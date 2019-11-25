Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Inner Sanctums of My Imagination: The Journey Begins

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Inner Sanctums of My Imagination: The Journey Begins, poems and words by Robert Sherriff.

Thame, United Kingdom, November 25, 2019 --(



R. L. (Robert) Sherriff welcomes the reader to the inner sanctums of his imagination where his emotions, once so lost, have now been found.



Robert was a lost soul as a child. He thought black was black. His heart had no love, only hate and fear of himself.



Robert, through his poems and stories, is now a voice for the people of the world who have no voice.



This work is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 212 pages

ISBN-13: 9781913289560 / 9781913289645

Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.3 x 19.8 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B081VSJXTN

Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/CBY



About the Author

Robert Sherriff was born in Melbourne Australia 1954 - the lucky country. One of twin boys, at birth they weighed just two pounds. Robert had a such a horror-filled, terrifying, fearful start - his father even broke his arm and four ribs as a seven-years-old. Robert was, from day one, subjected to domestic abuse at the hands of his father.



Robert could not read or write as he only ever went to grade three, he is therefore self-educated. He was damaged goods by the time his father committed suicide.



In later life, Robert was married and had two boys by that first marriage. Then married Carol, his second wife, in 1981. They have four children.



Robert had his own company in telecommunication for over twenty years until he retired.



He has only been writing in recent years. His first book a biography: Nobody’s Home. Robert then wrote a children’s book: Dirkbell and subsequently a collection of poetry: My God, How Great Thou Art.



Robert is also an actor, singer, model, photographer and historian who only wished he had started to write when he was a lot younger. Robert started writing poetry three years ago which lead him to start writing books.



Robert believes that when he is gone, he will have left upon the earth a great legacy.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK



Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Thame, United Kingdom, November 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- About The Inner Sanctums of My Imagination: The Journey BeginsR. L. (Robert) Sherriff welcomes the reader to the inner sanctums of his imagination where his emotions, once so lost, have now been found.Robert was a lost soul as a child. He thought black was black. His heart had no love, only hate and fear of himself.Robert, through his poems and stories, is now a voice for the people of the world who have no voice.This work is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 212 pagesISBN-13: 9781913289560 / 9781913289645Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.3 x 19.8 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B081VSJXTNPublisher: Michael Terence PublishingAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/CBYAbout the AuthorRobert Sherriff was born in Melbourne Australia 1954 - the lucky country. One of twin boys, at birth they weighed just two pounds. Robert had a such a horror-filled, terrifying, fearful start - his father even broke his arm and four ribs as a seven-years-old. Robert was, from day one, subjected to domestic abuse at the hands of his father.Robert could not read or write as he only ever went to grade three, he is therefore self-educated. He was damaged goods by the time his father committed suicide.In later life, Robert was married and had two boys by that first marriage. Then married Carol, his second wife, in 1981. They have four children.Robert had his own company in telecommunication for over twenty years until he retired.He has only been writing in recent years. His first book a biography: Nobody’s Home. Robert then wrote a children’s book: Dirkbell and subsequently a collection of poetry: My God, How Great Thou Art.Robert is also an actor, singer, model, photographer and historian who only wished he had started to write when he was a lot younger. Robert started writing poetry three years ago which lead him to start writing books.Robert believes that when he is gone, he will have left upon the earth a great legacy.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing