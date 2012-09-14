Real Estate: Residential Real Estate News
|
|Receive press releases from this Industry Distribution Channel: By Email
|RSS Feeds:
|
|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Dallas-based law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, has added three attorneys to its affordable housing team. Donald Cunningham, Jr. will head up their new Baton Rouge, Louisiana office. Kara Hargrove and Esther Lee will work in Dallas.
Mr. Cunningham has vast legal expertise in public... - December 19, 2019 - Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP
Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital.
In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties
Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - December 18, 2019 - Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate
RE/MAX Vision, a residential real estate brokerage with its corporate office in Chesterfield MO, is proud to host a one-day training and business planning seminar with the real estate industry’s leading trainer and coach, Tom Ferry. Ferry is the #1 ranked Real Estate Educator by Swanepoel Power... - December 18, 2019 - RE/MAX Vision
The Timbers community offers over-sized home sites, trees and varied terrain. - December 18, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado
Living in a well-connected and secure neighborhood is a universal need that every Malaysians strive for. In line with building more connected neighborhoods and safer communities, Kiple Sdn. Bhd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Green Packet Berhad now offers kipleHome, a digital residential management platform... - December 16, 2019 - Green Packet
Luxury Home Builder Toll Brothers recently broke ground for homes in Montaine, a new master-planned, resort-style community south of Castle Rock.
From atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock, there are remarkable views of Castle Rock’s... - December 14, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado
Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Home and Store in Walton. - December 13, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty
It's a fast-paced market in Eugene real estate. - December 11, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty
Michael Henry with HG Agents - Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast recently earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties. Henry joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market. - December 11, 2019 - HG Agents - KW Greater Cleveland Southeast
Rio Flooring Systems, a world-leader providing polymer floor coatings, is pleased to announce their latest innovation called RIO-METRICS to help partners stay connected and expand profitability. - December 07, 2019 - Rio Flooring Systems, Inc.
Multiple Realtors Gather to Celebrate Togetherness for Thanksgiving - December 07, 2019 - Engel & Voelkers
Residents in the Northwest Cape Coral area can now look forward to the highly anticipated re-launch of Kismet Lakes – a vibrant gated community of 29 new homes, with the remaining 20 homes built by Florida Style Ventures and represented by Char Seuffert of RE/MAX Realty Team. - December 06, 2019 - RE/MAX Realty Team
Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders. - December 05, 2019 - Oliver-Smith
iGUIDE, already known as the gold standard in immersive 3D tours with floor plan navigation, never stops innovating. iGUIDE now gains 3D measurement capability with their Advanced Measurements functionality. Users can measure distances between arbitrary points in 3D space, using only data from the iGUIDE... - November 28, 2019 - Planitar Inc.
This year for the holidays, buy yourself the ultimate gift - a new home from Toll Brothers.
“During our ‘Home Sweet Dream Home’ promotion Dec. 2-29, new home buyers can enjoy limited-time incentives on their purchase,” says Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. - November 28, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado
Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Lists Two Homes in Ferry Street Bridge. - November 24, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty
Local Mega Luxury Agent, Jennifer Thayer, has joined Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Thayer has closed an impressive $47 million in the past 12 months and is ranked as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area.
Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s... - November 23, 2019 - Keller Williams Realty St. Pete
Christine (Chris) Gendron Dudley of Inverness, FL has completed courses to receive the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser (GPPA) designation.
