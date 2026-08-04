Computer Hardware News
Learn about companies engaged in assembling and manufacturing computer hardware and components, such as monitors, keyboards, data storage devices, graphic cards, sound cards and motherboards. Find information about innovations, business intelligence and new products and services in the hardware industry.
Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. Named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Gerald W. Bouvier Jr. of Jamestown, New York, has been named a VIP by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Information Technology. About Gerald W. Bouvier Jr. Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. is the owner of JB CNC Repair,... - August 04, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions - July 28, 2026 - Wilen Group
Sundance Launches VCS³ Stack: A 70g AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Platform for Vision, Robotics and Edge AI
Sundance has launched the VCS³ Stack, a compact embedded computing platform weighing just 70 grams. Combining AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC processing, FPGA acceleration, four MIPI camera interfaces and industrial connectivity, it is designed for robotics, machine vision, autonomous systems and edge AI applications. - July 28, 2026 - Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd
AAEON’s New BOXER-6839-RPL is an Industrial Powerhouse with Multi-Gen Intel Core Processing
Built for automation projects ranging from system control to machine vision, the BOXER-6839-RPL offers versatility across models. - July 02, 2026 - AAEON Technology
CommLab India Launches GenAI-Enabled eLearning Framework to Address Quality Risks in AI-Generated Training
CommLab India introduces a GenAI-enabled eLearning framework to help enterprises scale training while preserving instructional quality & human oversight. - June 23, 2026 - CommLab India
Qtonic Quantum Adds Veteran Technology and Governance Leader Ashwin Rangan as Senior Member of the Executive Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced that Ashwin Rangan has joined its Executive Advisory Board as a senior member, bringing veteran technology and governance leadership to support the company’s work in quantum risk, cybersecurity, and post-quantum readiness for enterprise and government clients. - June 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
The Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement (AGMA) Announces 2026 Elected Officer Leadership and Strategic Initiatives to Expand Member Value and Community
New leadership at AGMA Global signals an ambitious new chapter focused on delivering greater member value, accelerating innovation, and strengthening the global fight against intellectual property abuse. - May 15, 2026 - AGMA Global
Former Booz Allen Intelligence Executive Paul Chi Joins Qtonic Quantum as Quantum Threats to National Security Accelerate
Qtonic Quantum Corp announced that Paul Chi, former Executive Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, has joined the firm's leadership team. Mr. Chi brings more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and emerging technology across the U.S. National Security Community. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on defense, intelligence, and federal cybersecurity readiness as organizations accelerate post-quantum cryptography migration efforts. - March 31, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Web Marketing Association Launches Search for Best Technology Websites of 2026
The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting technology companies worldwide to compete for recognition as the best technology websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technical performance. Winners receive industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026. - March 25, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
PCBuildz Launches Specialized High-Performance Workstations for India’s AI and Creative Sectors
Bengaluru’s PCBuildz launches specialized high-performance workstations for India’s AI startups and creative agencies, featuring GST-compliant procurement and precision-engineered cooling for 24/7 professional workloads. - March 21, 2026 - PCBuildz
mender Appoints William Habekott as VP of Product Sales
mender is pleased to announce the appointment of William Habekott as Vice President of Product Sales, a strategic addition to the company’s leadership team as it continues to expand its market presence and product offerings. In this role, William will lead product sales strategy, support... - March 11, 2026 - mender
RocNet Supply Launches Ripple™, a New Line of Service Provider-Ready CPE Designed for Performance, Flexibility, and Availability
RocNet Supply is launching Ripple™, Powered by RocNet, a new line of customer premises equipment (CPE) built specifically for broadband service providers seeking high-performance, deployment-ready solutions without long lead times or complexity. - March 04, 2026 - RocNet Supply
Silicon Signals Launches Camera Image Tuning Lab to Deliver Production-Ready Imaging Solutions
Silicon Signals, an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certified product engineering company specializing in camera and embedded systems, has launched its Camera Image Tuning Lab to deliver production-ready image quality. The facility enhances ISP tuning, sensor and optics evaluation, and image validation for industrial, surveillance, healthcare, robotics, and smart device applications. With capabilities including a true 0% lux dark-room setup, a breakthrough in imaging engineering. - February 24, 2026 - Silicon Signals
Dyezz Surveillance & Security Announces Strategic Acquisition of Bestek Installs to Expand Security Footprint & Service Capabilities
Dyezz Surveillance & Security, a leader in residential and commercial security systems with over two decades of trusted service, is proud to announce its official acquisition of Bestek Installs, a respected name in custom surveillance and installation services. This strategic acquisition unites... - February 21, 2026 - Dyezz Surveillance and Security
GeekLand Unveils the GK-WM1519T: A Powerhouse Android 15 POS Kiosk Designed to Transform the Self-Service Experience
GeekLand USA, LLC, a leading provider of industrial-grade Android and Windows solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the GK-WM1519T. This 15.6-inch Android POS Self-Service Kiosk is a professional-grade, all-in-one terminal engineered to serve as the high-performance heart of modern retail storefronts, fast-food counters, and interactive kiosk stations. - February 09, 2026 - Geekland USA, LLC
AI Seer Presents Breakthrough Reality Detector Technology and Lab Study at IMDA Pixel Workshop, Validated Independently by Taiwanese Polygraph Expert in Field Study
AI Seer's lab study demonstrates that pupil dilation measurements of its tech significantly outperform by 10X traditional polygraph modalities. The field study and lab study also confirm that pupil dilation is substantially better at exonerating the innocent than conventional polygraph-like modalities. The event was well attended by Singapore government officials and representatives from the Singapore Association of Polygraphers where operationalization options were keenly explored. - February 07, 2026 - AI Seer
Cozaint Shatters Video Retention Barriers with New Affordable "Pay-as-You-Grow" Storage Model
By subsidizing hardware costs and utilizing patent-pending ALICE1 technology, Cozaint enables organizations to retain months -not days- of critical AI-ready video surveillance data. - February 05, 2026 - Cozaint Corp.
