PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ALPCO Announces Deadline for Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award ALPCO announced the submission deadline for its Winter 2020 Diabetes Research Travel Grant Award. Each recipient is awarded up to $2500 to present their research at a relevant conference and a $2500 product credit. - December 04, 2019 - ALPCO

November is National Diabetes Month, How Betr Health is Coaching Thousands to Reverse Prediabetes Conditions While Helping to Feed Community Members North Carolina based company, Betr Health, is using National Diabetes Month as an opportunity for clients who are reversing diabetic symptoms to document their journey using a new food protocol in a video journey series. - November 25, 2019 - Betr Health

CareCentra's Artificial Intelligence Based Precision Nudging Improves Medication Adherence by 15% and Major Cardiovascular Events Scores by 37% American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2019: CareCentra's personalized nudging program significantly improved medication adherence in patients and kept them engaged throughout the course of a landmark study. - November 19, 2019 - CareCentra LLC

SDWR Honors Fallen Officer by Naming Future Service Dog in His Honor Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program. Through... - November 08, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

ALPCO Launches Analytically Specific Human and Rodent STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA ALPCO's new STELLUX® Chemiluminescence Glucagon ELISA features increased analytical specificity and a broad range to accurately quantify glucagon levels between 0.86 and 143.7 pmol/L (3-500 pg/mL) in human and rodent samples. - November 06, 2019 - ALPCO

Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered by Service Dogs by SDWR to Lucky Woman from Homer, NY Alyson is an 18-year-old college student who enjoys track, cross country as well as college events. Alyson also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Alyson’s service dog, Nelson, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes... - November 01, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Lithia, FL Ryan is a 14 year old who enjoys playing basketball. Ryan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Ryan's service dog, Keesee,will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes affects Ryan's independence. He often doesn't... - October 16, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Aciont Issued Key Patent Covering the Novel Design of the Visulex Ocular Drug Delivery Device Aciont was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND. - October 12, 2019 - Aciont Inc.

Tickets Now on Sale for The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show Dancing for Diabetes has raised nearly half a million dollars for Type 1 Diabetes research. The 19th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show will be held on Saturday, November 9 at the Bob Carr Theater in Orlando, Florida. - October 03, 2019 - Dancing for Diabetes

Caregivers to Get Answers; Fearless Caregiver Workshop Set for Oct. 15 in Ft. Lauderdale, All Invited Today's Caregiver magazine and Caregiver.com continues to educate and train family caregivers with its Fearless Caregiver Conference set for October 15 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Pompano Beach. This no charge event will answer family caregiver questions. - September 18, 2019 - Caregiver.com, Inc.

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Oak Ridge, NC Morgan is a 7-year-old who enjoys swimming, cheerleading, going to the beach and boating with her family. Morgan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Morgan’s service dog, Iris, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities... - September 11, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Myabetic Acquires Poppy Medical Adding a new category to the growing diabetes lifestyle brand. - September 09, 2019 - Myabetic

Special Delivery for a Very Lucky Mayville Resident A fifteen year-old Mayville resident will be welcoming into her home and heart a service dog. The dog named Hawk is being provided by SDWR, a non-profit organization based in Virginia, with a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for adults and children with invisible disabilities like Autism,... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Student Leaders to Attend AADE19 Meeting with the College Diabetes Network The College Diabetes Network has selected seven students from its NextGen Leadership Program to attend the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) Conference. The American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) Annual Meeting and Conference in Houston, Texas, from August 9-12, 2019, is the... - August 05, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Rancho Santa Margarita CA 7 year old Chase, along with her parents, has been dealing with her diabetes diagnosis for close to two years. Chase is a very active typical 7-year old, who enjoys playing softball and gymnastics. It is important to her parents that Chase’s service dog can help Chase with feeling more independent... - July 30, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

NYCBS Set to Open New 347 Treatment Center New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) will announce the grand opening of its newest treatment facility, at 49 Route 347, in Port Jefferson Station on Monday, July 29th, 2019. Located on Long Island’s scenic North Shore, the center will feature the most advanced cancer treatment on Long... - July 27, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Family from Prescott, AZ is Showing Their Way of Paying It Forward Through an SDWR Service Dog Volunteer Experience The Nelson family knows all about how important service dogs can be for an individual and family. Their son was the recipient of the SDWR diabetic alert dog, Endy in 2018. Endy is providing the comfort and reassurance necessary for the Nelsons and helping their son manage and face the everyday challenges... - July 25, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

