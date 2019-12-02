PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Meals on Wheels, Etc.

Share the Love with Homebound Seniors This Holiday Season


Sanford, FL, December 02, 2019 --(PR.com)-- During the Subaru Share the Love Event, November 15 to January 2, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru purchased or leased. The donation goes to the customer's choice of 4 national charities, including Meals on Wheels. Over the past 11 years, the Subaru Share the Love Event has helped deliver more than 2.2 million meals to America's seniors.

Meals on Wheels, Etc. participates in this event to help get the word out about senior hunger in the United States. They provide fresh, home-cooked meals to homebound seniors in the community along with other support services which enable them to remain independent with dignity. Unfortunately there is a long waiting list for meals due to the rapidly growing older population.

Please help Meals on Wheels, Etc. address this waiting list - a donation of any amount will be used for meals for this forgotten group of people who raised us, fought in our wars, and now need some assistance to stay in their own homes.

To learn more, visit www.mealsetc.org
Contact Information
Meals on Wheels, Etc.
Sherry Fincher
407-333-8877
Contact
mealsetc.org
www.mealsetc.org

