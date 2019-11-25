Stray Dot Analytics Launches Employee Fraud Software for Forensic Accountants and Insurance Companies

Press Releases Stray Dot Press Release

Employee fraud cost businesses and insurance companies billions of dollars a year in losses. Stray Dot Employee Fraud Analytics is here to help.

Marietta, GA, November 25, 2019



Most AI tools in the market are extremely expensive and cost prohibitive for small and mid-size accounting firms. However, pricing for Stray Dot is just a few hundred dollars a month for a 2-3 person Firm. For the sole forensic accountant, it’s as low as $79 a month.



"We are able to empower the smaller firms with extremely powerful employee fraud detection tools they would normally not have access to," says Melissa Jennings, Managing Partner for Stray Dot. "We are very happy to know our tools are helping small and large companies stop fraud."



About Stray Dot Analytics

Melissa Jennings

404-662-3318



https://www.straydot.com



