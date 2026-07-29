Residential Real Estate News

Settle in for news about residential real estate, focused on new homes, prices, realtors, goods and services targeted toward homeowners, buyers and sellers. Get the latest on real estate staging, marketing, training and financing.

Trent-Severn Waterfront Home With Deep-Water Dock Announces New Price in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario

3413 Flat Rapids Lane in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario — on the market since June — has been repositioned to a new price. The property offers 218 feet of direct Severn River frontage, a deep-water dock and 5.12 private acres, with direct boating access to the Trent-Severn - July 29, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage

Tiago Alves to Announce TheLibrarian.io on Inman Connect San Diego 2026

Tiago Alves to Announce TheLibrarian.io on Inman Connect San Diego 2026

TheLibrarian.io is a mobile-first AI virtual assistant for real estate agents. In this talk at Inman Connect, CEO Tiago Alves will show how agents can capture leads by voice, auto-create tasks and reminders, and generate faster, more personalized follow-ups across channels, without adding another CRM. - July 28, 2026 - Librarian, Inc

Ontario Ranch, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga Real Estate Market Holds Steady Amid Continued New Construction Growth, Q2 2026

Ontario Ranch, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga Real Estate Market Holds Steady Amid Continued New Construction Growth, Q2 2026

Ward & Thomas Group's Q2 2026 market snapshot shows steady conditions in Ontario, Ontario Ranch, and Rancho Cucamonga, with median home prices between $665K and $785K. New construction from Landsea, Brookfield, Lennar, KB Home, and Richmond American continues to drive growth, alongside new retail at The Ranch at Model Colony. REALTORS® Edward Ward and Steven Thomas, who live in the community, share what it means for local buyers and sellers. - July 28, 2026 - Ward & Thomas Group

Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, August 7, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 27, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.

Homeinc Launches Back to School Drive Benefiting Broward Voices

Homeinc, one of Florida's longest-running cash home buyers, today announced the launch of its 2026 Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive, benefiting local nonprofit Broward Voices. The drive begins today at Homeinc's main office and is open to community members, business partners, and... - July 25, 2026 - Homeinc

World Estimating Improves Its Focus on Contractors for Better Bidding

To help their clients, i.e., contractors, World Estimating turns its attention to providing monthly takeoff packages, which makes multiple bidding possible for them - July 25, 2026 - World Estimating Services

Lakeland Home Sale Prices Hold Steady as Inventory Rises and Buyers Gain Negotiating Room

Lakeland's housing market is settling into balance in 2026, with single-family prices near $315,000 and homes taking longer to sell, giving buyers more room to make informed decisions. Broker Petra Norris shares the latest quarterly market update. - July 25, 2026 - Lakeland Real Estate Group, Inc.

As Foreclosure Filings Rise, Lawyers Realty Group Launches Free California Foreclosure Prevention Review

Attorney-owned brokerage helps homeowners review lender notices, equity, title, loan-mod issues, investor offers, and scam risks before deadlines narrow. - July 20, 2026 - Lawyers Realty Group

Lawyers Realty Group Warns California Homeowners About the "Loan Modification Document Trap"

Educational campaign helps California homeowners distinguish between paperwork activity and genuine progress toward loan modification approval. - July 20, 2026 - Lawyers Realty Group

Lawyers Realty Group Issues California Advisory on Home Equity Investment Payoff Risks Before Sale or Refinance

Attorney-owned brokerage urges homeowners to review equity-sharing agreements, shared-appreciation formulas, recorded documents, and payoff demands before a sale, refinance, or foreclosure resolution is affected. - July 20, 2026 - Lawyers Realty Group

Lawyers Realty Group Publishes California Advisory on Reverse Mortgage Foreclosure Risks After a Borrower’s Death

New guidance explains key deadlines, valuation issues, and short sale options for heirs when reverse mortgage balances exceed home values. - July 20, 2026 - Lawyers Realty Group

Chautauqua County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Chautauqua County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Chautauqua County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, July 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will have a two day closing, Day 1: Cities of Jamestown and Dunkirk will begin to... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.

