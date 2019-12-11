PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
James McPike

Press Release

Powerhouse Thriller "Realm of the Unknown" by James McPike is Out Today on Amazon


After a shocking massacre in a remote desert town appears to have supernatural implications, a renowned Israeli investigator is summoned to solve the case.

Fresno, CA, December 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- "A riveting thriller exploring the end of the world..." --Midwest Book Review

After a mass murder in Israel, a renowned investigator from the Ministry - Vince Ramsey - is called in to investigate. Some experts at the scene believe only something supernatural could be responsible for such an atrocity. Ramsey finds an artifact which leads him to the Antiquities Authority. There, he teams up with historical specialist April Fulton. Together they learn the artifact is linked to an ancient secret society founded by a famous Greek philosopher. Only it's much more sinister than they could have ever imagined. Being hunted down at every turn of their journey by ruthless assassins, they race to discover the truth - and finally encounter the diabolical villain controlling a powerful force only spoken about in the Book of Revelation.

Available on Amazon Kindle before Christmas at $0.99
ASIN • B081TMKWD9

About the Author
James McPike is the award-winning author of 5 mystery/thrillers to date. His 6th Action/Adventure "Treasure Fever" will be released in the Spring of 2020. He is a member of the International Thriller Writers.
Contact Information
James McPike
559-841-2607
Contact
jamesmcpike.webs.com