DataCore Launches Puls8 to Deliver Enterprise-Class Persistent Storage for Kubernetes
Container-native storage unlocks maximum NVMe performance, resilience, and operational simplicity for stateful workloads. - January 27, 2026 - DataCore
GenRocket Announces Enterprise-Grade In-Place Masking as the Foundation of Its Quality Evolution Platform
Traditional Test Data Management capabilities deliver industry-leading security, speed, and savings while establishing a clear, practical bridge to synthetic-first test data. - January 15, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. Enhances PCB Assembly Capabilities With Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity. The company supports a broad range of PCB fabrication and assembly requirements, serving customers from prototype development to high-volume production. - December 20, 2025 - Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD .
SINSMART Launches New 14″ Rugged AI Laptop SIN-S1414E with Thunderbolt 4 for Industrial, Outdoor & Defense Applications
Global rugged computing industrial PC solution provider SINSMART today announced the release of the SIN-S1414E, a next-generation rugged AI laptop designed for industrial automation, military operations, surveying, field exploration, emergency response and other mission-critical environments. Combining “AI-native performance + military-grade protection,” the SIN-S1414E redefines what rugged mobile computing can achieve under extreme conditions. - December 12, 2025 - Hangzhou Dongtian Technology Co., Ltd.
Rand Technology Appoints Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales
Rand Technology has appointed Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales. Delgado brings deep global sales experience from Fusion Worldwide and across the EMEA region. She will lead Rand’s global sales strategy, drive market expansion, and strengthen customer partnerships. - December 04, 2025 - Rand Technology
CyberCrunch Offers "Safe Harbor" for IT Asset Disposition with Verifiable, Transparent Recycling Process
In response to Basel Action Network's "Brokers of Shame" report on risky e-waste exports, CyberCrunch is reaffirming its 100 percent auditable, U.S.-based IT asset disposition process. The company's "Safe Harbor" protocol gives liability-conscious enterprises verifiable downstream recycling, secure data destruction, and clear proof of environmental compliance. - November 19, 2025 - CyberCrunch
AAEON Targets Smart Retail and Industrial HMI Markets with the New NIKY-2155-NX AI Panel PC
NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-powered, robust, and equipped with a comprehensive industrial I/O, AAEON’s latest new product line targets both smart retail and industrial HMI market segments. - November 19, 2025 - AAEON Technology
Bliss-Box Announces the 4-Play Advanced, a Four-Player Universal Controller Adapter for Retro and Modern Systems
Bliss-Box has released the 4-Play Advanced, a next-generation universal gaming adapter that expands on the original 4-Play’s design. Supporting up to four players, the new model offers ultra-low latency, XInput and HID compatibility, and support for dozens of original console controllers on PC, Mac, Linux, MiSTer, and PS3. - November 10, 2025 - Bliss-Box LLC
Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology. - October 30, 2025 - Ranch Systems Inc.
