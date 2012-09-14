PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Shackelford Law Firm Hires Three Attorneys for Affordable Housing Team Dallas-based law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, has added three attorneys to its affordable housing team. Donald Cunningham, Jr. will head up their new Baton Rouge, Louisiana office. Kara Hargrove and Esther Lee will work in Dallas. Mr. Cunningham has vast legal expertise in public... - December 19, 2019 - Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP

Pangea Properties Hires Elliott Young to Join Its Real Estate Investments and Lending Platforms Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital. In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Founder of The Cesario Group Achieves International Recognition in Luxury Real Estate Market Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - December 18, 2019 - Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Chesterfield-based, RE/MAX Vision, Hosts One-Day Coaching Seminar in St. Louis with Internationally Renowned Real Estate Coach, Tom Ferry RE/MAX Vision, a residential real estate brokerage with its corporate office in Chesterfield MO, is proud to host a one-day training and business planning seminar with the real estate industry’s leading trainer and coach, Tom Ferry. Ferry is the #1 ranked Real Estate Educator by Swanepoel Power... - December 18, 2019 - RE/MAX Vision

Toll Brothers at The Timbers Open for Sales The Timbers community offers over-sized home sites, trees and varied terrain. - December 18, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Green Packet: Empowering Malaysians to Digitally Secure Their Neighborhoods with kipleHome at No Cost Living in a well-connected and secure neighborhood is a universal need that every Malaysians strive for. In line with building more connected neighborhoods and safer communities, Kiple Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green Packet Berhad now offers kipleHome, a digital residential management platform... - December 16, 2019 - Green Packet

Toll Brothers Breaks Ground for Homes in New Master-Planned, Resort-Style Community South of Castle Rock Luxury Home Builder Toll Brothers recently broke ground for homes in Montaine, a new master-planned, resort-style community south of Castle Rock. From atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock, there are remarkable views of Castle Rock’s... - December 14, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on Home and Store Bundle Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Home and Store in Walton. - December 13, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty

The Stephanie Coats Team Closed on Three Deals Last Week and More is Set for Next Week It's a fast-paced market in Eugene real estate. - December 11, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty

Michael Henry of HG Agents and Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast Earns Internationally Recognized Designation for Performance in Luxury Real Estate Michael Henry with HG Agents - Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast recently earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties. Henry joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. - December 11, 2019 - HG Agents - KW Greater Cleveland Southeast

Rio Flooring Systems Announces Latest Innovation Rio Flooring Systems, a world-leader providing polymer floor coatings, is pleased to announce their latest innovation called RIO-METRICS to help partners stay connected and expand profitability. - December 07, 2019 - Rio Flooring Systems, Inc.

Beach Brokerage, Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Hosted Thanksgiving Dinner at 360 Rooftop Hotel Zamora Multiple Realtors Gather to Celebrate Togetherness for Thanksgiving - December 07, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers

Kismet Lakes Grand Re-Opening Residents in the Northwest Cape Coral area can now look forward to the highly anticipated re-launch of Kismet Lakes – a vibrant gated community of 29 new homes, with the remaining 20 homes built by Florida Style Ventures and represented by Char Seuffert of RE/MAX Realty Team. - December 06, 2019 - RE/MAX Realty Team

Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith

iGUIDE Continues to Increase the Functionality of Their Immersive 3D Virtual Tours with the Introduction of Advanced Measurements iGUIDE, already known as the gold standard in immersive 3D tours with floor plan navigation, never stops innovating. iGUIDE now gains 3D measurement capability with their Advanced Measurements functionality. Users can measure distances between arbitrary points in 3D space, using only data from the iGUIDE... - November 28, 2019 - Planitar Inc.

Toll Brothers Offers Home Purchase Incentives for the Holidays This year for the holidays, buy yourself the ultimate gift - a new home from Toll Brothers. “During our ‘Home Sweet Dream Home’ promotion Dec. 2-29, new home buyers can enjoy limited-time incentives on their purchase,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. - November 28, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes Grand Opening Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Two Homes Under Construction on Cal Young Rd Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Lists Two Homes in Ferry Street Bridge. - November 24, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty

Keller Williams Realty St. Pete Proudly Welcomes Mega Luxury Agent Jennifer Thayer Local Mega Luxury Agent, Jennifer Thayer, has joined Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Thayer has closed an impressive $47 million in the past 12 months and is ranked as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area. Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s... - November 23, 2019 - Keller Williams Realty St. Pete

Citrus County Auctioneer Completes NAA Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser Designation Christine (Chris) Gendron Dudley of Inverness, FL has completed courses to receive the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser (GPPA) designation. The GPPA program is designed to educate auctioneers on the responsibilities of appraisal. - November 21, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

The Stephanie Coats Team Set to Close on Several Deals this Week It's a fast paced market in Eugene Real Estate. - November 21, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty

Ocala Auction Professional Earns Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate Designation Brandon Seelig, an Ocala auction professional and Licensed Real Estate Sales Associate recently received his designation as an Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE) from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute. - November 20, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

Preferred Properties Real Estate is Happy to Announce a New Listing in Long Branch, NJ Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is excited to announce that Kathryn O'Donnell has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in beautiful Long Branch, New Jersey. - November 17, 2019 - Preferred Properties

Lakefront Living International, LLC Adds North Carolina to Its Family of Lakefront Property States North Carolina becomes the eighth state featured on LakefrontLiving.com, increasing the websites lake property inventory to $2.5 Billion. - November 17, 2019 - Lakefront Living International, LLC

