Prop and Scenery Lights Introduces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame Spectrum for Theatrical Props and Filmmaking Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC (PSL) announces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame spectrum. A low voltage high color quality light source for creating candlelight for theatrical props and filmmaking. - December 09, 2019 - Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC

Native Light is Joining the Global GivingTuesday Movement This GivingTuesday, Native Light: Faces of Native America will celebrate giving by seeking to raise funds to complete the project that will contribute to a better empathic understanding of contemporary Native America. GivingTuesday taking place December 3rd, is a global day of giving that harnesses the... - November 25, 2019 - Craig Varjabedian Photography, LLC

Phototheca v2019 Utilizes Deep Neural Networks for Human and Pet Detection Startup Lunarship Software announces version 2019.11 of its photo organizer Phototheca, which is now equipped with deep neural networks to search for people and cats in photographs automatically. - November 19, 2019 - Lunarship Software

Launch of London’s First Same Day Photo and Video Studio HYPER CRUNCH has announced the launch of London’s first same day photo and video studio, HYPER CRUNCH Studio, to help small and medium-sized businesses gain access to original, professional, and eye-catching visual content within hours. - November 15, 2019 - HYPER CRUNCH

Life Living Life Photography Exhibit Opens Nov 26 in Soho, NYC Photography Exhibit "Life Living Life," on view Nov 26-Dec 8, 2019 at 498 Broome Street from 10am to 7pm daily, features photography by Michael Sloyer and Dr. Alan Sloyer in partnership with ANTE. Mag and benefiting NGO Ghana Make a Difference. - November 14, 2019 - ANTE. Mag

Makers4Good Announces Easy Gift Idea for Photographers An iPhone Light Meter Makes Gift Giving Easy For The Photo Buff On Your List. - November 11, 2019 - Makers4Good

AKVIS Updates Four Image Enhancement Programs for Windows & Mac AKVIS announces the update of 4 photo correction programs: Enhancer, HDRFactory, Noise Buster, and Refocus. The new versions provide full compatibility with macOS Catalina 10.15 and recently updated image editors, enhanced Batch Processing option, support for more RAW files, fixed bugs, better program stability, and other improvements. - November 10, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

News Hub Media Launches AI4Images.com for Automated Image Enhancement News Hub Media announces the launch of AI4Images.com, the Artificial Intelligence for Image Enhancement platform for publishers, entrepreneurs and enterprises. Powered by the same automated image enhancement engine used by major US and international publishers, the AI4Images.com turnkey approach for achieving high-quality image optimization combines cloud-based image processing with predictive enhancement algorithms. - November 01, 2019 - News Hub Media

Dog Ear Publishing Honors New Photography Book with Literary Excellence Award Dog Ear Publishing has given its latest Award of Literary Excellent to a book of photography by Dean and Tammy Shaffer. The husband and wife team explore the deeper meaning of photographs in an easy-to-understand format. - November 01, 2019 - Dog Ear Publishing

AKVIS Releases New Frame Collection: Get Back to Nature with Wildlife Frames AKVIS announces the launch of the brand new Wildlife Pack, a picture frame collection to beautify photographs. The set offers 100 ready-to-use templates inspired by forest walks, camping holidays, and outdoor adventuring. - November 01, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

New Photography Book Focuses on Deeper Meaning of Historic Photos Dean and Tammy Shaffer explore the metaphors found in fine art photography in their new book, released by Dog Ear Publishing. It has earned the company’s Award of Literary Excellence. - October 31, 2019 - Dog Ear Publishing

Barnstone Studios to Gift Painting to Charter Arts Oct. 4 During First Friday Event at School Gallery “Myron Barnstone: Master Student, Teacher & Artist” at Lehigh Valley Charter HS for the Arts, Bethlehem, PA, features works by the late Lehigh Valley art teacher, who ran Barnstone Studios in Coplay for 35 years. Despite early success, he stopped painting and burned many pieces, hiding the rest, to keep from influencing students. At Charter Arts 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4, Cat Barnstone Szafran presents the school with an original painting of her father’s that’s part of the educational exhibit. - October 03, 2019 - Barnstone Studios

