Stray Dot Analytics Launches Employee Fraud Software for Forensic Accountants and Insurance Companies

)-- Designed by CPAs and statisticians, Stray Dot Employee Fraud Analytics is designed specifically to detect and prevent employee fraud
. The software uses over twelve separate tests and mathematical algorithms to help detect payroll, accounts payable and vendor related fraud.
Most AI tools in the market are extremely expensive and cost prohibitive for small and mid-size accounting firms. However, pricing for Stray Dot is just a few hundred dollars a month for a 2-3 person Firm. For the sole forensic accountant, it’s as low as $79 a month.
"We are able to empower the smaller firms with extremely powerful employee fraud detection tools they would normally not have access to," says Melissa Jennings, Managing Partner for Stray Dot. "We are very happy to know our tools are helping small and large companies stop fraud."
About Stray Dot Analytics
Stray Dot is an employee fraud detection and prevention software company created by CPAs for CPAs, forensic accountants, and insurance companies to find and stop employee fraud at all levels.