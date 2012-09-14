PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Axiomtek Introduces Expandable, Feature-Rich Four-PoE DIN-Rail Edge Computer for IP Video Surveillance – the ICO320-83C The rugged, compact ICO320-83C's high expandability and rich I/O interfaces deliver true customer value for status monitoring, facility management and remote control of public utilities. - December 19, 2019 - Axiomtek

Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America

Axiomtek Introduces Advanced 9th Generation Intel® Core™I-Based AI Embedded System with NVIDIA GPU for Machine Vision and Deep Learning - The eBOX671-521-FL The fanless edge system has excellent GPU computing performance and high customizability for a wide range of edge computing, machine vision, deep learning and artificial Intelligence of Things applications. - December 13, 2019 - Axiomtek

Principled Technologies Study Finds a Dell EMC Server with Intel Technology Performed Image-Classification Models More Cost-Effectively Than the Same Server with a GPU A Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved comparable training and better inference at a lower hardware cost than the same server equipped with an NVIDIA T4 GPU. - December 12, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Database Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 Server With and Without Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory In hands-on testing, PT found that adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server increased the number of database VMs the server could support. - December 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

NFC Tagify Now Offering Custom Printing and Encoding NFC PVC Card NFC Tagify, a reliable London based company, now offers NFC cards for businesses or even for an individual, looking to get customized and encoded PVC cards. NFC stands for Near Field Communication, which is used to exchange data between devices, and also for identification and authentication of an employee... - December 05, 2019 - NFC Tagify

Axiomtek Launches Rugged, Ultra-Compact Embedded System for In-Vehicle PC Applications – The UST100-504-FL Axiomtek's rugged UST100-504-FL is CE/FCC-certified and compliant with ISO7637-2, and offers rich I/O options and flexibility for in-vehicle edge computing and video analytics applications. - November 27, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Releases Its Ultra-Compact, Versatile Embedded System for Edge Computing – The eBOX100-51R-FL Axiomtek's rugged, flexible eBOX100-51R-FL offers rich I/O connectivity for a wide range of edge computing and IIoT gateway applications in factory automation, industrial IoT edge computing, digital signage, kiosk and smart retail. - November 25, 2019 - Axiomtek

CPU and GPU Coolers Launched Featuring 20% Better Performance Than Currently Available Products Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., ATS, now provides a family of ultra-high performance heat sinks for cooling high powered CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and AI processors. This ultra-cool family includes active heat sinks with integral blowers, and passive heat sinks that use available airflow to provide thermal management. Test data shows the active heat sinks provide a 20% improvement in cooling over current market available heat sinks. - November 21, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

Principled Technologies Finds That Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Offer a Significant Boost for Compute-Heavy, Apache Hadoop Big Data Workloads In three Apache Hadoop big data tests at the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a cluster of Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors outperformed previous-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge R630 servers. - November 20, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

CloudWave Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Humber River Hospital to Deliver Infrastructure and Support for MEDITECH and Enterprise Systems CloudWave is pleased to announce an extended strategic partnership with Humber River Hospital to support their MEDITECH Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Enterprise Infrastructure and Applications. CloudWave provides technical services for their highly advanced Dell EMC environment to ensure systems... - November 20, 2019 - CloudWave

Research Report Informs MSPs on CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Concerns Managed Service Providers Urged to Review Vendor Control and Access to Customers in CSP Cloud Brokerage Model Agreement Terms. - November 19, 2019 - Asigra

Axiomtek Introduces Thin, Powerful Mini-ITX Motherboard with High Graphical Performance - The MANO521 Axiomtek’s MANO521 is a highly expandable mini-ITX motherboard with high processing powers, multiple expansion interfaces and Intel® HD Graphics. - November 15, 2019 - Axiomtek

Denali Advanced Integration CEO Majdi Daher Named to Puget Sound Business Journal Power 100 List The Power 100 list is made up of influencers, innovators and luminaries who have helped define what the Seattle region has become and a reflection of its lineage. - November 14, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

Cisco Names Denali Advanced Integration Enterprise & Service Provider Partner of the Year Denali was recognized at the 2019 Cisco Partner Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada during the annual Americas Awards Reception. - November 12, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