Niagara County Holds Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Niagara County Holds Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Niagara County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - July 15, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.

Herman Antonov Named Among Top Real Estate Professionals in the 2026 RealTrends City Rankings in Minnetonka, MN

Herman Antonov Named Among Top Real Estate Professionals in the 2026 RealTrends City Rankings in Minnetonka, MN

The Antonov Group, led by Herman Antonov at eXp Realty, has been named the No. 1 Large Team in Minnetonka in the 2026 RealTrends City Rankings, topping both categories with $78.04M in sales volume and 193 closed transactions. The annual rankings recognize the highest-producing verified agents and teams in local markets across the U.S. Antonov credits the win to the team's multilingual service, creative financing expertise, and deep west-metro market knowledge. - July 10, 2026 - The Antonov Group

Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - July 10, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.

A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon

A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon

Grego-Tech LLC Announces VIZO™ — The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™ - July 09, 2026 - Grego-Tech LLC

BLIKA's U.S. Patented Swageless Cable Railing Simplifies DIY Installation Without a Crimping Tool

BLIKA's U.S. Patented Swageless Cable Railing Simplifies DIY Installation Without a Crimping Tool

BLIKA Cable Railing, a leading innovator in modern, high-end cable railing systems, makes the DIY installation process easier with its swageless cable fittings. These U.S.-patented swageless cable fittings allow homeowners and contractors to install cable railings without the need for crimping tools. - July 09, 2026 - BLIKA Cable Railing Limited

Allegany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Allegany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Allegany County Announces Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction Allegany County, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., is pleased to announce its 2026 Online Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction, providing the public with an opportunity to purchase tax-foreclosed properties through a... - July 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.

Rural Retreat Listed in Ramara, Ontario — Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty, Brokerage

A move-in ready rural property with space, privacy, and value in the heart of Simcoe County. - July 07, 2026 - Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty Brokerage

Coeur d’Alene Sees Surge in Out-of-State Buyers, According to New 2026 Relocation Report by PNW Home Sales

PNW Home Sales’ 2026 Relocation Report shows continued demand from out-of-state buyers moving to Coeur d'Alene and Kootenai County, led by California and Washington. Driven by affordability, lifestyle, and remote work, migration trends remain strong, shaping local housing demand and reinforcing North Idaho as a top relocation destination. - June 22, 2026 - PNW Home Sales

Cody Pools Hosts 2026 Sunshine Classic Fundraiser to Prevent Autism Drownings in Florida

Cody Pools Hosts 2026 Sunshine Classic Fundraiser to Prevent Autism Drownings in Florida

The 2026 Cody Pools Sunshine Classic, held at Cleveland Heights Golf Course, successfully united regional teams and industry partners in a critical mission to prevent autism-related drownings in Florida. Through this collaborative effort, the teams from Cody Pools-including American Pools &... - June 18, 2026 - Cody Pools

Politics, Community Service, and Real Estate Excellence: Akshat Bhatia (AB)

Politics, Community Service, and Real Estate Excellence: Akshat Bhatia (AB)

Former Beverly Hills City Council Candidate and Estates by AB Founder Combines Civic Engagement, Local Relationships, and Real Estate Excellence to Deliver Exceptional Results - June 13, 2026 - Estates by AB

myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living

myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living

myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite

America's Title Named WFG National Title's Highest Producing Agency in the Nation for Third Consecutive Year

America's Title Named WFG National Title's Highest Producing Agency in the Nation for Third Consecutive Year

Three Consecutive Years as WFG's Top-Producing Agency Highlights America's Title's National Leadership and Sustained Excellence - June 10, 2026 - America's Title Corporation

Chad Gray Recognized Among the Top 1.5% of Real Estate Professionals Nationwide in 2026 RealTrends Verified Rankings

Chad Gray Recognized Among the Top 1.5% of Real Estate Professionals Nationwide in 2026 RealTrends Verified Rankings

Chad Gray, Broker Associate at Compass and Co-Founder of the Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale Group, has earned recognition in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, placing among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. The award highlights Gray’s verified sales performance and expertise in luxury homes, waterfront properties, and luxury condominiums throughout South Florida. - June 10, 2026 - Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale

Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty Announces Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth and Innovation Across Mohave County

Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty Announces Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth and Innovation Across Mohave County

Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty (KWALR) is proud to announce a dynamic new partnership between Vicki Runyon, a longstanding and highly respected force in Mohave County real estate, and David Morse, a recognized real estate operator and growth leader. With deep roots in Lake Havasu, Bullhead,... - June 09, 2026 - Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty

NYC-Based Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston MF Complex

NYC-Based Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston MF Complex

Longacre Acquires 541-Unit Houston Multifamily Community, Scaling Joint Venture's 17-State Turnaround Platform Property: 5300 W. Gulf Bank Rd., Houston, TX 77088 PH Realty Capital and Rockledge principals collectively own workforce-housing assets across 17 states. Longacre is the institutional... - June 06, 2026 - Longacre Asset Management LLC

Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction

Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction

Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing

Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Releases Comprehensive Study of Short Term Rentals and their Impact Across the Kansas City Region

Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Releases Comprehensive Study of Short Term Rentals and their Impact Across the Kansas City Region

The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released one of the most comprehensive regional studies of short-term rentals (STRs) ever conducted in the United States. This study provides a data-driven look at how this growing sector is shaping the broader Kansas City metro... - May 30, 2026 - KCRAR

City of Tonawanda Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

City of Tonawanda Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

The City of Tonawanda is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Thursday, June 25, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - May 30, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.

Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company Expands Hospitality-Focused Cleaning Services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota

Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company Expands Hospitality-Focused Cleaning Services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota

Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company is expanding its hospitality-focused cleaning services from Tampa Bay to Sarasota, providing commercial cleaning, office janitorial services, gyms, medical facilities, resorts, vacation rentals, high-rise communities, and hospitality properties. Founded by former Microsoft engineer Jason Turner, the veteran-owned company combines technology, communication, and operational systems with hospitality-driven service through its “High-Tech Meets Hospitality” approach. - May 26, 2026 - Tidy Turtles Cleaning Company

Bryce Pappas Named CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC

Bryce Pappas Named CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC

Bryce Pappas has been named the CEO of Prophaven Property Management in OKC. He has a proven track record of starting companies and we believe he will be a big difference maker at Prophaven. - May 23, 2026 - Prophaven Property Management

Chemung County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Chemung County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Chemung County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Monday, May 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Monday, June 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.

Cattaraugus County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Cattaraugus County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Cattaraugus County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.

How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It

How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It

A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.

HGTV’s House Hunters Features Atlanta Creator Mia Nychole and Daughter During Emotional Home Search

HGTV’s House Hunters Features Atlanta Creator Mia Nychole and Daughter During Emotional Home Search

HGTV’s House Hunters featured Atlanta creator Mia Nychole and her daughter during their emotional journey to purchasing a new family home. - May 11, 2026 - Mia Nychole

While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence

While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence

As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.

Two Keys Opens Early Access for Collaborative House-Hunting App to Solve "Viewing Fatigue"

TwoKeys today announced the open beta of its collaborative real estate tracking platform, a tool built to organize the chaotic process of finding a new home. Targeted specifically at couples, roommates, and co-buyers, TwoKeys replaces scattered text threads and fragmented photo albums with a... - May 11, 2026 - TwoKeys

Rainbow Restoration of Idaho Falls Redefines Property Recovery: Prioritizing Homeowner Advocacy and Insurance Agent Success

Rainbow Restoration of Idaho Falls Redefines Property Recovery: Prioritizing Homeowner Advocacy and Insurance Agent Success

Rainbow Restoration of Idaho Falls is proud to announce a strategic shift in the property restoration landscape, moving beyond standard remediation to become the region’s premier Property Damage Specialists. While the industry typically focuses solely on fire, water, and mold, Rainbow... - May 08, 2026 - Rainbow Restoration

Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours

Florida 3D Scanning Company View As Built Launches Lidar Services for As-Built Documentation, BIM and Virtual Tours