NTX Embedded Launches Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform
NTX Embedded has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence, customer-centric innovation, and deep expertise in the industrial electronics sector. With the launch of its new industrial touch HMI platform and the Octolux Architecture further cements its commitment to providing world-class solutions across diverse applications, from industrial automation and energy to transportation, medical and IoT markets. - October 28, 2025 - NTX Embedded
QNAP Launches TVS-AIh1688ATX AI NAS with 36 TOPS for AI and Virtualization
QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today launched the TVS-AIh1688ATX, an enterprise-grade AI NAS that integrates the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and Neural Processing Unit (NPU), delivering up to 36 TOPS of total AI... - October 27, 2025 - QNAP
Dell Technologies Offers the Broadest End-to-End AI Portfolio for Enterprise Workloads
A new Prowess Consulting study found that Dell Technologies provides solutions that span 12 out of 13 AI infrastructure categories analyzed, offering the broadest end-to-end AI portfolio from a single vendor. With scalable solutions, flexible consumption models, and robust security, Dell Technologies can help organizations accelerate AI adoption while maintaining control, efficiency, and resilience across environments. - October 21, 2025 - Prowess Consulting
GenRocket Launches Quality Evolution Platform, Powered by Design-Driven Synthetic Data
GenRocket has launched its Quality Evolution Platform (QEP), the first integrated solution uniting legacy Test Data Management (TDM), design-driven synthetic data, and AI orchestration. QEP modernizes enterprise testing with in-place masking, intelligent subsetting, and advanced synthetic data generation, enabling secure, scalable, compliant, and AI-ready test and training data. It positions GenRocket as the leader guiding enterprises toward an AI-orchestrated future for quality engineering. - October 09, 2025 - GenRocket, Inc.
ROLV LLC Announces Speedup Test Showing Up to 160x and 99% Energy Savings in Sparse AI Computing on NVIDIA/AMD GPU and Googler TPU
Backed by a fast-track parent patent and four Continuation-in-Part (CIP) filings, the ROLV Library delivers unprecedented speedups of up to 145.71x on NVIDIA hardware, 121.77x on AMD, and 160x on Google TPUs, alongside energy savings of up to 99.31%—all without sacrificing accuracy. - October 01, 2025 - ROLV.AI
Geekland Unveils the GK-WF1039T-HID, a Versatile Android Tablet with Integrated HID Proximity Card Reader for Time Clocks & Meeting Room Application & built-in PoE
Geekland, a leading provider of innovative industrial-grade technology, today announced the launch of its newest product, the GK-WF1039T-HID. This versatile 10.1-inch Android GMS certified tablet comes with a built-in HID Proximity card reader (Omnikey 5127CK) that can read a variety of common low and high frequency card technologies, including iCLASS®, MIFARE® and HID Prox, plus BT Smart to support HID Mobile Access credentials. - September 24, 2025 - Geekland USA, LLC
Geekland Unveils the GKWF1039T: A Versatile 10.1-inch Android 14 Wall Mount Tablet PC for Modern Applications
Geekland, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product, the GKWF1039T. This robust 10.1-inch Android 14 Wall Mount Tablet PC is designed to meet the demanding needs of various professional and commercial environments, including home automation, access control, and industrial applications. - September 20, 2025 - Geekland USA, LLC
Dell Technologies Private Cloud Solutions Deliver Up to 64% Cost Savings Compared to Public Cloud
A new Prowess Consulting study finds Dell Technologies private cloud solutions can cut costs by 26–64% compared to public cloud instances for workloads like AI, VMs, and storage. The research found Dell Technologies infrastructure offers better cost predictability, control, and performance, making it a compelling option for enterprises seeking public cloud alternatives. These findings support a cloud-smart strategy that balances cost, governance, and flexibility. - September 18, 2025 - Prowess Consulting
ioTRAN Announces Immediate Availability of “AI Assistant” - Artificial Intelligence Telephony Interface
An Entirely New Approach for Subscribers to Interact with Telephony Systems Using Natural Language Commands - Powered by OpenAI - September 15, 2025 - ioTRAN Solutions, LLC
Lowry Solutions Renews SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Reinforcing Continued Commitment to Security and Trust
Lowry Solutions, a global leader in enterprise mobility and IoT solutions, proudly announces the successful renewal of its SOC 2® Type 1 certification, continuing a standard of excellence it has maintained since 2018. - August 29, 2025 - Lowry Solutions
Dell™ PowerEdge™ Servers with AMD EPYC™ Processors Offer Lower TCO for AI Workloads in Financial Services
A new study by Prowess Consulting shows that Dell™ PowerEdge™ servers with AMD EPYC™ processors can reduce AI workload costs by up to 88% and deliver up to 58% lower total cost of ownership (TCO) over three years compared to Microsoft Azure®. The tested on-premises solution also completed the workload up to 16% faster, offering financial services firms a more efficient and predictable alternative to cloud deployments. - August 28, 2025 - Prowess Consulting
Rugged Science Rolls Out Complete NOMAD Rugged Rackmount Server Lineup
Rugged Science has launched the NOMAD Rugged Rack Mount Server Series in 1U, 2U, and 3U models. Built to order and tested in-house, NOMAD delivers customizable, high-performance computing for mission-critical military and industrial applications. With up to 256 cores, 6TB DDR5 memory, and 384TB storage, NOMAD adapts to any environment where reliability and performance are non-negotiable. - August 15, 2025 - Rugged Science