IBM, Lenovo, HPE and Huawei Top ITIC 2019 Mid-Year Server Reliability Poll IBM, Lenovo hardware up to 24x more reliable; 28x more economical vs. least reliable White box. For the 11th straight year, the IBM Z and IBM Power Systems and Lenovo's x86 ThinkSystem servers, for the sixth year in a row, achieved the highest server reliability rankings among 18 different hardware... - November 12, 2019 - ITIC

Lanner’s V3S Becomes First Rugged Vehicle PC on Milestone Marketplace with Pre-Certified LTE Connectivity Purpose-built for bus, specialty vehicle and in-car video surveillance, Milestone ready V3S integrates Lanner’s LTE radio modules that are pre-certified for Public LTE and compliant for CBRS and FirstNet LTE networks, offering unparallel certification cost saving and time-to-market benefits for OEM’s and System Integrators offering Milestone VMS based solutions. - November 06, 2019 - Lanner America

Xelecx to Showcase LED Products at 2019 LED Specifier Summit in Chicago Xelecx, a manufacturer of LED Drivers, LED Power Supplies and LED lighting, will be exhibiting at the 2019 LED Specifier Summit in Chicago, Illinois in booth 426. - November 06, 2019 - Xelecx, Inc.

Cisco Systems Names Denali an Advanced Specialized Customer Experience (CX) Partner The Customer Experience Specialization is an exclusive global program for select Cisco partners with the right people, processes, and tools to enable an optimal customer experience. - November 05, 2019 - Denali Advanced Integration

11Giraffes Selects Lanner for Hardware and Managed Fulfillment Services Lanner will provide 11Giraffes with an end-to-end managed hardware program which includes media player hardware manufacturing, software integration & testing, stocking, order processing and drop shipment directly to end-customer. - November 05, 2019 - Lanner America

ViridiSTOR & the Arthritis Foundation Set New Sustainable Standard for Fund Raising Events ViridiSTOR SmartUSB™ delivered key information for the Arthritis Foundation and acknowledgement of all of the sponsors of the event sustainably. - October 28, 2019 - Viridistor LLC

CompSource Announces Special Price Drop for Luxor H Wilson Products CompSource is having a special promotion ending December 31, where there is a considerable price drop on many of Luxor H. Wilson products. - October 27, 2019 - CompSource Inc.

VersaLogic Takes Credit-Card Sized Computers to New Heights VersaLogic announces a new embedded computing system, named "Harrier." - October 24, 2019 - VersaLogic

Even More Power for the French Leader of Cloud Rendering In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing

Make the Correct Connection with HBM’s Force Transducer Cables Test and measurement specialist unveil latest range of connection cables - October 17, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

Inc. Magazine Reveals truDigital Signage as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies truDigital Signage ranks No. 2255 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 179 percent. - October 14, 2019 - truDigital Signage

Pentek Adds 3U VPX Software Radio Board to Jade FPGA Family with Backplane Optical and RF I/O Three 200 MHz 16-bit A/Ds with three programmable multiband DDCs; OpenVPX Compliant Optical and RF I/O to VPX Backplane; Jade Architecture with Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale FPGA offers price, power and processing performance advantages; Navigator Design Suite expedites development and custom IP integration. - October 11, 2019 - Pentek, Inc.

ATEN Unveils State-of-the-Art Demo Room to Showcase Modern Control Room, Meeting Room and Digital Signage Applications The Sol at ATEN: a place for trainings, meetings, networking and live product demonstrations - October 10, 2019 - ATEN Technology, Inc.

Integrated Air Bearings From AeroGo Make Machinery Hover: Reposition, Relocate, Reconfigure on the Fly OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

MITA Releases National Standard for Medical Device Security MDS2 Standard Promotes Shared Responsibility Between Healthcare Delivery Organizations and Device Manufacturers. - October 09, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Cephasonics Announces New Dual-Mode Elastography Ultrasound Systems Cephasonics, a leading provider of innovative research and OEM ultrasound platforms for research and OEM applications, announced today a new ultrasound system designed for elastography. Elastography uses the ability of sound to push tissue in the body and non-invasively measure the elasticity or stiffness... - October 06, 2019 - Cephasonics Ultrasound

CompSource Partners with "Behalf" to Provide Flexible Payment Option The ecommerce store has added a new payment method by collaborating with Behalf. - October 03, 2019 - CompSource Inc.

