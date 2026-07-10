Diabetes News
Explore news about diabetes education, awareness, research, prevention, diagnosis, management and complications. Topics covered include self-monitoring, insulin/medication, juvenile and gestational diabetes, diet and exercise, technology and treatment.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens New State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Lake Success
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the opening of its new comprehensive cancer center at 3 Dakota Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042. The location will open to patients on July 13, 2026, and replaces its previous... - July 10, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Expands Menu with 47 New Items, Including 42 Plant-Based Meals
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) announced today a major menu expansion introducing 47 new items – including 42 plant-based meals and five spring-inspired salads – while expanding its flexible “Choose Your Own Meals” plan nationwide. The changes come as the company celebrates its 40 year anniversary and reflect a growing demand for health-conscious meal options that offer convenience and personalization. - May 28, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
Emerge Weight Loss Erases More Than $1 Million in Medical Debt — Setting a New Standard for Trust in GLP-1 Telehealth
In just three years, Emerge has reduced the financial burden felt by households across the country by more than $1,055,400 — proof that, in a category defined by speed and scale, compassion can be built into the business model. - May 21, 2026 - Emerge Weight Loss, LLC
Santa Wellness TCM Announces Malaysia Expansion to Promote TCM Awareness, AI-Powered Health Screening, and Public Education on Diabetes and Kidney Health
Santa Wellness TCM today announced its expansion into Malaysia to promote Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) awareness, expand access to AI-powered health screening, and strengthen public education around diabetes and kidney health. As part of this expansion initiative, Santa Wellness TCM will work with Fu Neng Yuan Sdn Bhd to support local outreach and community engagement efforts in Malaysia. - May 11, 2026 - Santa Wellness TCM Pte Ltd
Bariatric Surgery Benefits Extend Across Socioeconomic Lines
Findings from analysis of the ARMMS-T2D study (Alliance of Randomized Trials of Medicine vs. Metabolic Surgery in Type 2 Diabetes) - March 11, 2026 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
HerDiabetes Launches iPhone App Linking Menstrual Cycle with Diabetes Management
HerDiabetes is a diabetes management app for women, linking menstrual cycle tracking with glucose management. The app helps women understand and anticipate how hormonal shifts across their cycle affect glucose control, a documented clinical connection that needs greater attention. There are... - March 06, 2026 - HerDiabetes Health Inc
NatureQuant® Awarded Patent for NatureScore® and NatureDose® AI-Powered Environmental Impact Measurement Model
NatureQuant’s foundation technologies analyze environmental and personal data to unlock actionable nature exposure intelligence. - November 25, 2025 - NatureQuant
Massachusetts Declares November 15 as Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day Spotlighting Growing Health Crisis
B.E.A.T Gestational Diabetes® Inc., in partnership with 360Girls&Women®, proudly announces that November 15 has been officially designated as "Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day" by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This new observance aims to bring much-needed attention to the rising prevalence of gestational diabetes and its severe long-term health impacts, particularly in communities of color. - November 14, 2025 - 360Girls&Women
Kopp Foundation for Diabetes to Host “By Youth, For Youth, With T1D” Fundraising Night, October 8 at Blue Bell Country Club
The Kopp Foundation for Diabetes will host its Fundraising Gala on October 8, 2025, from 5:30–9:00 PM at Belle of Blue Bell in Philadelphia. Guests will enjoy dinner, inspiring remarks, raffle prizes, and community connections to support KFD’s mission of advancing youth leadership, diabetes awareness, and access to care. - September 13, 2025 - Kopp Foundation for Diabetes
HTX Prosthetics LLC Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Cypress, TX
Custom Prosthetics Now Designed, Built, and Fit Onsite - September 05, 2025 - HTX Prosthetics LLC
Pennington Biomedical Opens Advanced Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic
LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center has opened a new Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic in Baton Rouge. The clinic provides specialized care for patients managing diabetes and endocrine disorders, bringing world-class expertise to the region. - August 26, 2025 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Jung-In Yang to Its Elmhurst Office
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is pleased to announce the addition of Jung-In Yang, MD, a dedicated Medical Oncologist and Internist, to its practice in Elmhurst. Dr. Yang will be practicing at 88-06 55th Avenue, Elmhurst, NY 11373. “Dr. Yang’s expertise in... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Junging Guo
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of Junging Guo, MD, PhD, a highly skilled and compassionate Medical Oncologist, Hematologist, and Internist, to its practice. She will be practicing at 210 E 86th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10028. Dr. Guo... - August 06, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Phenotap, Inc. Receives Progr. Related Investment from Helmsley Charitable Trust to Advance Breakthrough Ketone Sensor Technology for People Living with Type 1 Diabetes
Phenotap, Inc. announced a $3 million investment to support the continued development and optimization of KetoTap™ Core, a novel enzymatic technology, to make it active and stable enough to be used as part of a continuous ketone sensor that can help prevent the occurrence of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) for people living with type 1 diabetes (T1D). - July 14, 2025 - Phenotap, Inc.