College Diabetes Network Members to Attend 2019 Taking Control Of Your Diabetes ONE Conference on Scholarship The College Diabetes Network (CDN) is excited to announce that 17 of its members were selected to attend the TCOYD ONE Conference and Retreat August 16-18 in San Diego, CA through a scholarship program offered by the San Diego-based nonprofit, Taking Control Of Your Diabetes (TCOYD). The scholarship... - July 24, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

Family from Pleasant Plains, IL is Showing Their Way of Paying It Forward Through an SDWR Service Dog Volunteer Experience The Shown family know all about how important service dogs can be for an individual and family. Mr. Shown was the recipient of SDWR diabetic alert dog, Samson in 2016. Samson is providing the comfort and reassurance necessary for the Showns and helping Mr. Shown manage and face the everyday challenges... - July 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Loganville, GA A very lucky girl from Loganville, GA has received her very own Diabetic Alert Dog. - July 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Immundiagnostik, Inc., North American Subsidiary of German Immunoassay Company, to Highlight 5 IVD Products at the AACC Scientific Meeting & Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA Immundiagnostik, Inc., the North American subsidiary of the immunoassay development company Immundiagnostik AG based in Bensheim, Germany, will highlight 5 products for IVD Use at the AACC’S 71ST Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA.The list of products covers the gastrointestinal, metabolic syndrome & immunology arenas for laboratories in the United States. - July 18, 2019 - Immundiagnostik, Inc.

Student Leaders to Attend Children with Diabetes Friends for Life Conference with the College Diabetes Network The College Diabetes Network has chosen two student leaders from their NextGen Leadership Program to attend the Children with Diabetes Friends for Life Conference. The Friends for Life Conference Conference in Orlando, Florida from July 16-21, 2019, brings together clinicians, researchers, physicians,... - July 15, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Highlands Ranch, CO Family in Highlands Ranch, CO looking forward to the extra help diabetic alert service dog will bring. - July 09, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Woman in Pinehurst, Idaho With her Diabetic Alert Dog, Kendrick, by her side, Brenda and her family are hopeful that she will gain the confidence to face the everyday challenges of living with diabetes. - July 07, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Select Student Leaders Attending 79th ADA Scientific Sessions with the College Diabetes Network The College Diabetes Network has chosen six students for their NextGen Leadership Program to attend the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions Conference to represent the College Diabetes Network this summer. The Scientific Sessions are the world's largest, most prominent meeting on... - June 04, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

Foster Homes Needed for Exceptional Dogs Medical Mutts, a nonprofit service dog training organization, specializing in training dogs to help with diabetes, seizures or PTSD, is looking for very special people to foster their dogs. “Our dogs need to spend times in regular homes,” explains Melissa Morris, Director of training at Medical... - May 09, 2019 - Medical Mutts

Student Leaders in Diabetes Attend Leadership Summit in Boston College Diabetes Network Hosts Leadership Summit. - April 05, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

College Diabetes Network Speaking at The State of Diabetes in America Congressional Panel College Diabetes Network CEO and Founder to speak on Congressional panel. - March 12, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

Swedish Medical Center Neurologist Explains What to do if You Think You’re Having a Stroke With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. - March 05, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Sdwr Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered to 11-Year-Old Boy in Thornton, CO Jadyn, a 11-year-old boy in Thornton, Colorado, received a very special delivery today of his very own, a Diabetic Alert Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers. Based in Madison, Virginia, Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, or “SDWR,” has a mission to provide specially-bred and... - March 03, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Leadership Skills, College and Diabetes Meet in Austin with the College Diabetes Network National Nonprofit Hosts First Regional Retreat - February 21, 2019 - The College Diabetes Network

ALPCO Announces January 2019 Young Investigator Award Recipient of Its Diabetes Research Travel Grant ALPCO awards its January 2019 Diabetes Research Travel Grant to Lisa Volpatti at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. - February 05, 2019 - ALPCO

Technological Advances in Diabetes Care is Saving Lives Regional Taking Control Of Your Diabetes conference provides Seattle area people with diabetes and medical professionals with up-to-date information on diabetes breakthroughs. - January 29, 2019 - Taking Control Of Your Diabetes

Immunostics Announces the Availability of the Hemochroma PLUS™ FDA 510(k) clearance allows Immunostics to market and sell its new hemoglobin analyzer. - January 23, 2019 - Immunostics Inc.

