Marvin, P.Geo., is finalizing a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report for the Company’s flagship Prometheus Poly Energy Transition Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. - June 23, 2025 - Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc.
Rand Technology Names Brian Greff Chief Financial Officer to Support Strategic Growth
Rand Technology has appointed Brian Greff as Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of financial leadership experience at companies like Jabil, TSE Industries, and iQor, Brian brings deep expertise in strategic development, global finance, and operational excellence. He joins Rand to support its long-term growth and global expansion. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Rand Technology Elevates James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer
Rand Technology has promoted James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of global operations and supply chain experience, James has led transformative initiatives since joining Rand in April 2023. His promotion signals Rand’s commitment to scaling its global presence and strengthening customer-centric innovation. Hill brings a proven track record across multiple industries and will play a key role in advancing Rand’s next phase of growth. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Sesterce and FlexAI Join Forces to Democratize Access to Sovereign AI Computing and Unlock Startups' Innovation Potential
Sesterce, a European operator specialized in high-performance and AI computing infrastructure, is partnering with FlexAI, a Workload as a Service (WaaS) expert, to launch an innovative solution tailored for startups. The goal: enable startups to run their AI workloads effortlessly, eliminating the need for long-term infrastructure commitments or technical expertise. The solution will debut at VivaTech (June 11-14) as a European alternative to global cloud giants. - June 10, 2025 - FlexAI
Innovative Circuit Engineering Inc. Receives Praise from Micro Systems Engineering, Inc. for Its Test Solutions of Medical Microelectronics
Micro Systems Engineering, Inc., a leading medical microelectronic company, today acknowledged the significant contributions of Innovative Circuit Engineering Inc. (ICE) as their trusted turn-key supplier for IC burn-in solutions since 2009. "ICE has consistently been our go-to turn-key... - June 10, 2025 - Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc.
Guided Particle Systems Unveils Vector: A Versatile, Accessible Maskless Photolithography Tool for 2D Electronics Research, Manufacturing, and Workforce Development
Guided Particle Systems, a leader in development of fabrication technologies, materials, and processes to achieve advances in system-level electronic packaging, scaling, and integration, today announced the launch of Vector, a groundbreaking compact maskless photolithography tool designed to... - June 09, 2025 - Guided Particle Systems
EETech Announces Advisory Board with Strategic Addition of 4 Industry Names
Seasoned executives bring decades of experience in scaling operations, driving growth, and guiding digital transformation across global brands. - June 03, 2025 - EETech Media
Broadcom Partners with Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc. for Semiconductor Reliability Testing Solutions
Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc. (ICE) proudly announces its collaboration with Broadcom, a leading expert in semiconductor reliability testing. This partnership has enabled Broadcom to continually leverage ICE’s extensive knowledge and advanced expertise, particularly in... - May 14, 2025 - Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc.
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry. - May 08, 2025 - DSV
Innovative Circuits Engineering (ICE) Expands Its High-Power AI Semiconductor Testing Capabilities
Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc. (ICE), a leading provider of semiconductor product reliability testing services, is expanding its capabilities to support the growing high-power AI semiconductor market. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose, ICE is proud to announce the addition of... - April 22, 2025 - Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc.
Kasuo Electronics Integrates AI to Enhance Internal Workflow
Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd., a leading distributor of electronic components, has integrated advanced AI technologies, including Character AI, AI image generator, and AI-driven automation, to optimize its internal workflow and improve operational efficiency. By leveraging AI stock analysis,... - April 09, 2025 - Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd.