Charles O. Scott, African American Millionaire Phi Beta Sigma, UVA Alumnus, and Health Entrepreneur, Receives Unconditional Presidential Pardon from Donald J. Trump
Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc. announced that President Donald J. Trump has granted a complete and unconditional pardon to its co-founder, Charles O. Scott. The White House issued the official pardon warrant, absolving Mr. Scott of his conviction. - June 19, 2025 - Clinical and Herbal Innovations Inc
Pennington Biomedical Researchers Highlight How Cellular Quality Control Contribute to Insulin Resistance Related to Type 2 Diabetes
Study highlights the complex interplay between mitochondria and insulin, paving the way for future interventions aimed at improving metabolic health - May 07, 2025 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
DiabeticU Opens Nominations for the 2025 Diabetes Impact Award
DiabeticU has opened nominations for the 2025 Diabetes Impact Award, honoring those making a difference in diabetes care and advocacy. Nominations are open until July 31, with finalists announced October 1. Learn more at diabeticu.com/impact-award. - April 16, 2025 - DiabeticU
Dr. Mike Chan: Leading the Future of Organ-Specific Stem Cell Therapies with Revolutionary Treatments in Regenerative Medicine
Dr. Mike Chan is a global leader in regenerative medicine, transforming lives with stem cells, exosomes, and peptides. His innovative treatments regenerate tissues, restore healing, and enhance vitality. Patients experience renewed hope, improved energy, and recovery from chronic conditions. His groundbreaking work is reshaping the future of healthcare. - March 28, 2025 - Dr. Mike Chan
The Role of Digital Technology in Diabetes Prevention and Management
Scientists at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along with a colleague from Peking University People’s Hospital in China, have been leading a special collection and published an editorial in Frontiers in Endocrinology, emphasizing the transformative role digital health technologies play... - December 07, 2024 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Safe and Effective for Patients with Severe Obesity
A multicenter examination of data demonstrates that for patients with a body mass index at or above 70 kg/m2 metabolic and bariatric surgery is a potent intervention. - December 07, 2024 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
NuSirt Health Launches LEUSIX™ Natural GLP-1 Companion Supplement on Amazon
NuSirt Health has launched its innovative dietary supplement, LEUSIX™, for weight management and cardiometabolic health on Amazon.com. - November 26, 2024 - NuSirt Sciences, Inc.
Massachusetts Declares November 15 as Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day Spotlighting Growing Health Crisis
B.E.A.T Gestational Diabetes™ , Inc, in partnership with 360Girls&Women®, proudly announces that November 15 has been officially designated as "Gestational Diabetes Awareness Day" by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. This new observance aims to bring much-needed attention to the rising prevalence of gestational diabetes and its severe long-term health impacts, particularly in communities of color. The day will serve as a call to action for prevention, holistic management, and support for women. - November 15, 2024 - 360Girls&Women
Glucolate Unveils Breakthrough Diabetic Study
Glucolate Unveils Breakthrough Study from University of California, Irvine: New Powder Form Reduces Glucose Absorption in Type 2 Diabetics Glucolate, an innovative leader in diabetes management, is proud to announce groundbreaking findings from a recent study conducted at the University of... - October 02, 2024 - Glucolate Processing, LLC
NuSirt Health Launches LEUSIX™ Dietary Supplement into the Rapidly Growing GLP-1 Companion Product Market
NuSirt announces the launch of a unique patented supplement, with human clinical data of weight loss while maintaining lean body mass and improvement of cardiometabolic markers, that may be of interest to many, including those thinking of starting or stopping GLP-1 obesity drugs. - August 23, 2024 - NuSirt Sciences, Inc.