View As Built, a Boca Raton-based 3D scanning company, announced the launch of its lidar-powered services across Florida. The company delivers as-built drawings, BIM models, CAD files, point clouds and 360° virtual tours from a single site visit. Its workflow helps contractors, architects, real estate agents and showrooms reduce delays, avoid repeat visits and improve coordination with accurate, ready-to-use digital documentation. - May 04, 2026 - View As Built

Luxury Custom Estate Overlooking Lake Lowell

Luxury Custom Estate Overlooking Lake Lowell

City of Trees Real Estate offers a rare chance to build a custom 3,600 sq ft luxury estate on a one-acre lot overlooking Lake Lowell at TBD Lewis Lane. The single-level home features 3 beds, 3.5 baths, sweeping lake views, and a gourmet kitchen in a prime Treasure Valley location. - May 02, 2026 - City of Trees Real Estate

200 Rebuilding Together Boston Volunteers Come Together to Revitalize Boston Communities over 2 Weeks; On May 2nd, 100 Volunteers Rejuvenate Dorchester Community

200 Rebuilding Together Boston Volunteers Come Together to Revitalize Boston Communities over 2 Weeks; On May 2nd, 100 Volunteers Rejuvenate Dorchester Community

Rebuilding Together Boston is providing no-cost nonprofit repairs to benefit a Dorchester public school and the Oasis on Ballou community garden on Saturday, May 2. Over the past 35 years, Rebuilding Together Boston has completed over 700 Rebuild projects for neighbors in need since its founding in 1991. In addition, the nonprofit is hosting its 35th anniversary at the Paint The Town! Gala on May 7. - May 01, 2026 - Rebuilding Together Boston

Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, May 8, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 01, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.

City of Trees Real Estate Announces Luxury One-Acre Estate in Southwest Meridian

City of Trees Real Estate Announces Luxury One-Acre Estate in Southwest Meridian

City of Trees Real Estate announces the listing of 7095 S Pear Blossom Way in Meridian. Situated on a one-acre lot, this 5,581-square-foot home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and thoughtfully designed living spaces. Notable amenities include a main-level primary suite, gourmet kitchen, dedicated media area, geothermal heating and cooling, and an oversized four-car garage, all with convenient access to schools, parks, shopping, and Interstate 84. - April 30, 2026 - City of Trees Real Estate

Homeinc Honored at the 15th Annual Broward Voices Gala

Florida-Based Real Estate Company Recognized for Outstanding Community Impact and Philanthropy - April 24, 2026 - Homeinc

Phoenix-Based Marketplace Tests AI-Generated Listings to Cut Selling Time to Under 60 Seconds

Phoenix-Based Marketplace Tests AI-Generated Listings to Cut Selling Time to Under 60 Seconds

Zilla Marketplace, a new online platform, is testing AI-generated listings designed to simplify how individuals and businesses sell locally. By allowing users to create listings from a single photo, the platform aims to reduce listing time and improve the overall selling experience. - April 22, 2026 - Zilla Marketplace

Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast

Architect Builder Group Elevates the Standard of Integrated Design Across the Southeast

Architect Builder Group PLLC (ABG), a Charlotte-based, full-service architecture and engineering firm, is redefining how projects are conceived, designed, and delivered through a fully integrated, client-centered approach that bridges architecture, interiors, and engineering into one cohesive... - April 17, 2026 - Architect Builder Group PLLC

Award-Winning Mill City Property Management Expands Service Suite to Meet Growing Demand in Southern New Hampshire

Mill City Property Management, a "Best of New Hampshire" winner, announces the expansion of its comprehensive property management solutions. The firm is introducing tech-forward maintenance and streamlined communication tools for residential and commercial properties in the Manchester area. - April 17, 2026 - Mill City Property Management

Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction

Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - April 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.

Kaliun Disrupts Legacy Construction CRM Market with AI-First Platform Built for General Contractors

AI-native construction CRM built by a licensed general contractor challenges industry incumbents with purpose-built platform for residential remodelers. - March 31, 2026 - Kaliun

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