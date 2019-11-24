Argus Broker Affiliate Sells Arkansas Self-Storage Facility

Press Releases Argus Self Storage Sales Network Press Release

Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Sales Network broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 38 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets and a total self-storage transaction history of over $2 Billion. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Overland Park, KS, November 24, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Larry Goldman, CCIM sold Scott Storage in North Little Rock, Arkansas on October 31st 2019, the facility sold to Arkansas Storage Centers VII, LLC, as part of an acquisition and debt consolidation with the buyer’s six other facilities. The facility benefits from the new interchange on I 40, redirecting traffic by the facility from congested Maumelle Boulevard in the Northwest quadrant of Little Rock, Arkansas. The facility achieved enormous success by capitalizing on larger units, as most of the nearby competitors focused on smaller conventional units and climate-controlled units.The buyer, Arkansas Storage Centers VII, LLC is building value with the acquisition of their seventh facility, achieving the efficiencies of operational and financial scale.Larry Goldman, CCIM is the Argus Self Storage Sales Network broker affiliate representing Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Southern Illinois. He can be reached at 913-707-9030. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 38 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets and a total self-storage transaction history of over $2 Billion. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

