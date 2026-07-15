Photography News
Get a snapshot of the latest photography news about cameras, accessories, exhibits, photographers, retailers, digital photography, photo sharing and storage. Features news about products and services geared toward amateur and professional photographers and industry professionals.
Midnight Sun Explores the Beauty and Fragility of Earth's Polar Frontiers
Photographer Joseph Seif has spent years capturing global campaigns for some of the world's largest brands, but it was during an assignment in Antarctica with National Geographic Expeditions that his artistic direction took a profound turn. Witnessing the visible effects of climate change and increasing human activity across the polar regions inspired a body of work that would eventually become Midnight Sun, a new photography book published by Daylight Books. - July 15, 2026 - Joseph Seif Visuals LLC
Eugenia G. Fain Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Eugenia G. Fain of Columbia, South Carolina has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in publishing. About Eugenia G. Fain Eugenia G. Fain is an author, artist, singer-songwriter, and poet whose work includes... - July 03, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
SCB Announces The Best Boudoir Photographers in Sonoma County For 2026
SonomaCountyBoudoir.com has released its 2026 Editors’ Choice list of the best boudoir photographers in Sonoma County, naming JG Boudoir as the top recommendation. The curated list highlights five photographers known for technical skill, strong client experiences, and transparent pricing. Created to help women in find trusted professionals, their resources take the guesswork out of choosing the right boudoir photographer in wine country. - June 10, 2026 - Sonoma County Boudoir
Global Lens Photography Awards Opens 2026 Call for Entries
Photographers worldwide are invited to submit work across the 2026 Global Lens Photography Awards program, with early-bird entries open through July 30, 2026. - June 09, 2026 - Global Lens Awards
International Photographic Council Celebrates Imaging Excellence at Annual Awards Luncheon
The International Photographic Council (IPC) held its annual Professional Photographer Achievement Awards luncheon at the United Nations on May 6 - an interactive celebration of the work of both active and emerging photographers. “A key part of the IPC’s mission is inspiring,... - May 23, 2026 - International Photographic Council
Sonoma County Boudoir Photographer JG Boudoir Celebrates 11 Years of Helping Women See Themselves at Their Best
Sonoma County boudoir photographer Jason Guy helps everyday women see themselves at their best, delivering what many clients describe as a life-changing self-confidence boost. His sessions disrupt the unflattering self-image most women reinforce daily by showing them how they actually look when captured in beautiful light from their most flattering angles. - May 20, 2026 - JG Boudoir
Modigliani Masterpiece Headlines Extraordinary Fine Art & Antiques Auction at Lewis & Maese
Lewis & Maese to Offer Importants Amedeo Modigliani Drawing with Distinguished European Provenance in May 17 Fine Art & Antiques Auction Lewis & Maese Fine Estate Sales & Appraisals is honored to announce the offering of an exceptional work by Amedeo Modigliani (Italian,... - May 14, 2026 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Fine Art & Antiques Estate Auction
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions Announces Exceptional Fine Art & Antiques Auction on Sunday, May 17 Curated Collection Features Fine Art, Georgian Antiques, Monumental Furnishings, Crystal, Bronze Sculptures, and Rare Decorative Arts Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is... - May 08, 2026 - Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
New Art Space to Open in Historic Maisel Building on Route 66
The Maisel Building is on the National Register of Historic Places and on New Mexico's State Register of Cultural Properties. After 7 years of vacancy, the building will reopen on May 2, 2026 as a 501(c)(3) art space. The first exhibition features work by 148 New Mexico artists. - April 21, 2026 - Pleased to Present, Inc.