Top Tech Analysts Launch “The TechStack” Show to Deliver Deep Actionable Insights
New video and audio webcast from The Technologists group cuts through the hype and offers comprehensive analysis on what matters most and its impact on the market. A new force in technology commentary and analysis has arrived. Today marks the official launch of The TechStack, a dynamic new video... - August 13, 2025 - The Technologists
Tidal NRG and Innov8 Gases Partner to Pioneer Helium Cooling for AI Data Center Campus in Texas
Tidal NRG, LLC and Innov8 Gases Corp are pleased to announce a strategic definitive agreement to develop proprietary helium based cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data center campus in Texas. - August 07, 2025 - TIDAL NRG LLC
Mria Labs Announces Official Fall 2025 Launch of Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has officially announced the Fall 2025 launch of Mria CRM for Jira, the first CRM built entirely on Atlassian Forge to work natively inside Jira. The new product eliminates the need for external CRM tools and integrations, giving teams a fully connected way to manage sales, delivery, and customer relationships in one system. - July 19, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-Based Methods
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-based Methods, Exponentially Expanding the Availability of MISB/STANAG 4609-spec Full Motion Video to a Wider Audience - July 15, 2025 - Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
Compliance Standards LLC Releases July 2025 Research Agenda: New Insights on Healthcare IT Refresh, Hyperscaler Gaps, Crypto Risk, and Refurb Boom
Compliance Standards LLC has released its July 2025 research agenda, highlighting major shifts in ITAD and enterprise IT. New insights focus on the healthcare sector’s IT refresh, hyperscaler opportunities, crypto market risks, and soaring demand for refurbished systems. The report emphasizes ITAD’s role in cybersecurity, compliance, and ESG strategy as the sector enters a period of structural realignment. - July 10, 2025 - Compliance Standards LLC
OneOdio Unveils Focus A6: Latest ANC Headphones with CNC-Milled Aviation-grade Aluminum Alloy CD Patterns
OneOdio, a global leader in audio innovation, proudly announces the launch of the Focus A6, its most premium and design-forward headphones to date. With powerful hybrid active noise cancellation, AI-enhanced call clarity, and a striking metal faceplate crafted from aviation-grade aluminum, the Focus A6 delivers both high-end performance and unmistakable presence. - July 03, 2025 - OneOdio Inc.
Dell™ PowerEdge™ Servers and Intel® Xeon® 6 Processors Deliver Increased Performance and Efficiency for Modern Data Centers
A study by Prowess Consulting reveals Dell™ PowerEdge™ servers powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 processors with Performance-cores (P-cores) offer efficiency with high performance for diverse workloads, from general-purpose computing to AI and analytics. - July 01, 2025 - Prowess Consulting
Rand Technology Names Brian Greff Chief Financial Officer to Support Strategic Growth
Rand Technology has appointed Brian Greff as Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of financial leadership experience at companies like Jabil, TSE Industries, and iQor, Brian brings deep expertise in strategic development, global finance, and operational excellence. He joins Rand to support its long-term growth and global expansion. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Rand Technology Elevates James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer
Rand Technology has promoted James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of global operations and supply chain experience, James has led transformative initiatives since joining Rand in April 2023. His promotion signals Rand’s commitment to scaling its global presence and strengthening customer-centric innovation. Hill brings a proven track record across multiple industries and will play a key role in advancing Rand’s next phase of growth. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Mria Labs Announces Mria CRM is Being Developed on Atlassian Forge
Mria Labs is developing Mria CRM on Atlassian Forge, the modern platform powering all new Atlassian Marketplace apps. This ensures Mria CRM is fully integrated inside Jira, delivering a unified and secure experience that helps teams manage customers, sales, and projects without leaving their workspace. By building on Forge, Mria Labs is creating a future-ready CRM designed to boost productivity and collaboration for Jira users. - June 12, 2025 - Mria Labs Inc.
FlexAI and Tenstorrent Partner to Democratize AI Infrastructure
FlexAI is partnering with AI chipmaker Tenstorrent to integrate its Wormhole™ accelerators into FlexAI’s Workload-as-a-Service platform. The collaboration delivers fast, cost-efficient AI compute with 90%+ utilization, minimal backend effort, and new support for training, RAG, and inference—setting a new standard in AI workload management. - June 10, 2025 - FlexAI
Sesterce and FlexAI Join Forces to Democratize Access to Sovereign AI Computing and Unlock Startups' Innovation Potential
Sesterce, a European operator specialized in high-performance and AI computing infrastructure, is partnering with FlexAI, a Workload as a Service (WaaS) expert, to launch an innovative solution tailored for startups. The goal: enable startups to run their AI workloads effortlessly, eliminating the need for long-term infrastructure commitments or technical expertise. The solution will debut at VivaTech (June 11-14) as a European alternative to global cloud giants. - June 10, 2025 - FlexAI