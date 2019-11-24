The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Two Homes Under Construction on Cal Young Rd

Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, November 24, 2019 --( PR.com )-- These new construction homes both offer open floor plans with other spacious areas. One of the homes offers two master suites, bonus room, den, and a wine room. The other home features a fireplace in the large kitchen and main level master suite with two additional sizable bedrooms. Both homes will have luxury finishes and are currently under construction.1281 Cal Young Rd is listed for $599,900 and 1285 Cal Young Rd is listed for $465,000.If you are interested in this home or other homes in Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

