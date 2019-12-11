Powerhouse Thriller "Realm of the Unknown" by James McPike is Out Today on Amazon

Press Releases James McPike Press Release

After a shocking massacre in a remote desert town appears to have supernatural implications, a renowned Israeli investigator is summoned to solve the case.

James McPike is the award-winning author of 5 mystery/thrillers to date. His 6th Action/Adventure "Treasure Fever" will be released in the Spring of 2020. He is a member of the International Thriller Writers. Fresno, CA, December 11, 2019 --( PR.com )-- "A riveting thriller exploring the end of the world..." --Midwest Book ReviewAfter a mass murder in Israel, a renowned investigator from the Ministry - Vince Ramsey - is called in to investigate. Some experts at the scene believe only something supernatural could be responsible for such an atrocity. Ramsey finds an artifact which leads him to the Antiquities Authority. There, he teams up with historical specialist April Fulton. Together they learn the artifact is linked to an ancient secret society founded by a famous Greek philosopher. Only it's much more sinister than they could have ever imagined. Being hunted down at every turn of their journey by ruthless assassins, they race to discover the truth - and finally encounter the diabolical villain controlling a powerful force only spoken about in the Book of Revelation.Available on Amazon Kindle before Christmas at $0.99ASIN • B081TMKWD9About the AuthorJames McPike is the award-winning author of 5 mystery/thrillers to date. His 6th Action/Adventure "Treasure Fever" will be released in the Spring of 2020. He is a member of the International Thriller Writers. Contact Information James McPike

559-841-2607



jamesmcpike.webs.com



