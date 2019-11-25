Argus Broker Affiliate Closed Sale of Kansas Self Storage Facility

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Liberal, KS, November 25, 2019 -- Argus Broker Affiliate, Larry Goldman, CCIM sold Tucker Road Storage on November 1, 2019. The facility sits on 4.14 acres and offers 60,010 rentable square feet of storage. Tucker Road Storage is a "Best in it's Class" facility with state-of-the-art security and kiosks to supplement third party management. The facility opened in 2011 and rapidly expanded to three additional phases due to demand of high-quality, convenient storage. The buyer, STL Horizon, is a local owner of storage facilities, who, with this purchase, will own 3 facilities in Western Kansas.

Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Sales Network broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 38 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets and a total self-storage transaction history of over $2 Billion. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer's agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.

