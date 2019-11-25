Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Betr Health Press Release

November is National Diabetes Month, How Betr Health is Coaching Thousands to Reverse Prediabetes Conditions While Helping to Feed Community Members

North Carolina based company, Betr Health, is using National Diabetes Month as an opportunity for clients who are reversing diabetic symptoms to document their journey using a new food protocol in a video journey series.

Founded in 2011, Betr Health is leading the paradigm shift in weight loss from “move more, eat less” to “eat more, stress less.” Using a patent-pending approach to a digestive gut health reset through custom meal plans, clients not only lose weight but increase energy levels, reduce A1Cs, hypertension, medications, and alleviate chronic digestive illnesses in a few short weeks. Betr Health received recognition as a Diabetes Prevention Program from the CDC in January of 2018 and started working remotely with pre-diabetics in accordance with select commercial health plans. To date, Betr Health has worked with over 10,000 clients with an average weight loss of 5.9% in the first month and 10% in three months. Raleigh, NC, November 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Diabetes is a major public health problem in the United States, affecting all socio-demographic groups. November is National Diabetes Month, and Betr Health is aiming to increase the urgency to educate others about how to prevent and reverse prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. Hear from real people who are diabetics or prediabetics that are working to be proactive about their health and lower A1C levels while losing weight.Using National Diabetes Month as an opportunity, Betr Health has started a challenge for members to participate in a video blog series, sharing a video for each week that they are making healthy changes during the month of November for a total of four videos. For each member that submits all four videos, $50 will be donated to the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle charity. So far, over 25 members have signed up to participate in the month-long video series.Betr Health is also partnering with the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle to help give back to the community and empower the mission that focuses on hunger relief and healthy food initiatives throughout North Carolina, while also helping to educate the next generation on the importance of healthy eating to prevent the onset of chronic diseases. With the current number of members enrolled, their minimum donation will be $1,250 at the end of November, and is expected to rise as more members are encouraged to get involved.The CDC-led National Diabetes Prevention Program offers scientifically-proven programs like Betr Health that are currently helping Americans reverse prediabetes and prevent or delay the onset of type 2. Eating well and becoming more active is proven to help reduce patients’ blood glucose levels and overall weight, minimizing risks of progression to type 2 diabetes.If you learn that you are one of the 84 million Americans at risk, talk to your doctor about CDC-recognized diabetes prevention programs to help get your health back on track.About Betr HealthFounded in 2011, Betr Health is leading the paradigm shift in weight loss from “move more, eat less” to “eat more, stress less.” Using a patent-pending approach to a digestive gut health reset through custom meal plans, clients not only lose weight but increase energy levels, reduce A1Cs, hypertension, medications, and alleviate chronic digestive illnesses in a few short weeks. Betr Health received recognition as a Diabetes Prevention Program from the CDC in January of 2018 and started working remotely with pre-diabetics in accordance with select commercial health plans. To date, Betr Health has worked with over 10,000 clients with an average weight loss of 5.9% in the first month and 10% in three months. Contact Information Betr Health

