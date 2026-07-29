Residential Real Estate News
Settle in for news about residential real estate, focused on new homes, prices, realtors, goods and services targeted toward homeowners, buyers and sellers. Get the latest on real estate staging, marketing, training and financing.
Trent-Severn Waterfront Home With Deep-Water Dock Announces New Price in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario
3413 Flat Rapids Lane in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario — on the market since June — has been repositioned to a new price. The property offers 218 feet of direct Severn River frontage, a deep-water dock and 5.12 private acres, with direct boating access to the Trent-Severn - July 29, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Tiago Alves to Announce TheLibrarian.io on Inman Connect San Diego 2026
TheLibrarian.io is a mobile-first AI virtual assistant for real estate agents. In this talk at Inman Connect, CEO Tiago Alves will show how agents can capture leads by voice, auto-create tasks and reminders, and generate faster, more personalized follow-ups across channels, without adding another CRM. - July 28, 2026 - Librarian, Inc
Ontario Ranch, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga Real Estate Market Holds Steady Amid Continued New Construction Growth, Q2 2026
Ward & Thomas Group's Q2 2026 market snapshot shows steady conditions in Ontario, Ontario Ranch, and Rancho Cucamonga, with median home prices between $665K and $785K. New construction from Landsea, Brookfield, Lennar, KB Home, and Richmond American continues to drive growth, alongside new retail at The Ranch at Model Colony. REALTORS® Edward Ward and Steven Thomas, who live in the community, share what it means for local buyers and sellers. - July 28, 2026 - Ward & Thomas Group
Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, August 7, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 27, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Homeinc Launches Back to School Drive Benefiting Broward Voices
Homeinc, one of Florida's longest-running cash home buyers, today announced the launch of its 2026 Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive, benefiting local nonprofit Broward Voices. The drive begins today at Homeinc's main office and is open to community members, business partners, and... - July 25, 2026 - Homeinc
World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding
To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services
Lakeland Home Sale Prices Hold Steady as Inventory Rises and Buyers Gain Negotiating Room
Lakeland's housing market is settling into balance in 2026, with single-family prices near $315,000 and homes taking longer to sell, giving buyers more room to make informed decisions. Broker Petra Norris shares the latest quarterly market update. - July 25, 2026 - Lakeland Real Estate Group, Inc.
As Foreclosure Filings Rise, Lawyers Realty Group Launches Free California Foreclosure Prevention Review
Attorney-owned brokerage helps homeowners review lender notices, equity, title, loan-mod issues, investor offers, and scam risks before deadlines narrow. - July 20, 2026 - Lawyers Realty Group
Lawyers Realty Group Warns California Homeowners About the "Loan Modification Document Trap"
Educational campaign helps California homeowners distinguish between paperwork activity and genuine progress toward loan modification approval. - July 20, 2026 - Lawyers Realty Group
Lawyers Realty Group Issues California Advisory on Home Equity Investment Payoff Risks Before Sale or Refinance
Attorney-owned brokerage urges homeowners to review equity-sharing agreements, shared-appreciation formulas, recorded documents, and payoff demands before a sale, refinance, or foreclosure resolution is affected. - July 20, 2026 - Lawyers Realty Group
Lawyers Realty Group Publishes California Advisory on Reverse Mortgage Foreclosure Risks After a Borrower’s Death
New guidance explains key deadlines, valuation issues, and short sale options for heirs when reverse mortgage balances exceed home values. - July 20, 2026 - Lawyers Realty Group
Chautauqua County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chautauqua County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, July 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will have a two day closing, Day 1: Cities of Jamestown and Dunkirk will begin to... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Niagara County Holds Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Niagara County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Herman Antonov Named Among Top Real Estate Professionals in the 2026 RealTrends City Rankings in Minnetonka, MN
The Antonov Group, led by Herman Antonov at eXp Realty, has been named the No. 1 Large Team in Minnetonka in the 2026 RealTrends City Rankings, topping both categories with $78.04M in sales volume and 193 closed transactions. The annual rankings recognize the highest-producing verified agents and teams in local markets across the U.S. Antonov credits the win to the team's multilingual service, creative financing expertise, and deep west-metro market knowledge. - July 10, 2026 - The Antonov Group
Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 10, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon
Grego-Tech LLC Announces VIZO™ — The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™ - July 09, 2026 - Grego-Tech LLC