Evidence-Based Advanced Wound Care Clinic Coming Soon
SAAK Health Neighborhood Specialty Care has partnered with Shared Health Services, a leader in compliance-focused wound care, to open a new Wound Care Clinic in Brookfield, WI. This clinic will be dedicated to healing wounds that are particularly difficult to heal. The Wound Care Clinic and Hyperbaric Medicine Center at SAAK Health will offer the most comprehensive, modern, and compassionate wound care available. - August 21, 2024 - Shared Health Services
Official CelluCare Product Launch: Don’t Fall for Fake Websites
CelluCare, a leader in natural health supplements, announces the official launch of its newest product - a natural supplement designed to support healthy blood sugar levels. With increasing demand, concerns about counterfeit products being sold online have also risen. CelluCare advises consumers to purchase exclusively from the official website to ensure product authenticity and secure transactions, backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. - August 21, 2024 - CelluCare
MC4R Agonist Drug Candidates Demonstrate Potential to Transform GLP1 Obesity Therapy
Courage Therapeutics announced new evidence of synergy between MC4R agonists and GLP1RA drugs in a paper published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation led by co-founder Dr. Roger Cone. The company has completed a drug discovery campaign to invent a best in class portfolio of MC4R agonists for obesity in order to leverage the synergy. Potential combinations with drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro could improve side effects such as nausea and GI discomfort while driving increased weight loss. - July 16, 2024 - Courage Therapeutics
Family Medicine Physician Dr. Claudia Selgrad Joins NY Health
New York Health (NY Health) is pleased to announce that board-certified Family Medicine Physician Claudia Selgrad, MS, DO, has joined its primary care team. Dr. Selgrad will be practicing at 69 W Main Street, Bay Shore, NY 11706. “We’re excited to welcome Dr. Claudia Selgrad to NY... - June 04, 2024 - New York Health
Dr. Uzma A. Chaudhry Chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Uzma A. Chaudhry of New Albany, Indiana has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for May 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Dr. Uzma A. Chaudhry Dr. Uzma A. - May 16, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Elegant Hoopoe Weight Loss Center Introduces IV Therapy to Enhance Client Experience
elegant hoopoe Weight Loss Center, renowned for its commitment to providing exceptional weight loss solutions in an elegant and professional setting, is proud to announce the addition of IV therapy to its range of services. This new offering is designed to further support clients in achieving their... - May 07, 2024 - Elegant Hoopoe
Super Mike Supplements LLC Releases New Product, Especially Formulated to Assist Diabetics Struggling with High Blood Sugar Levels
Millions of Americans suffer with Diabetes. This new formula can help support normal blood sugars when used alongside your doctor's prescribed treatment. - April 12, 2024 - Super Mike Supplements LLC
PocketRN Brings No Cost "Virtual Nurse for Life" to Dementia Patients and Caregivers Under New 8-Year CMS GUIDE Model
The innovative model enables the expansion of personalized, expert nurse-led care to improve patients’ quality of life and alleviate burden on caregivers nationwide–all with $0 copays. - April 08, 2024 - PocketRN
TriHaz Solutions Launches Sharps Disposal Program
TriHaz Solutions, in partnership with Star Pharmacy, has launched a community sharps disposal program. Safe, compliant sharps waste disposal is a challenge for individuals. Here's what the two companies are doing to provide a safe, convenient solution in parts of northern Alabama and southern Tennessee. - April 04, 2024 - TriHaz Solutions
Pennington Biomedical Researchers Participated in Eight-Year Long GRADE Study on Commonly Used Type 2 Diabetes Medications
Comparative Study of Type 2 Diabetes Medications Shows Differences in Medication Acceptance, Quality-Of-Life, Insulin Secretion and Mortality - March 30, 2024 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Pennington Biomedical’s Dr. John Kirwan and Dr. Philip Schauer Among the Key Investigators for the 12-Year Study on the Impact of Bariatric Surgery on Type 2 Diabetes
People with type 2 diabetes who underwent bariatric surgery achieved much better long-term blood glucose control compared to people who received medical management plus lifestyle interventions, according to a new study published in JAMA, or Journal of the American Medical Association, and funded by the National institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases, part of The National Institutes of Health. - February 29, 2024 - Pennington Biomedical Research Center
Primary Care Physician Dr. Daniel Laieta Joins New York Health
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of Daniel Laieta, DO, FACP, to its team of Primary Care Physicians. Dr. Laieta will practice at 900 Main St, Holbrook, NY 11741. “New York Health is excited to have Dr. Laieta join us,” said Dr. Chris Ng, Chief Medical... - February 05, 2024 - New York Health