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
Artist Yevette Lynn Featured in “Appalachian Awakening” Exhibit at Create Appalachia
Yevette Lynn Photography announces three works from the Appalachian Backroads Collection are on view in the juried Appalachian Awakening exhibit at Create Appalachia through May 26, 2026. The limited-edition series (20 images, editions of 12) is available for acquisition, offering collectors a refined, intentional body of work rooted in Appalachian landscape and presence. - April 12, 2026 - Yevette Lynn Photography LLC
Endless Void — The Silicon Valley International Contemporary Art Exhibition Successfully Presented in Silicon Valley, USA
On the evening of March 26, 2026, the opening reception of “Endless Void — The Silicon Valley International Contemporary Art Exhibition” was held at ArtX Gallery in Silicon Valley, San Francisco Bay Area. - March 30, 2026 - Gallery NAT
Academy Photo Awards Launches Quarterly Competition Series with Inaugural "Nature Photo Awards 2026"
The Academy Photo Awards, a premier international platform for photographic excellence, today announced the launch of its 2026 competition series. Distinguished by a unique quarterly structure, the Academy will host four distinct seasons each year, with the first season dedicated to the theme of... - March 30, 2026 - Academy Photo Awards
Klikt Launches QR Code Photo & Video Sharing for Weddings and Events, No App Required
Klikt announced its QR code-based photo and video sharing platform for weddings and events. Guests scan a QR code and upload instantly from their phone browser, no app or account required. Hosts get a private online album with real-time uploads and an optional live slideshow display during the event. - March 29, 2026 - klikt.io
Platypod Launches a Kickstarter Campaign to Reimagine the Flash Bracket
Platypod has introduced the Bracket & Bounce, a compact lighting solution designed to help photographers create clean, flattering light anywhere without bulky gear or reliance on ceiling bounce. Launching on Kickstarter, the system supports both flash and constant lighting and is small enough for a camera bag while remaining comfortable for all-day use. Bracket & Bounce offers an accessible way for photographers to achieve more consistent, professional results. - March 27, 2026 - Platypod
Xiomaro’s Street Photography of New Jersey’s Wildwoods Captures Life Beyond the Boardwalk Nostalgia
“Street Photography of the Wildwoods: The Other Side of Nostalgia” by Xiomaro, will be released on March 31, 2026. The book is available on Amazon and bookstores everywhere. - March 27, 2026 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Don Mammoser Photography Announces Colorado Fall Color Tour
Don Mammoser Photography tours has just added a new tour offering for October this year. Participants will learn how to best capture the gorgeous fall color of Colorado in photos. - March 16, 2026 - Don Mammoser Photo Tours
Devour Media Expands Its Food-Focused Social Media Content Studio Across Multiple U.S.Markets
Devour Media, a food-focused social media content studio founded in New York City in 2012, produces video and photography that showcases food in the making inside restaurant kitchens. Working across NYC, the tri-state area, Charleston, South Carolina, and an expanding Connecticut market, the company helps restaurants attract new customers through visually engaging food content and organic social media posting. - March 14, 2026 - Devour Media
Orange County Community Arts Guild Brings Local Art to the Public Through Online Marketplace
The Orange County Community Arts Guild (OCAG) is highlighting local artists through an online marketplace on its website, giving the public an opportunity to view and purchase original artwork directly from Orange County creatives. - February 17, 2026 - Orange Community Arts Guild
Our Event Album Launches QR Code Photo Sharing for Weddings and Events
Sydney-based Our Event Album launches an innovative QR code photo sharing solution that allows wedding and event guests to easily share their photos without downloading any apps. Over 1,000 event hosts have already used the platform. - February 09, 2026 - Our Event Album
The International Photographic Council (IPC) Launches Dynamic New Website Celebrating Photography as a Universal Language
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website, designed to celebrate and recognize photography’s profound impact as a universal language connecting people across the globe. The redesigned website showcases artist spotlights featuring... - February 07, 2026 - International Photographic Council
New Jersey Wedding Studio Introduces “Cinematic Stills Collection,” Blending Film and Photography in a New Way
Blue Moon Video Productions, a New Jersey-based wedding studio, has introduced the Cinematic Stills Collection, a new offering that transforms moments from cinematic wedding films into high-resolution still images. Designed to complement traditional photography, the collection captures in-between moments and emotions that unfold naturally throughout the wedding day, with images suitable for both social media sharing and printing. - February 07, 2026 - Blue Moon Video Productions
NTD Announces Winners of the 2025 5th International Photography Competition, Marking a Historic Fully International Edition
New Tang Dynasty Television (NTD) proudly announces the winners of the 2025 NTD 5th International Photography Competition, successfully concluding a landmark edition that represents a major milestone in the competition’s history. - February 05, 2026 - New Tang Dynasty Television
ViXC Launches Unified Platform for Photo Management, Collaboration, and Workflow Automation
