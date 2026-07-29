The Antonov Group, led by Herman Antonov at eXp Realty, has been named the No. 1 Large Team in Minnetonka in the 2026 RealTrends City Rankings, topping both categories with $78.04M in sales volume and 193 closed transactions. The annual rankings recognize the highest-producing verified agents and teams in local markets across the U.S. Antonov credits the win to the team's multilingual service, creative financing expertise, and deep west-metro market knowledge. - July 10, 2026 - The Antonov Group