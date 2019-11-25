Native Light is Joining the Global GivingTuesday Movement

Press Releases Craig Varjabedian Photography, LLC Press Release

Santa Fe, NM, November 25, 2019 --(



The Native Light Project is a new body of work by award-winning photographer Craig Varjabedian - portraits of Native American men, women and children that celebrate their powerful traditions and vibrant pasts. The project is seeking to complete the photography and provide a honoraria to the subjects. Along with collecting their stories, and through exhibitions and a book publication, Native Light will contribute to a better empathic understanding of contemporary Native America.



Founded in 2012, GivingTuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in. Over $400 million was raised online in 2018 to benefit a tremendously broad range of organizations, and much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness.



“These beautiful photographs individually bear witness to subjects’ personal cultural identity, and in that service can stand alone. Together, the photographs with the stories as a curated exhibition and book, will tell a larger, diverse story of families, pueblos, nations and tribes across the American West re-asserting ancient cultural identities.



“The greatest impact of this project lies in the collaborative approach to each photo-partnering subject and artist-that shifts that power paradigm of the traditional visual representation of Native American people in American art, updating outmoded ideas about Native cultural identity and representation,” writes Marquel Musgrave, Tewa, Nambé Owingeh.



Those who are interested in joining Native Light’s GivingTuesday initiative please visit https://bit.ly/2XjRgrW. You can choose a fully tax-deductible donation or one of several gifts (from a calendar to a collectible portfolio) with a partial tax-deductible donation.



About Native Light

Native Light: Faces of Native America is a sponsored project of FRACTURED ATLAS, a highly-respected and recognized non-profit 501c3 arts organization. Learn about Native Light at https://www.craigvarjabedian.com/faces-of-native-america. Learn about Fractured Atlas at www.fracturedatlas.org.



About #GivingTuesday

Cindy Lane

505-983-2934



www.craigvarjabedian.com



