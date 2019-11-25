Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Axiomtek Press Release

Receive press releases from Axiomtek: By Email RSS Feeds: Axiomtek Releases Its Ultra-Compact, Versatile Embedded System for Edge Computing – The eBOX100-51R-FL

Axiomtek's rugged, flexible eBOX100-51R-FL offers rich I/O connectivity for a wide range of edge computing and IIoT gateway applications in factory automation, industrial IoT edge computing, digital signage, kiosk and smart retail.

City of Industry, CA, November 25, 2019 --(



The ultra-compact eBOX100-51R-FL has one DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM slot with up to 16 GB of system memory. The front-facing I/O connectivity design allows easy integration and maintenance. Its I/O connectors include two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two RS-232/422/485, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort++, one AT/ATX quick switch and two SMA type antenna openings. This feature-rich embedded system also has one M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi, one M.2 Key B 2242 for SATA storage and one screw-type 12V DC power input connector.



The eBOX100-51R-FL is versatile with multiple mounting options, including wall mounting, VESA mounting and DIN-rail mounting. It provides intelligent remote manageability features with support for Axiomtek’s exclusive AXView 3.0 software, Intel® Active Management Technology (AMT) 11 and Microsoft Azure. The flexible eBOX100-51R-FL is compatible with Windows® 10 IoT and Linux.



“The rugged eBOX100-51R-FL was designed for use in harsh environments with an IP40-rated heavy-duty aluminum extrusion and steel case, a wide operating temperature range of -10°C to +50°C and vibration endurance for up to 3G,” said Janney Lee, a product manager of the Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek. “It has passed the strict certification of CE and FCC Class A.”



The eBOX100-51R-FL is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- Ultra-compact size with high performance Intel® Core™ i5-7300U or Celeron® 3965U processors

- Features M.2 Key E 2230 for Wi-Fi and M.2 Key B 2242 for storage

- Reliable with support for AXView 3.0 software, Intel® Active Management Technology (AMT) 11 and Microsoft Azure

- Versatile mounting options including wall mount, DIN-rail and VESA mount



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



Larry Wu

1-888-462-9466



us.axiomtek.com