BLIKA's U.S. Patented Swageless Cable Railing Simplifies DIY Installation Without a Crimping Tool
BLIKA Cable Railing, a leading innovator in modern, high-end cable railing systems, makes the DIY installation process easier with its swageless cable fittings. These U.S.-patented swageless cable fittings allow homeowners and contractors to install cable railings without the need for crimping tools. - July 09, 2026 - BLIKA Cable Railing Limited
Allegany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Allegany County Announces Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction Allegany County, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., is pleased to announce its 2026 Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction, providing the public with an opportunity to purchase tax-foreclosed properties through a... - July 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Rural Retreat Listed in Ramara, Ontario — Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty, Brokerage
A move-in ready rural property with space, privacy, and value in the heart of Simcoe County. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage
Coeur d’Alene Sees Surge in Out-of-State Buyers, According to New 2026 Relocation Report by PNW Home Sales
PNW Home Sales’ 2026 Relocation Report shows continued demand from out-of-state buyers moving to Coeur d'Alene and Kootenai County, led by California and Washington. Driven by affordability, lifestyle, and remote work, migration trends remain strong, shaping local housing demand and reinforcing North Idaho as a top relocation destination. - June 22, 2026 - PNW Home Sales
Cody Pools Hosts 2026 Sunshine Classic Fundraiser to Prevent Autism Drownings in Florida
The 2026 Cody Pools Sunshine Classic, held at Cleveland Heights Golf Course, successfully united regional teams and industry partners in a critical mission to prevent autism-related drownings in Florida. Through this collaborative effort, the teams from Cody Pools-including American Pools &... - June 18, 2026 - Cody Pools
Politics, Community Service, and Real Estate Excellence: Akshat Bhatia (AB)
Former Beverly Hills City Council Candidate and Estates by AB Founder Combines Civic Engagement, Local Relationships, and Real Estate Excellence to Deliver Exceptional Results - June 13, 2026 - Estates by AB
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
America's Title Named WFG National Title's Highest Producing Agency in the Nation for Third Consecutive Year
Three Consecutive Years as WFG's Top-Producing Agency Highlights America's Title's National Leadership and Sustained Excellence - June 10, 2026 - America's Title Corporation
Chad Gray Recognized Among the Top 1.5% of Real Estate Professionals Nationwide in 2026 RealTrends Verified Rankings
Chad Gray, Broker Associate at Compass and Co-Founder of the Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale Group, has earned recognition in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, placing among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. The award highlights Gray’s verified sales performance and expertise in luxury homes, waterfront properties, and luxury condominiums throughout South Florida. - June 10, 2026 - Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale
Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty Announces Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth and Innovation Across Mohave County
Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty (KWALR) is proud to announce a dynamic new partnership between Vicki Runyon, a longstanding and highly respected force in Mohave County real estate, and David Morse, a recognized real estate operator and growth leader. With deep roots in Lake Havasu, Bullhead,... - June 09, 2026 - Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty
NYC-Based Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston MF Complex
Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston Multifamily Community, Scaling Joint Venture's 17-State Turnaround Platform Property: 5300 W. Gulf Bank Rd., Houston, TX 77088 PH Realty Capital and Rockledge principals collectively own workforce-housing assets across 17 states. Longacre is the institutional... - June 06, 2026 - Longacre Asset Management LLC
Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing
Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Releases Comprehensive Study of Short Term Rentals and their Impact Across the Kansas City Region
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released one of the most comprehensive regional studies of short-term rentals (STRs) ever conducted in the United States. This study provides a data-driven look at how this growing sector is shaping the broader Kansas City metro... - May 30, 2026 - KCRAR
City of Tonawanda Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
The City of Tonawanda is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Thursday, June 25, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - May 30, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company Expands Hospitality-Focused Cleaning Services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota
Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company is expanding its hospitality-focused cleaning services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota, providing commercial cleaning, office janitorial services, gyms, medical facilities, resorts, vacation rentals, high-rise communities, and hospitality properties. Founded by former Microsoft engineer Jason Turner, the veteran-owned company combines technology, communication, and operational systems with hospitality-driven service through its “High-Tech Meets Hospitality” approach. - May 26, 2026 - Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company