Nanomotion Stages for Semiconductor Equipment Can Now Achieve Sub-Nanometer Stability
Nanomotion can now demonstrate sub-nanometer position stability for its stages, used in semiconductor equipment for mask and wafer manufacturing, metrology, inspection and repair. - January 26, 2025 - Nanomotion
New Business, New Opportunities in Shanghai at NEPCON China 2025
NEPCON China is the leading B2B event in the electronics assembly field. It brings together leading industry brands, innovating new areas of IC packaging, attracting emerging companies to join, and integrating new resources in key fields. Its concurrent, highly interactive events include... - January 22, 2025 - RX
Patent Issued for Low Dose, Ultra-High Definition, and Cinematic X-Ray Imaging Technology
Real Time Imaging Technologies, LLC has received U.S. Patent No. 12,127,867 LOW-DOSE X-RAY IMAGING SYSTEM, which covers the company’s methods via a back-illuminated sensor as a collector component of a detector for use in intraoral and extraoral 2D and 3D dental radiography, digital... - November 25, 2024 - Real Time Imaging Technologies
HBControls Expands Solid-State Portfolio with cULus Listed Solid-State Contactors
Introducing the Compact, cULus Listed HBC-xZ Series for Enhanced Safety and Efficiency in Industrial Applications - November 23, 2024 - HBControls
XOrigin and Sciospec Join Forces to Advance Bioanalytical Diagnostics
XOrigin and Sciospec have announced a partnership to advance bioanalytical diagnostics. By combining Xorigin´s novel membrane based microfabricated sensors and Sciospecs`s impedance spectroscopy, this collaboration targets improvements in real-time immune, molecular, and microbiological diagnostics, as well as applications in disease modeling and drug efficacy studies. - November 18, 2024 - Sciospec GmbH
Future Electronics and Renesas Host Hands-on Workshop on MCU Design for Graphics and Ai Applications
Future Electronics and Renesas are hosting a hands-on workshop in Prague on November 26, focused on the RA8D1 MCU for graphics and edge AI applications. This interactive event offers developers practical sessions in GUI creation and Edge AI, using tools like Embedded Wizard and Edge Impulse. - November 14, 2024 - Future Electronics
U.S. DoD's Choice to Reward Failed Intel Illustrates the Pathetic State of U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing Says The Information Network
The U.S. Department of Defense’s choice to award Intel $3.5 billion reveals a broader issue: the weakened state of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. This raises concerns not just about Intel’s manufacturing performance, but the overall fragility of U.S. semiconductor capabilities,... - October 12, 2024 - The Information Network
China Tightens Stranglehold on Rare Earths To Prevent Western Expansion Says The Information Network
China has come to control 67% of mining, 91% of refining activity, 87% of oxide separation and 94% of magnet production, and now is further tightening its stranglehold on the Rare Earth market, according to the report “Rare Earths Elements in High-Tech Industries: Market Analysis and... - September 29, 2024 - The Information Network
KLAC – Benefitting From Stronger Sanctions Against ASML Says The Information Network
U.S. Sanctions against ASML, which bar the company from servicing its lithography equipment in China, can have several consequences for Chinese semiconductor manufacturers. These consequences underscore the potential benefits for KLA Corporation (KLAC), according to The Information Network’s... - September 13, 2024 - The Information Network
Semiconductor Equipment Market Pointing to Negative Growth in 2024 Says The Information Network
Wafer Front End (WFE) spending by major semiconductor manufacturers is projected to decrease by 5.5% in 2024, indicating a potential slowdown in equipment investments, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,” recently... - September 10, 2024 - The Information Network
Intel’s $10 Billion Cost Reduction Plan Drops Semiconductor Equipment Growth to -6.1% in 2024 Says the Information Network
Intel plans to cut costs by $10 billion by 2025, including laying off approximately 15,000 employees. Intel's capex cut will add an additional 5% to the total WFE market in 2024, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,”... - September 04, 2024 - The Information Network
Applied Materials Losing CMP Equipment Share to China’s Huahai Qingke Says The Information Network
Applied Materials’ CMP equipment market share dropped more than10% to under 50% share in 2023, as China’s Huahai Qingke gained, according to the report “CMP Equipment and Consumables: Market Analysis and Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network,... - September 04, 2024 - The Information Network