Eric Ginsburg's Fridge Art Fair Miami The Fridge Farewell Victory World Tour Eric Ginsburg’s Fridge Art Fair is pleased to announce its return to Miami this December in conjunction with Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week with “Eric Ginsburg’s Fridge Farewell Victory Tour.” Fridge heads to the historical, glamorous, elegant tropical paradise art-centric Downtown Miami and its landmark Eurostar's Langford Hotel. - October 02, 2019 - Fridge Art Fair

Digital Magazine Moxie Asia Features Skin, Art & Culture: Norm Yip Launches Online Male Magazine in Hong Kong Photographer and visual artist Norm Yip announces the release of his first online magazine MOXIE ASIA in Hong Kong, an online publication featuring superb fine art photography of Asian and exotic men. Articles include interviews with creatives such as visual artists, fashion stylists, photographers, composers and multi-talented individuals in the region and abroad. - September 23, 2019 - Studio 8 HK Publishing Ltd.

Jennifer Rose Pagano Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Jennifer Rose Pagano of Cape May, New Jersey is being honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of jewelry design, music, photography and hotel management. - September 11, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Street Photography Workshop in New York City Offered by Nationally Exhibited Artist and Author "Icons of New York" is a street photography workshop to be presented by Xiomaro, a nationally exhibited artist and author with Arcadia Publishing. - September 10, 2019 - Xiomaro Art Studio

New Features in AKVIS ArtSuite 17.0: Decorate Your Photos in a Creative Way AKVIS announces the update of AKVIS ArtSuite, an impressive collection of photo effects. Version 17 allows creating custom frame packs, provides the advanced batch processing option, support for more RAW files as well as some bug fixes and stability improvements. - September 07, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Visual Artist Fede Bianchi Opens Series “Deprived” Celebrating the Indigenous People of the Americas with Eye-Catching Body Mandalas Argentinian Visual Artist Fede Bianchi has not just a passion for original art & photography expressed through the medium of the Body Mandalas he creates; he also has a respect for history that cones through clearly in his work. All this and more is expressed to the fullest in his new visual art series “Deprived.” - August 09, 2019 - Fede Bianchi Art

Morguefile.com Reaches the 400,000 Photo Milestone Morguefile.com now has over 400,000 free images available for download. - August 07, 2019 - morguefile.com

Miami Photographer’s Art Used as Decor in Oprah Winfrey Network Series South Florida-Based Photographer/Visual Artist Jonathan Brooks' Photographs Used as Set Decor in OWN’s David Makes Man. - August 06, 2019 - Jonathan Brooks

New AKVIS Frame Collection: Decorate Your Photos in Shabby Chic Style AKVIS announces the new picture frame collection for AKVIS Frames and AKVIS ArtSuite - Shabby Chic Pack. The new frame pack consists of 50 horizontal and 50 vertical templates in soft pastel shades decorated with floral motifs, antiques, whitewashed wood, and other shabby chic embellishments. - July 25, 2019 - AKVIS Lab

Announcing LEMPA - The Light Eros Muse Photography Arts Conference in NYC LEMPA is the world's first and only conference dedicated to erotic, fetish and fine art nude photography. Special emphasis on models rights and best practices will be moderated by Marne Lucas. Reception party, full day of conference with mini-trade show and then limited student 12 hour workshop make LEMPA the leader in this genre. - July 22, 2019 - Suspect Photography LLC

LarryJordan.com Releases Latest PowerUp Media Training: “Get Organized for Editing” New video training presents a solid foundation in video media and storage, then illustrates ways to organize and optimize an editing system to use either Adobe Premiere Pro CC or Apple Final Cut Pro X. - July 16, 2019 - Thalo LLC

LarryJordan.com Releases Latest PowerUp Media Training: “Illustrating Visual Literacy” New video training illustrates key visual composition techniques for new photographers and videographers to improve the quality of their images. - June 27, 2019 - Thalo LLC

Groundbreaking Digital Artist, Stephen Harlan, Makes First Time Appearance at Ocean Galleries with "Water’s Edge" Collection of Art Ocean Galleries welcomes groundbreaking artist, Stephen Harlan, July 19 to 21, 2019, with his captivating digital artwork exhibit. Harlan is best known for his bright and bold artwork that powerfully draws the viewer into a breathtaking scene, most often, along the coastal waters. Each piece is “visioned” and shaped in his mind, then meticulously rendered to create a magical mood. Meet Harlan 7:00 to 10:00 PM on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, and 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 21. - June 24, 2019 - Ocean Galleries

Make My Photo Book Offers Help to Busy People Seeking to Showcase Their Memories Kathy Colello has introduced “Make My Photo Book,” a photo album creation service that does what you’ve been meaning to do forever - go through the images on your devices, select the best, and assemble them into books. - June 17, 2019 - Make My Photo Book

Mohit Bansal Chandigarh to Conduct an Exhibition of His Work at Punjab University Feast your eyes with the excellent work of Mohit Bansal Chandigarh in his exhibition which will be held at Punjab University, Chandigarh. - June 07, 2019 - Mohit Bansal Chandigarh Photography

Corinne Marie Photography, $5 Bling Envy by Amanda & Skeleton Key Brewery Join “STOPPING TRAFFIC,” a Fashion-Forward Fundraising Event to Benefit Rahab's Daughters Deanna Marie (DM) Label is proud to announce more of the amazing people who have joined in the fight against human trafficking and will be participating in STOPPING TRAFFIC. Co-hosted by Stan Mansion, this fundraising event will benefit local non-profit Rahab’s Daughters in their fight to rescue,... - June 03, 2019 - Deanna Marie Label, LLC

Kruger-2-Kalahari Publishes New eBook to Help All Levels of Photographers Capture Stunning Wildlife Images in the Kruger Park This new 764-page eBook, published by Kruger-2-Kalahari, provides tips, tools and techniques to enable all levels of photographers to find and photograph the Kruger National Park's flora and fauna. - May 31, 2019 - Kruger-2-Kalahari

Kachick Collaborates with Ken.L Photography, FUJIFILM and the Hive Studios KaChick hosts community lighting workshop with Ken.L Photography and FUJIFILM, showcasing newest FUJIFILM cameras including X-T3, X-T30, GFX 50S & GFX 50R. - May 30, 2019 - KaChick

Bringing Together Arts and Community Development; Landex Balances Development, Growth and the Arts The vision of the Gateway Arts District is taking form with the opening of Studio 3807, located at 3807 Rhode Island Avenue in Brentwood, MD. The Gateway Arts District was founded in 2001 to create an attractive and inclusive community to develop an art space designed to support artists' living and working. The goal of the Gateway Arts District is to promote the arts. Today there are over 500 artists living, working and exhibiting in the state’s largest arts district. - May 17, 2019 - Landex Development

RDP Photography Launches Faces of Norton The project has been created to capture and place a timestamp at the crossroads of a town while featuring the many people and backgrounds from the Norton community. - May 03, 2019 - RDP Photography

Photographer Don Mammoser Launches Special Yacht-Based Photography Tour to the Galapagos Islands This special photo tour will allow clients to experience the incomparable Galapagos islands aboard a chartered yacht with a crew of 8 including licensed naturalist and professional photographer to help you get the most out of your time in this World Heritage site. Cruise between islands, be surrounded by wildlife and new friends, eat and drink well and photograph it all. - April 25, 2019 - Don Mammoser Photo

Startup Company, MayflyCam, Redefines Camera Zoom Experience US-based startup company, MayflyCam, provides a signup-free photo taking and sharing service to allow users to share photos in a completely anonymous way. Its unique camera zoom technology allows users to take zoom-in photos everywhere inside the scene without being limited to the center only. The MayflyCam... - April 25, 2019 - MayflyCam

GRALLIM.com Now Offers Free Fitness Stock Images GRALLIM.com free fitness images portray real people doing real workouts as well as images of the gym and exercise equipment. Images are 100% free, no strings attached. - April 24, 2019 - GRALLIM.com

Building Bridges Art Exchange is Presenting Artists Julia Curylo and Craig Deman - Opens to the Public on May 4th - June 1st A new exhibition by Julia Curylo and Craig Deman opens May 4, with a 6PM reception at Building Bridges Art Exchange (BBAX), Santa Monica, CA. The exhibition features paintings, photographs, inflatable sculptures and installations and will be on display until June 1. - April 24, 2019 - Deman Imagery

Announcing the AutoCam360TM MINI TT (Mini Turntable) System for Product Photography, 360° Spins and Product Videos Kessler, the industry leader in motion control, announced the launch of the new AutoCam360™️ MINI TT (Mini Turntable) System. The AutoCam360™️ MINI TT is an affordable and complete solution for automating product photography, 360° spins and video for e-commerce and commercial use. AutoCam360™️ is designed, manufactured, assembled and supported in the USA. - April 12, 2019 - AutoCam360