Brüel & Kjær Updates BK Connect and Introduces Team Server and a New LAN-XI Light Module Refining workflow possibilities, improving collaboration and adding a new low-channel count data acquisition option - October 03, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

Loose Bruce Productions Re-Releases Sun Microsystems’ "Y2K" Video from 1999 on Approach to 20th Anniversary (Dec. 31) As the 20th Anniversary of “Y2K” (the “Millennium Bug”) approaches on December 31, song parodist, "Loose Bruce" Kerr (Loose Bruce Productions) releases the short comedy music parody video (set to the music of “YMCA” by the Village People, a hit song from 1978) produced in 1999 by a Silicon Valley tech giant at the time, Sun Microsystems. It was one way the company used to break the ice at Y2K planning meetings in the 6 months leading up to the event. - October 02, 2019 - Loose Bruce Productions

ATS and bisco industries Announce New Distribution Partnership Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., a leading-edge engineering and manufacturing company focused on the thermal management of electronics, and bisco industries, a premier distributor of electronic components and fasteners used for production in aerospace, communication, computer, fabrication, industrial equipment, instrumentation, marine and military industries, are pleased to announce a new North American distribution partnership. - October 02, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

Axiomtek Launches a Highly Customizable, Feature-Rich Machine Vision System with Real-Time Vision I/O and PoE LANs - the IPS962-512-PoE The IPS962-512-PoE’s key features include camera communication interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. - September 30, 2019 - Axiomtek

Model 6323 Provides Automatic Switching Based on Signal Power Threshold of Incoming Light The QuickSwitch® Model 6323 is a single channel SC/APC Duplex Fiber Switch that provides switch control via (3) methods: Manual, GUI, Remote Ethernet, or via Auto Fallback. - September 27, 2019 - Electro Standards Laboratories

psHolix Wins Prize for Breakthrough Tech: 3D Without Glasses Revolutionary breakthrough in Pseudo Holographics by cutting-edge company, psHolix, means users will now be able to view top quality three-dimensional (3D) content without any glasses. - September 26, 2019 - psHolix

ChargEdge Powers the Best-Selling Qi Receiver Chip ChargEdge, an innovative startup out of Fremont, California, with disruptive technology in wireless power transfer, has revealed that their patent, US10110063B2, forms the basis of a popular Qi receiver chip series, the P9221-R, sold by a leading San Jose based Qi semiconductor vendor since 2016. The... - September 21, 2019 - ChargEdge, Inc.

Blackfire's All New Portable Power Station – Charge Your Life Outdoors Blackfire, the creators of rugged lights, speakers and multi tools continue to push the boundaries of durable, utilitarian consumer products. New for 2019, Blackfire has announced the release of their all new Portable Power Station. The compact design allows for long lasting power packed into a lightweight,... - September 18, 2019 - Blackfire

Principled Technologies Releases Competitive OLTP Database Workload Testing Results Between a Single-Processor AMD EPYC Solution and a Dual-Processor Intel Xeon Solution IT professionals at Principled Technologies (PT) found that replacing fifteen legacy servers with either four current-gen AMD EPYC 7551P processor-powered single-socket Dell EMC PowerEdge R7415 servers or four current-gen Intel Xeon Gold 6130 processor-powered dual-socket Supermicro SuperServer 2029U servers resulted in similar OLTP database performance gains. - September 13, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Publishes Report That Shows How Organizations with Ecommerce Applications Can Benefit from Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 Servers Principled Technologies (PT) found that replacing older servers in a software-defined storage VMware vSAN cluster with Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers powered by 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors can help companies handle more transactional database work. - September 11, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Assessing the Capacity Impact of Upgrading to Windows Server 2019 from an Older Version on Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Servers In hands-on testing, PT found that upgrading from Windows Server 2016 to Windows Server 2019 on Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers with Intel Xeon Scalable processors reduced storage footprint due to new features in Storage Spaces Direct. - September 11, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Mission Microwave Enables Intellian Ka-Band Terminals for HTS and LEO Satellite Networks Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications selected for Intellian’s Next Generation of Advanced Platforms. - September 10, 2019 - Mission Microwave