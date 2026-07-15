A Hardcover 11" x 8.5" Photobook | Mike Molaire Fine Art. Experience the artistic fusion of poetry and photography in this new edition. Michel Frantz Molaire began writing poetry at the age of fourteen, and just a year later, he picked up a camera — two passions destined to intertwine. Now, six decades later, he beautifully marries his poetic expressions with fine art photography, crafting a unique visual and literary experience. - May 15, 2025 - Mike Molaire Fine Art