What Mums Need to Know. Magic Rainbow Photography Shares Tips on Capturing the Cutest Newborn Photographs. As Duchess Meghan prepares to reveal her baby to the world, London newborn photographer shares her tips on how to prepare for and capture baby portraits that make everybody say, "Awwww..." - April 12, 2019 - Magic Rainbow Photography

Ken Robinson Photography Wins Fifth Consecutive Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction Tennessee-based photographer earns consecutive Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction. - April 12, 2019 - City Beat News

f8 Photo Studios Announces Evolution of Brand Identity Celebrating 15 years in business and expanded expertise. - April 11, 2019 - f8 Photo Studios

"A Celebration of Joy: Myron Barnstone’s Hidden Art" Will Have Several "Firsts" at Usagi Gallery in Brooklyn, April 12 - 17 "A Celebration of Joy: Myron Barnstone’s Hidden Art," opening 6-10 pm on Friday, April 12 at Usagi New York, is the first exhibit of Barnstone’s work in the northeast. Guests at the reception will experience a number of other firsts - a silent auction to benefit the Barnstone Art Education program, immersion in a simulated Barnstone classroom environment, and the first public viewing of a collection of Barnstone’s photos, taken over several decades. The exhibit runs through April 17. - April 10, 2019 - Barnstone Studios

2019 Month of Photography Los Angeles Presents Fine Art Exhibit Entitled Common Threads II Announcing an official photography exhibit supported by Month of Photography Los Angeles, celebrating its 11th year annual exposition during the entire month of April. Common Threads II opens April 11, running through April 30. - April 10, 2019 - Richard S. Chow Photography

Creative Co-Working Loft and Event Venue Coming to Pompano Beach VenYou Loft in Pompano Beach, FL announces it's plans to unveil their much anticipated creative loft and event venue. Set to open in May 2019, VenYou Loft combines the functionality of a co-working space, photography studio, post production facility and event venue, all under the same roof. - April 01, 2019 - VenYou Loft

Mike Danen Photography + Cinema Celebrates 20 Years of Photography, an Award Winning Wedding Photographer in Santa Cruz, Monterey and Carmel Valley Mike Danen is a distinctive wedding photographer and film maker in Santa Cruz, Monterey, Carmel Valley, Pebble Beach, Big Sur, San Jose, and the San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California. Mike Danen: "Because I'm passionate about my work, and I care about each of my couples. My approach to... - March 27, 2019 - Mike Danen Photography + Cinema

Mohit Bansal Chandigarh to Host Creative Photography Event in DAV College Get a chance to win a free photography internship with Mohit Bansal Chandigarh. Enroll today for the photography workshop to be held in DAV college sector 10. - March 12, 2019 - Mohit Bansal Chandigarh Photography

Photography Exhibit in Los Angeles - Call for Submissions The exhibit is supported by Art Share L.A., a non-profit at the DTLA Arts District who provides a creative environment for artists to develop, perform, and exhibit. The submission fee will benefit LA Center of Photography for annual fund raising and for 20th anniversary. Photographer/artist should be available in Los Angeles during the exhibit, artwork preferred to be dropped off versus mailing. Contact curator Richard S. Chow for submission details. - March 04, 2019 - Richard S. Chow Photography

The Divorce Dress Needs a Valentine The Divorce Dress needs a Valentine? Forget swooning over chocolates and flowers, save that stuff for the beginning, they are collectors of relationship endings. They want your soul! Two women, one dress and a mission: Travel the world to document stories of relationship endings for the book, The Divorce Dress. - February 12, 2019 - The Divorce Dress

Subodh Bajpai Photography is Stamping Its Presence with Cinematic Wedding Films Cinematic Wedding Film is the latest service Subodh Bajpai Photography is offering to its clients. - February 07, 2019 - Subodh Bajpai Photography

Brad Walsh Turns Divorce and Psych Ward Stint Into Inspirational Dark Pop Album Singer/producer Brad Walsh returns Valentine's Day with Artbreak, a new pop album that delves into mental illness, relationship turmoil, and new beginnings. Features a slew of guest appearances from artists, actors, and activists. - February 06, 2019 - Brad Walsh