Venture Capital-Backed Tech Startups, Like Compound, Bring Skilled Jobs (and Lunch Crowds) to Low Income Neighborhoods Startups and small businesses based in designated opportunity zones offer tax-advantageous alternative to OZ real estate funds, yet are overlooked. - November 17, 2019 - Compound

Fairfax Title Company Educates Readers on the Home Buying Process Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog listing the important steps in the home buying process. - November 16, 2019 - Mathis Title Company

Toll Brothers at Flatiron Meadows Has Three Quick-Delivery Homes Available The Flatirons community offers the best of Boulder County living. - November 16, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

Bay Equity Finds New Kentucky Home with Century Mortgage Bay Equity Home Loans is expanding into the Mid-South Region, with nine branches and 55 loan originators in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana. - November 15, 2019 - Bay Equity Home Loans

Pangea Cares to Distribute Turkey Baskets to 135 Families in Chicago and Indianapolis for Thanksgiving Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 135 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 23rd from... - November 14, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Linda Alpay Joins Counsellors Title Agency Linda Alpay is joining Counsellors Title Agency bringing a wide-range of experience including new business development, new agent training, caravan marketing and more. - November 13, 2019 - Counsellors Title

Berkley Construction Professional Introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability Coverage Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability coverage that fits together with the ISO Commercial General Liability (CGL) policy with respect to property damage arising from faulty workmanship and addresses elements... - November 11, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers

The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Plans to Hold an Open House on Saturday in the Southwest Hills The Stephanie Coats Team, a multi-million dollar producing team at Keller Williams Eugene and Springfield, will be hosting an open house in Eugene on Saturday. - November 09, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty

Groundbreaking on The Metairie Hawkins-Welwood Homes announces their new residential development The Metairie, in Southlake, Texas. Beautiful design, top of the line materials, tight-knit community, and the elite Southlake school system - that's The Metairie. - November 08, 2019 - Hawkins-Welwood

Real Estate Team Thad and Mercedes Starling Join Davidson Realty Thad and Mercedes Starling have joined the sales team at Davidson Realty. - November 08, 2019 - The Davidson Companies

Davidson Realty Event Brings in $50,000 for Local Youth and Family Charities The 4th annual Davidson Cares Clay Day was held on Thursday, October 24 at Jacksonville Clay Target Sports and included more than 140 participants. - November 07, 2019 - The Davidson Companies

The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Plan to Hold an Open House on Saturday and Sunday in Southwest Eugene The Stephanie Coats Team, a multi-million dollar producing team at Eugene and Springfield Keller Williams Realty, will be hosting an open house on Saturday and Sunday in South Eugene. - November 06, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty

Apex Appraisal Service Announces Deal with Opteon to Bring Innovation and Technology to the U.S. Appraisal Industry Apex Appraisal Service (Apex) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Opteon, Australia and New Zealand’s largest independent property advisory firm, to be the exclusive provider of their proprietary property valuation software in the U.S. market. “Being a part of Opteon... - November 05, 2019 - Apex Appraisal Service

Charli Bullard Joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City, Bullard Joins International Real Estate Company Charli Bullard joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City as a Real Estate Advisor. “I was attracted to Engel & Völkers because of the style of the brand and the technology,” Bullard said. “I also like the fact that we are a global network, and can extend our reach into... - November 04, 2019 - Engel & Volkers OKC

RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions Helping Feed Those in Need This Holiday Season Western Pennsylvania Realtors with RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions are hosting a month-long Holiday Season food drive for local community support organizations right in the neighborhoods they work and live. - November 04, 2019 - RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions

Luxury Real Estate Investing, Development and Flipping Docuseries in Nigeria Coming Soon “REI Investment Society Docuseries goes beyond real estate development, luxury homes and house flipping for profits. It’s about discovering how beautiful and profitable Nigeria can be, while understanding the culture and lifestyle. It’s about being introduced to another type of luxury lifestyle of living in another country and breaking the barriers of the misconception of Nigeria being painted as a third world country,” says Ebonie Caldwell. - November 02, 2019 - Ebonie Caldwell

United® Real Estate Merges with Charles Rutenberg Realty - Fort Lauderdale Merger joins two innovators of alternative compensation model to better serve the South Florida market. - November 02, 2019 - United Real Estate

Toll Brothers at Candelas Offers Two Move-in Ready Homes Toll Brothers has two move-in ready homes available in the largest and most prestigious master-planned community in Arvada--Candelas. The community is situated along the foothills of the Rockies with a magnificent sweep of mountain pastureland and views of Standley Lake and Downtown Denver. One available... - November 01, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado

The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on One Level Home in Santa Clara Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Home in Eugene. - October 31, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty

REAL Trends Launches 2019 Real Estate Website Rankings REAL Trends. Inc., the Trusted Source in residential brokerage, released today the top residential real estate brokerage and team websites in its 2019 REAL Trends Website Rankings. - October 30, 2019 - REAL Trends

Fairfield County Junk-Removal Firm Starting Weekly Video Stream of Rare and Unique Finds from Its Journeys in Connecticut A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC

The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Home in Santa Clara Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Lists Home in Eugene. - October 24, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty

The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Plan to Hold an Open House on Saturday and Sunday in the Southwest Hills The Stephanie Coats Team, a multi-million dollar producing team at Eugene and Springfield Keller Williams Realty will be hosting an Open House in Southwest Eugene on both Saturday and Sunday. - October 20, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty