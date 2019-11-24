Press Releases MTS Management Group Press Release

Receive press releases from MTS Management Group: By Email RSS Feeds: MTS' Country Singer Richard Lynch Honored with American Patriot Award

MTS' Ohio Country Music Hall of Famer and founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation was honored for his support of veterans, farmers and barn preservation.

Waynesville, OH, November 24, 2019 --(



Now, Richard Lynch has been honored for his actions off the stage, as the recipient of a Josie American Celebration Patriot Award. Lynch, who is a founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation, was acknowledged for his above and beyond support of veterans, American farmers, and barn preservation. He was chosen from a field of 28 nominee submissions from fans around the world. The Patriot Award was given in a ceremony held on October 26th in Lebanon, TN. https://americancelebrationtour.com/



Lynch said, “I am very proud to be considered a Patriot for using my traditional country music to benefit our true patriotic heroes…our veterans!”



Richard Lynch is currently promoting his Christmas single release, “I Saw Santa Fishin’.”



https://open.spotify.com/track/1Mnf5tsp5UWFLbZtJwRDmd?si=mjl3QMqlTTa4Ibj9yuMx9Q



About Richard Lynch: Richard Lynch is a Waynesville, Ohio-based country music artist, who has compiled a long list of country hits and chart toppers in the world of traditional country music. His single, “A Better Place” topped the New Music Weekly AM/FM country chart, the IndieWorld Country Record Report, and spent an incredible 32 weeks atop the Roots Music Report True Country chart. His next 4 singles also topped the country airplay charts, including a duet with Grammy Award Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard’s single, “Country Music Isn’t Country Anymore” went Top 25 on the iTunes Canada sales chart. His single, “Pray on the Radio” received Christian radio airplay and charting, also reaching the US iTunes Single Sales chart. Lynch has appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV, and countless other media outlets.Richard is a member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame, The Independent Country Music Hall of Fame, and he is a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist. He is also the host of “Traditionally Lynch,” airing on TV and radio, and he’s the founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation for veterans. His current single, a duet with Leona Williams, is #1 on the Roots Music Report charts for 7 weeks running. http://www.richardlynchband.com



http://www.facebook.com/richardlynchband Waynesville, OH, November 24, 2019 --( PR.com )-- MTS' Country music singer-songwriter Richard Lynch has been awarded many accolades for his music over the years. From his induction into the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame and the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame, to his multiple Josie Music Awards, Academy of Western Artists Awards, Independent Country Music Association Awards and many others, Lynch has been recognized as one of traditional country music’s biggest champions.Now, Richard Lynch has been honored for his actions off the stage, as the recipient of a Josie American Celebration Patriot Award. Lynch, who is a founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation, was acknowledged for his above and beyond support of veterans, American farmers, and barn preservation. He was chosen from a field of 28 nominee submissions from fans around the world. The Patriot Award was given in a ceremony held on October 26th in Lebanon, TN. https://americancelebrationtour.com/Lynch said, “I am very proud to be considered a Patriot for using my traditional country music to benefit our true patriotic heroes…our veterans!”Richard Lynch is currently promoting his Christmas single release, “I Saw Santa Fishin’.”https://open.spotify.com/track/1Mnf5tsp5UWFLbZtJwRDmd?si=mjl3QMqlTTa4Ibj9yuMx9QAbout Richard Lynch: Richard Lynch is a Waynesville, Ohio-based country music artist, who has compiled a long list of country hits and chart toppers in the world of traditional country music. His single, “A Better Place” topped the New Music Weekly AM/FM country chart, the IndieWorld Country Record Report, and spent an incredible 32 weeks atop the Roots Music Report True Country chart. His next 4 singles also topped the country airplay charts, including a duet with Grammy Award Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard’s single, “Country Music Isn’t Country Anymore” went Top 25 on the iTunes Canada sales chart. His single, “Pray on the Radio” received Christian radio airplay and charting, also reaching the US iTunes Single Sales chart. Lynch has appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV, and countless other media outlets.Richard is a member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame, The Independent Country Music Hall of Fame, and he is a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist. He is also the host of “Traditionally Lynch,” airing on TV and radio, and he’s the founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation for veterans. His current single, a duet with Leona Williams, is #1 on the Roots Music Report charts for 7 weeks running. http://www.richardlynchband.comhttp://www.facebook.com/richardlynchband Contact Information MTS Management Group

Michael Stover

412-445-5282



www.mtsmanagementgroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MTS Management Group