New Age Marketing Solutions for the Pharmaceutical Industry PharmaBizConnect, a Leading PCD Pharma Company Operating in India and provider of PCD Pharma Franchise, is offering cost-effective generic drugs in domestic markets. - January 04, 2019 - N.E.W.S. Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Clinical Safety and Efficacy Data of DSP-Visulex Published in Current Eye Research Aciont Inc. announced today that data from the clinical study of the DSP-Visulex technology is published online ahead of print in Current Eye Research. Reference: Papangkorn K, Truett KR, Vitale AT, Jhaveri C, Scales DK, Foster CS, Montieth A, Higuchi JW, Brar B, Higuchi WI. Novel dexamethasone sodium phosphate treatment (DSP-Visulex) for noninfectious anterior uveitis: a randomized phase I/II clinical trial. Current Eye Research. - December 06, 2018 - Aciont Inc.

Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered to 8-Year-Old Girl in Sand Lake, MI Nevaeh, a 8-year-old Type 1 Diabetic in Sand Lake, Michigan, received a very special delivery of her very own Diabetic Alert Service Dog from SDWR. - November 15, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR

American Diabetes Association Recognizes iHEAR® Medical as a National Strategic Partner to Improve the Lives of Millions Affected by Diabetes & Hearing Loss iHEAR® Medical will support the American Diabetes Association’s mission to improve the lives of the growing number of Americans affected by diabetes and hearing loss. - November 12, 2018 - iHEAR Medical

Simplicity in Complexity: Ian James Martins’ Research on Insulin Therapy and Autoimmune Disease with a Special Focus on NAFLD from Oasis Publishers The insightful research by Ian James Martin might be one of the next breakthroughs in medical science. His research paper describes the insulin therapy and the autoimmune disease with relevance to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. It is a well-known fact that the diabetes epidemic is now expected to... - November 06, 2018 - Oasis Publishers

ALPCO Launches FDA Class I Exempt STELLUX® Glucagon ELISA ALPCO announces launch of its new highly specific FDA Class I Exempt STELLUX® Chemi Glucagon ELISA. - October 23, 2018 - ALPCO

ALPCO Announces Inaugural Young Investigators Award Recipient ALPCO announces the first recipient of its new young investigators award, the Diabetes Research Travel Grant. - October 17, 2018 - ALPCO

Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered to Woman with Type 1 Diabetes in Cheney, WA Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, or “SDWR,” delivered a custom trained Diabetic Alert Dog to a 53-year-old woman in Cheney, Washington today. - October 15, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Celebrate 2018 Invisible Disabilities Week October 14-20 Join Invisible Disabilities Association this October 14-20 to “get the word out” as our nation recognizes invisible disabilities week. They will be providing lots of activities and resources through IDA for you to share with families and friends, companies and groups to be involved in this week dedicated to informing others about people living daily with invisible disabilities. - October 03, 2018 - Invisible Disabilities Association

13-Year-Old Boy in Gilroy, CA Receives Custom Trained Diabetic Alert Dog Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, or "SDWR," delivered a custom trained Diabetic Alert dog today to Tanner, a 13-year-old boy in Gilroy, California. - September 29, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Metadichol - A Breakthrough in Diabetes Treatment Diabetes is generally referred to by doctors as Diabetes mellitus, which is a group of metabolic diseases in which the person has high levels of blood glucose (blood sugar) due to low levels of Insulin production by the pancreas or because the body's cells do not respond properly to insulin or both. - September 25, 2018 - Palayakotai R. Raghavan

Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered to 16-Year-Old Boy with Type 1 Diabetes in Prescott, Arizona A 16-year-old boy named Tyler living in Prescott, Arizona received a very special delivery today of his very own Diabetic Alert Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, also known as SDWR. - September 25, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR

New PAD Task Force Joins Lawmakers in Calling for Policies to Reduce Amputations for Patients with Peripheral Artery Disease PAD Task Force urges lawmakers to support establishment of intragovernmental workgroup on amputation reduction and oppose proposed Medicare cuts to PAD treatments. - September 06, 2018 - CardioVascular Coalition