New Children’s Book Aims to Remove Stigma of Diabetes
“Dancing With Diabetes” offers hope to children with diabetes, while also opening up dialogue and paving a way towards compassion and understanding. - December 06, 2023 - Bublish
New York Health Welcomes Navpreet Dhuga, DO
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Family Medicine Physician Navpreet Dhuga, DO. Dr. Dhuga will practice at 701 NY-25A, Suite 2, Mt. Sinai, NY 11766. https://nyhealth.com/news/ny_health_welcomes_navpreet_dhuga_md “We are proud to welcome Dr. - December 04, 2023 - New York Health
Small Audiology Practice in Northeast Ohio Selected as One of Only 44 Practices in US to Fit Groundbreaking Tinnitus Treatment Device
The Lenire tinnitus treatment device was approved by the FDA in April 2023. It was initially fit by only 14 practices nationwide but the company, Neuromod (based in Ireland), added 30 additional audiology practices in Phase 2 of its release for a total of 44 practices. Sounds of Life Hearing Center was selected to be in this select group of practices and is now certified to prescribe and fit this device which uses tongue-tip and sound stimulation to change the way the brain perceives tinnitus. - October 07, 2023 - Sounds of Life Hearing Center, LLC
Sumbal Khalid Khan, MD Receives 2023 Best of Pflugerville Award
Pflugerville Award Program Honors the Achievement - September 11, 2023 - Aroha Medical PLLC
New York Health Welcomes Miloni Thakker, MD
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of Internal Medicine physician Miloni Thakker, MD. Dr. Thakker will practice at 1061 N. Broadway, North Massapequa, NY 11758. “Dr. Thakker's expertise and commitment to patient-centered care make her a valuable addition to our... - September 08, 2023 - New York Health
Altucell Advances First-Ever Regulatory-Approved Human Islet Cell Encapsulation Therapy for Type 1 Diabetes
Altucell CEO Gary Harlem says this treatment could potentially eradicate the need for insulin and immunosuppressants. - August 22, 2023 - AltuCell Therapeutics
Nephrologist Alfred Raciti, MD Joins New York Health
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified nephrologist Alfred Raciti, MD. Dr. Raciti will practice at 5316 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Station 11776. "We are very excited to have Dr. Raciti join our team of highly-trained nephrologists," said Dr. - August 02, 2023 - New York Health
GARM Clinic Introduces GARM Community: a Patient-Centric Initiative to Foster Healthier Living and Stronger Connections
The GARM Clinic, a pioneer in regenerative medicine, proudly announces the launch of the GARM Community, a groundbreaking initiative designed to enhance patient care, create a sense of belonging, and promote healthier living for past, present, and future patients. This innovative program aims to... - May 19, 2023 - GARM Clinic
Liberum Independent Medical Education Announces Management Buyout
Liberum Independent Medical Education, provider of independent medical education (IME) to healthcare professionals worldwide, has announced a management buyout (MBO) from its original owner, OHC London Holdings Ltd. The MBO was led by the company's Managing Director, Celeste Kolanko who has taken ownership of the company which now operates as Liberum IME BV, and Liberum Independent Medical Education Ltd. - April 29, 2023 - Liberum Independent Medical Education Ltd
DiabeticU Announces Advisory Board and Plans to Launch the DiabeticU App in Q4
DiabeticU has announced the formation of its advisory board and plans to launch its DiabeticU app in Q4 of this year. The app is a complete diabetes management solution, offering personalized meal and exercise planning, blood sugar analysis, medication reminders, coaching, and online courses to help users manage their condition. - April 26, 2023 - DiabeticU
Caregivers to Get Answers; Fearless Caregiver Workshop Set for May 4 in Melbourne, All Invited
Over 100,000 family and professional caregivers have attended a Fearless Caregiver training. The 302nd anniversary Fearless Caregiver Conference tour will come to Ascension Catholic Community, May 4, 2023. - April 18, 2023 - Caregiver.com, Inc.
AMDA Elects Dr. Sabine von Preyss to Vice President Post
At their annual convention in March, the Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine (AMDA) elected Seattle-area Chief Medical Officer Sabine von Preyss, MD, FACP, CMD, to vice president. The post is a four-year assignment that rotates to the organization's president in the third year. AMDA... - April 05, 2023 - Dr. Sabine von Preyss
DiabeticU Founder is Developing an Innovative Solution to Manage Type 2 Diabetes
Matthew Tremellen, the founder of DiabeticU, is developing a groundbreaking platform to assist people with diabetes in managing their condition. - March 28, 2023 - DiabeticU
Spruce Health Group Integrated Healthcare Practice Opens Sixth and Seventh Colorado Locations, and vastly expands the Thornton Clinic
Spruce Health Group, the Colorado-based integrated healthcare clinic providing cutting-edge services for healthy mobility and healthy metabolism, today announced the recent openings of clinics in Greeley and Boulder, as well as the Grand Re-Opening of the expanded clinic in Thornton. All three... - March 25, 2023 - Spruce Health Group