The GPPA program is designed to educate auctioneers on the responsibilities of appraisal. - November 21, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers
It's a fast paced market in Eugene Real Estate. - November 21, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty
Brandon Seelig, an Ocala auction professional and Licensed Real Estate Sales Associate recently received his designation as an Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate (AARE) from the National Auctioneers Association’s Education Institute. - November 20, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers
Preferred Properties Real Estate located in Allenhurst and Rumson is excited to announce that Kathryn O'Donnell has just listed a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in beautiful Long Branch, New Jersey. - November 17, 2019 - Preferred Properties
North Carolina becomes the eighth state featured on LakefrontLiving.com, increasing the websites lake property inventory to $2.5 Billion. - November 17, 2019 - Lakefront Living International, LLC
Startups and small businesses based in designated opportunity zones offer tax-advantageous alternative to OZ real estate funds, yet are overlooked. - November 17, 2019 - Compound
Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog listing the important steps in the home buying process. - November 16, 2019 - Mathis Title Company
The Flatirons community offers the best of Boulder County living. - November 16, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado
Bay Equity Home Loans is expanding into the Mid-South Region, with nine branches and 55 loan originators in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana. - November 15, 2019 - Bay Equity Home Loans
Pangea Cares, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that serves underrepresented communities in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Baltimore, will prepare and distribute 135 Thanksgiving turkey baskets to residents of Pangea Properties, a private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), on Saturday, November 23rd from... - November 14, 2019 - Pangea Properties
Linda Alpay is joining Counsellors Title Agency bringing a wide-range of experience including new business development, new agent training, caravan marketing and more. - November 13, 2019 - Counsellors Title
Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, introduces Faulty Workmanship Liability coverage that fits together with the ISO Commercial General Liability (CGL) policy with respect to property damage arising from faulty workmanship and addresses elements... - November 11, 2019 - Berkley Alliance Managers
Oregon continues focus on low-noise, commercial power and weatherization for 2020. - November 10, 2019 - Blount International
The Stephanie Coats Team, a multi-million dollar producing team at Keller Williams Eugene and Springfield, will be hosting an open house in Eugene on Saturday. - November 09, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty
Hawkins-Welwood Homes announces their new residential development The Metairie, in Southlake, Texas. Beautiful design, top of the line materials, tight-knit community, and the elite Southlake school system - that's The Metairie. - November 08, 2019 - Hawkins-Welwood
Thad and Mercedes Starling have joined the sales team at Davidson Realty. - November 08, 2019 - The Davidson Companies
The 4th annual Davidson Cares Clay Day was held on Thursday, October 24 at Jacksonville Clay Target Sports and included more than 140 participants. - November 07, 2019 - The Davidson Companies
The Stephanie Coats Team, a multi-million dollar producing team at Eugene and Springfield Keller Williams Realty, will be hosting an open house on Saturday and Sunday in South Eugene. - November 06, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty
Apex Appraisal Service (Apex) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Opteon, Australia and New Zealand’s largest independent property advisory firm, to be the exclusive provider of their proprietary property valuation software in the U.S. market.
“Being a part of Opteon... - November 05, 2019 - Apex Appraisal Service
Charli Bullard joins Engel & Völkers Oklahoma City as a Real Estate Advisor.
“I was attracted to Engel & Völkers because of the style of the brand and the technology,” Bullard said. “I also like the fact that we are a global network, and can extend our reach into... - November 04, 2019 - Engel & Volkers OKC
Western Pennsylvania Realtors with RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions are hosting a month-long Holiday Season food drive for local community support organizations right in the neighborhoods they work and live. - November 04, 2019 - RE/MAX Real Estate Solutions
“REI Investment Society Docuseries goes beyond real estate development, luxury homes and house flipping for profits. It’s about discovering how beautiful and profitable Nigeria can be, while understanding the culture and lifestyle. It’s about being introduced to another type of luxury lifestyle of living in another country and breaking the barriers of the misconception of Nigeria being painted as a third world country,” says Ebonie Caldwell. - November 02, 2019 - Ebonie Caldwell
Merger joins two innovators of alternative compensation model to better serve the South Florida market. - November 02, 2019 - United Real Estate
Toll Brothers has two move-in ready homes available in the largest and most prestigious master-planned community in Arvada--Candelas. The community is situated along the foothills of the Rockies with a magnificent sweep of mountain pastureland and views of Standley Lake and Downtown Denver.
One available... - November 01, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado
Expansion into its newest market, Iowa, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. continued to grow in 2019. - October 31, 2019 - Weichert Real Estate Affiliates
Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Home in Eugene. - October 31, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty
REAL Trends. Inc., the Trusted Source in residential brokerage, released today the top residential real estate brokerage and team websites in its 2019 REAL Trends Website Rankings. - October 30, 2019 - REAL Trends
A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC
Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Lists Home in Eugene. - October 24, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty
The Stephanie Coats Team, a multi-million dollar producing team at Eugene and Springfield Keller Williams Realty will be hosting an Open House in Southwest Eugene on both Saturday and Sunday. - October 20, 2019 - Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty
Two fully-decorated model homes will be unveiled Oct. 19. - October 16, 2019 - Toll Brothers Colorado
|Press Releases 1 - 50 of 2,329
|Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next