Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The Inner Sanctums of My Imagination: The Journey Begins

Thame, United Kingdom, November 25, 2019
)-- About The Inner Sanctums of My Imagination: The Journey Begins
R. L. (Robert) Sherriff welcomes the reader to the inner sanctums of his imagination where his emotions, once so lost, have now been found.
Robert was a lost soul as a child. He thought black was black. His heart had no love, only hate and fear of himself.
Robert, through his poems and stories, is now a voice for the people of the world who have no voice.
This work is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 212 pages
ISBN-13: 9781913289560 / 9781913289645
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.3 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B081VSJXTN
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/CBY
About the Author
Robert Sherriff was born in Melbourne Australia 1954 - the lucky country. One of twin boys, at birth they weighed just two pounds. Robert had a such a horror-filled, terrifying, fearful start - his father even broke his arm and four ribs as a seven-years-old. Robert was, from day one, subjected to domestic abuse at the hands of his father.
Robert could not read or write as he only ever went to grade three, he is therefore self-educated. He was damaged goods by the time his father committed suicide.
In later life, Robert was married and had two boys by that first marriage. Then married Carol, his second wife, in 1981. They have four children.
Robert had his own company in telecommunication for over twenty years until he retired.
He has only been writing in recent years. His first book a biography: Nobody’s Home. Robert then wrote a children’s book: Dirkbell and subsequently a collection of poetry: My God, How Great Thou Art.
Robert is also an actor, singer, model, photographer and historian who only wished he had started to write when he was a lot younger. Robert started writing poetry three years ago which lead him to start writing books.
Robert believes that when he is gone, he will have left upon the earth a great legacy.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