ViXC today announced the release of its newest platform version, delivering a unified solution for photo organization, community sharing, team collaboration, and no-code workflow automation. The update brings together content from major cloud storage providers into a single intelligent gallery, while introducing powerful tools designed for individuals and organizations managing large volumes of visual assets. - January 20, 2026 - VIXC
Professional Women Photographers Open Call: Small Works — a Fundraiser Exhibition
In Celebration of Professional Women Photographers’ 50th Anniversary Curated by: Claudia Sohrens Exhibition Dates: March 8 – 21, 2026 Location: The Breezeway at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York City Overview Professional Women Photographers (PWP) invites women and... - January 11, 2026 - BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
Sweta Shukla Expands Commercial and Product Photography Services to Dubai Businesses
Sweta Shukla, a commercial and product photographer known for brand-focused visual storytelling, announced the expansion of professional photography services for businesses in Dubai. The new offering supports companies seeking high-quality imagery for eCommerce, advertising, and digital marketing... - December 29, 2025 - Sweta Shukla Photography
2025 NTD 5th International Photography Competition Finalist Exhibition to Open at Salmagundi Club, New York City
The NTD International Photography Competition highlights photographic works that embody kindness, beauty, luminosity, and naturalism, reflecting a timeless aesthetic rooted in authenticity and human virtue. The 2026 finalist exhibition will feature outstanding photographic works selected from submissions representing more than 100 countries, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience contemporary photography grounded in classical artistic principles. - December 28, 2025 - New Tang Dynasty Television
"Open Eyes: Broken Voices," a New Fine Art Photography & Creative Writing Collection by Andrew B. Clark
"Open Eyes: Broken Voices" is a curated collection of fine art floral photographs, gritty street photography, and written reflections—including prose, poems, and haikus. Together, the pieces invite readers to discover hidden narratives, appreciate overlooked details, and see the world with renewed curiosity. - November 26, 2025 - Andrew B. Clark
"Yukiguni: Honshu Winter Studies" - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery, North Bend, WA
This fine art photography exhibit showcases images of high-alpine winter environments, from rugged mountain depths to the quiet beauty of Japan. North Bend, WA (Friday, December 5, 2025). - November 25, 2025 - Scott Rinckenberger Gallery
Hope’s Door Amplifies Outreach During Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Hope’s Door, a nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic violence, leaned into their outreach efforts this October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). The agency made it a priority to increase visibility and engagement in an active effort to bring attention to the families and children... - November 12, 2025 - Hope's Door
New Street Photography Book Authored by Artist Xiomaro
"Street Photography of New York City" will be released by Sutton Publishing on October 30, 2025. - October 24, 2025 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Fripp Island Art Guild Debuts with Art Show Supporting Breast Cancer Awareness
Fripp Island Art Guild (FIAG) launches to unite local artists and art lovers. Join our first event: Pledge the Pink Art Show, Fri Oct. 17, 2025, 1–7 PM, 101 Ocean Point Dr., Fripp Island. Expect 34 artists, demos, and pink lemonade; proceeds support breast cancer services via Pledge the Pink. Sponsors include FrippIslandStay, USCB, Sparklight, RedCap, and more. - October 10, 2025 - Fripp Island Art Guild
Rising Hollywood Actor and Singer Songwriter James Gault Expands IMDb Profile With New Videos and Images
Rising Hollywood actor James Gault is expanding his presence on IMDb, showcasing his latest credits and career highlights. Fans can explore his curated IMDb images featuring behind-the-scenes stills, and view his talent in action through the IMDb video gallery; More media and updates are available on IMDb. - September 23, 2025 - James Gault, Actor
Hartford Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand
Sept. 25–27 in Hartford, The Daguerreian Society will host its annual Symposium, with a Photo Fair open to the public Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. Browse and buy 19th-century photographs—daguerreotypes, tintypes, ambrotypes, stereoviews and more. That evening, the society’s Benefit Auction will offer nearly 80 high-quality lots, with in-person (for Symposium registrants) and online bidding via Freeman’s | Hindman. - September 11, 2025 - The Daguerreian Society
Personalities" by Round Rock Arts Featuring Artwork by Carol Schiraldi Opens at Penfold Theatre Gallery
Award-winning photographer and storyteller Carol Schiraldi brings her signature blend of humor, color, and Texas spirit to the Penfold Theatre Gallery with “Personalities,” a new exhibition from Round Rock Arts opening August 12. Featuring three vibrant portraits that celebrate... - August 06, 2025 - Carol's Little World
Averatt S. Richmond Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Averatt S. Richmond of Albany, New York, has been named Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her achievements and dedication in the field of entertainment. Richmond will be featured in the... - August 05, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
A Symphony of Survival: Dariya Letto’s Rise from Ruins to Recognition
Dariya Letto, is a Ukrainian composer and psychologist who survived two wars and turned her experiences into powerful cinematic music. A survivor of two wars, a mother, a healer, and now a rising force in international film scoring, Letto’s journey reads like a screenplay - and soon, it will be one. In 2025, her works “Ascension” and “Time” each won a Global Music Award, marking her as a rising voice in film scoring. - July 29, 2025 - Dariya Letto
JAT Creative Presents “Unburdened”: A Radical Meditation on Black Rest and Mental Health
Unburdened is a two-day exhibition by Jeremy A. Teel exploring the radical act of rest among Black men. Through powerful portraits and written reflections, the show invites viewers to witness softness, stillness, and the beauty of letting go. Held in acknowledgment of Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, Unburdened offers rest not as luxury but as a necessary right. - July 18, 2025 - JAT Creative
California Marketing Agency Announces New Partnership
Creative Stories Media Has Announced Their New Partnership with Temecula Personal Branding Photographer - June 24, 2025 - Creative Stories Media
Business Expert Press Launches Photography Business Basics Updated Edition to Help Photographers Thrive Financially
Updated edition released on June 24, 2025 offers creative entrepreneurs a proven blueprint to build their business with intention. - June 24, 2025 - Mark Maryanovich Photography
The MF Gallery Launches Online Fine Art Photography Collective Where Artistry Meets Exclusivity
The MF Gallery is excited to announce the launch of its exclusive online photography collective, a curated platform showcasing the finest voices in modern and contemporary fine art photography. This innovative collective offers a unique collection of iconic celebrity portraits, vibrant street photography, and dynamic punk rock imagery—all available through a seamless digital experience. - June 21, 2025 - The MF Gallery
North Carolina Photographer Greg Ghia Launches New Website Featuring Vibrant, Affordable Fine Art Prints Showcasing Grand Landscapes
Greg Ghia, a NC-based photographer known for his striking landscapes and macro fine detail, is proud to announce the launch of his new website, www.gregghiaphotography.com. The site features a curated collection of grand photographic and artistic prints from around the world, with a special focus... - June 12, 2025 - Greg Ghia Photography
SeaLife Unveils New SportDiver S Underwater Smartphone Housing
SeaLife has introduced the all-new SportDiver S, an underwater smartphone housing designed for divers & snorklers of all abilities. The new compact housing dives to a depth of 100 feet (30 meters) and offers several updates over the original SportDiver model, the new “S” version offers compatibility with all iPhone models including Max sizes, as well as many Android smartphones. - June 11, 2025 - SeaLife
6th Edition of Toronto Arab Film Festival Starts June 20
Toronto Arab Film Festival Returns June 20–29 with In-Person and Virtual Programming. - May 30, 2025 - Toronto Arab Film
International Photographic Council (IPC) Celebrates May Photography Month with Its Annual Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon
The International Photographic Council held its 2025 Hall of Fame and Professional Photographer Achievement Awards Luncheon during the month of May which is National Photography Month. Four students were named as recipients of the James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship. Fourteen professional photographers were honored for their achievement. - May 23, 2025 - International Photographic Council
Agustina Palma Participates in the 78th Cannes Film Festival Highlighting Her International Acting Career
Argentine actress Agustina Palma attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival as part of her ongoing work in international cinema. Based in Los Angeles, she continues to build a global acting career across Europe and Latin America. Her recent appearance in the Dutch-Belgian series Máxima and her upcoming film project reflect her growing visibility in cross-border productions. - May 20, 2025 - Agustina Palma
Announcing Michel Frantz Molaire - Poetry on Canvas: Poetry Written Over Six Decades of My Life. An 11" X 8.5" Hardcover Photobook | Mike Molaire
A Hardcover 11" x 8.5" Photobook | Mike Molaire Fine Art. Experience the artistic fusion of poetry and photography in this new edition. Michel Frantz Molaire began writing poetry at the age of fourteen, and just a year later, he picked up a camera — two passions destined to intertwine. Now, six decades later, he beautifully marries his poetic expressions with fine art photography, crafting a unique visual and literary experience. - May 15, 2025 - Mike Molaire Fine Art
A New Destination for Weddings & Elopements: The Say I Do Chapel Opens Its Doors in Las Vegas
Opening of the Say I Do Chapel, 628 S Las Vegas Blvd., offering wedding and elopement services in Las Vegas, Nevada. - April 24, 2025 - Say I Do Chapel
Denny Manufacturing Launches Premium Seamless Paper Backdrops – Available in 24 Vibrant Colors
The Denny Manufacturing Co. Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of photographic backdrops, props, and studio equipment, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated Seamless Paper Backdrop line. Designed for photographers, videographers, and content creators, this new product range... - March 27, 2025 - The Denny Manufacturing Company
pinplanet Launches Virtual Postcards: a New Way to Share Travel Adventures
pinplanet, the innovative travel-tracking app, is excited to introduce pinplanet postcards, a brand-new feature that lets users send virtual postcards to share snapshots of their travels with friends and family. With pinplanet postcards, travelers can instantly create and send a digital postcard... - March 18, 2025 - pinplanet co.