Bryce Pappas Named CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC
Bryce Pappas has been named the CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC. He has a proven track record of starting companies and we believe he will be a big difference maker at Prophaven. - May 23, 2026 - Prophaven Property Management
Chemung County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chemung County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Monday, May 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Monday, June 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Cattaraugus County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Cattaraugus County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
HGTV’s House Hunters Features Atlanta Creator Mia Nychole and Daughter During Emotional Home Search
HGTV’s House Hunters featured Atlanta creator Mia Nychole and her daughter during their emotional journey to purchasing a new family home. - May 11, 2026 - Mia Nychole
While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Two Keys Opens Early Access for Collaborative House-Hunting App to Solve "Viewing Fatigue"
TwoKeys today announced the open beta of its collaborative real estate tracking platform, a tool built to organize the chaotic process of finding a new home. Targeted specifically at couples, roommates, and co-buyers, TwoKeys replaces scattered text threads and fragmented photo albums with a... - May 11, 2026 - TwoKeys
Rainbow Restoration of Idaho Falls Redefines Property Recovery: Prioritizing Homeowner Advocacy and Insurance Agent Success
Rainbow Restoration of Idaho Falls is proud to announce a strategic shift in the property restoration landscape, moving beyond standard remediation to become the region’s premier Property Damage Specialists. While the industry typically focuses solely on fire, water, and mold, Rainbow... - May 08, 2026 - Rainbow Restoration
Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours
View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built
Luxury Custom Estate Overlooking Lake Lowell
City of Trees Real Estate offers a rare chance to build a custom 3,600 sq ft luxury estate on a one-acre lot overlooking Lake Lowell at TBD Lewis Lane. The single-level home features 3 beds, 3.5 baths, sweeping lake views, and a gourmet kitchen in a prime Treasure Valley location. - May 02, 2026 - City of Trees Real Estate
200 Rebuilding Together Boston Volunteers Come Together to Revitalize Boston Communities over 2 Weeks; On May 2nd, 100 Volunteers Rejuvenate Dorchester Community
Rebuilding Together Boston is providing no-cost nonprofit repairs to benefit a Dorchester public school and the Oasis on Ballou community garden on Saturday, May 2. Over the past 35 years, Rebuilding Together Boston has completed over 700 Rebuild projects for neighbors in need since its founding in 1991. In addition, the nonprofit is hosting its 35th anniversary at the Paint The Town! Gala on May 7. - May 01, 2026 - Rebuilding Together Boston
Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, May 8, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 01, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
City of Trees Real Estate Announces Luxury One-Acre Estate in Southwest Meridian
City of Trees Real Estate announces the listing of 7095 S Pear Blossom Way in Meridian. Situated on a one-acre lot, this 5,581-square-foot home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and thoughtfully designed living spaces. Notable amenities include a main-level primary suite, gourmet kitchen, dedicated media area, geothermal heating and cooling, and an oversized four-car garage, all with convenient access to schools, parks, shopping, and Interstate 84. - April 30, 2026 - City of Trees Real Estate
Homeinc Honored at the 15th Annual Broward Voices Gala
Florida-Based Real Estate Company Recognized for Outstanding Community Impact and Philanthropy - April 24, 2026 - Homeinc
Phoenix-Based Marketplace Tests AI-Generated Listings to Cut Selling Time to Under 60 Seconds
Zilla Marketplace, a new online platform, is testing AI-generated listings designed to simplify how individuals and businesses sell locally. By allowing users to create listings from a single photo, the platform aims to reduce listing time and improve the overall selling experience. - April 22, 2026 - Zilla Marketplace
Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast
Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC
Award-Winning Mill City Property Management Expands Service Suite to Meet Growing Demand in Southern New Hampshire
Mill City Property Management, a "Best of New Hampshire" winner, announces the expansion of its comprehensive property management solutions. The firm is introducing tech-forward maintenance and streamlined communication tools for residential and commercial properties in the Manchester area. - April 17, 2026 - Mill City Property Management
Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - April 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Kaliun Disrupts Legacy Construction CRM Market with AI-First Platform Built for General Contractors
AI-native construction CRM built by a licensed general contractor challenges industry incumbents with purpose-built platform for residential remodelers. - March 31, 2026 - Kaliun