Fujifilm Electronic Material Takes Lead in CMP Slurry Market for HBM Says The Information Network
Fujifilm has strengthened its position, in the copper slurry segment, for the explosive HBM market. according to the report “CMP Equipment and Consumables: Market Analysis and Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based... - September 03, 2024 - The Information Network
New Principled Technologies Study Demonstrates Performance and Value from Upgrading to Google Cloud N4 Instances Featuring 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable
Compared to older N1 instances, N4 instances delivered up to twice the Java server-side performance and up to twice the performance per dollar. - August 08, 2024 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
New 1.8" and 1.91" Full-Color OLEDs at Newhaven Display
Newhaven Display International, Inc. is proud to unveil their newest line of full-color graphic OLED displays in 1.8” (160x128 resolution) and 1.91” (176x176 resolution) screen sizes. - July 17, 2024 - Newhaven Display International
Morningbird Space Corporation Announces Release of Its Revolutionary 3D Printer Backed by NASA
The Electronic Alchemy eforge series 3.1 is a revolutionary 3D printer capable of creating fully functional electronic devices. The printer was supported by NASA SBIR/STTR and is ready for pre-order. Sensors, circuits, elements, wearable tech, biotechnology, rapid prototyping, and much more is capable with the proprietary filaments from this groundbreaking FDM machine. - July 11, 2024 - Morningbird Space Corporation
LUMEOVA Announces WiRays®, a Revolutionary, Ultra-Fast Technology Designed to Deliver Wireless Data Speeds Up to 100 Gigabits Per Second, 10x Faster Than WiFi.
LUMEOVA, an innovator of ultra-fast, wireless connectivity solutions, today announced that it has developed an optical wireless communication technology, called WiRays® that can deliver wireless data at speeds of up to 100 Gigabits per second (Gbps). WiRays® is designed for connectivity of... - June 18, 2024 - LUMEOVA
Applied Materials’ Metrology/Inspection Share Plummets 30% in 2023 Hurt by China Sanctions, Says the Information Network
AMAT's revenue change in the metrology/inspection segment of the overall WFE equipment market, was -30%. This compares to AMAT's overall WFE growth of +0.1%, according to The Information Network's report "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market... - May 11, 2024 - The Information Network
Introducing Aquila: The Next Generation Toradex SoM Family
High Performance. Future-Proof. Empowering Next-Gen AI. - April 06, 2024 - Toradex
New 2.4" IPS TFT LCD Displays at Newhaven Display
Newhaven Display International, Inc. proudly unveils its newest line of IPS displays available in 240x320 resolution with options for interface, brightness, and touchscreen capability. - April 03, 2024 - Newhaven Display International
PT Study Found Amazon EC2 R7i Instances with 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Delivered Better Transactional Database Performance Than R6i Instances
Testing with a PostgreSQL workload revealed the performance advantages of Amazon EC2 R7i instances featuring 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. - March 15, 2024 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Applied Materials’ Equipment Market Share Plummets 5% Below ASML in 2023 Says The Information Network
Applied Materials relinquishment of its top position - a status it maintained for two decades, with the exception of 2019 when ASML previously claimed the lead, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,” recently published by... - March 07, 2024 - The Information Network
New Principled Technologies Report Explores How Equipping School-Issued ChromeOS Devices with More Powerful Intel Processors Could Improve the Classroom Experience
Hands-on testing accompanied by fictional storylines show how investing in ChromeOS devices equipped with powerful Intel processors can reduce session-restore wait times for students. - March 06, 2024 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) Raising Prices 8.7% in 2024 as Revenue Growth Underperforms Customers Says The Information Network
TSMC, a Taiwanese semiconductor foundry, makes artificial intelligence processors for Nvidia and AMD. Yet its revenue growth and stock price performance underperformed that of its two customers, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market... - March 06, 2024 - The Information Network