THINKWARE Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Specials

Thinkware is offering major promotional sales from November 25th through December 1st.

Thinkware will be featuring some of its best-selling dash cameras during the sale, with a maximum 28% discount as part of the biggest deals. Models available for sale starting November 25th, the week of Black Friday, include the U1000, Q800 PRO, F800, X700, FA200, F70, and the M1 Motorsports Cam.



Thinkware’s Black Friday promotion features holiday-friendly dash cam discounts that are available on Amazon and other retail locations, with special deals also available for Best Buy customers.



“Eighty-six percent of Americans plan to spend big on pre-Christmas sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so we’re glad to be part of the excitement and offer some of our newest and most popular dash cams for a discounted price,” said Brian Yang, Thinkware’s Director of North American Business Development. "Thinkware cameras are a great holiday gift for every type of driver, offering the latest cloud technology and advanced features that help keep people safe, connected and informed.”



For more information, visit the Thinkware website at www.thinkware.com.



About THINKWARE

Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.



Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.



Rick Judge

+1-415-429-5652



www.thinkware.com



