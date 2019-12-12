Press Releases Fireship Press Press Release

Receive press releases from Fireship Press: By Email RSS Feeds: New Book Release from Fireship Press - “Quest for Gold”

The Golden Age of Piracy.

Tucson, AZ, December 12, 2019 --(



They went where they chose, did what they wanted, and stole whatever took their fancy.



To the governors, merchants, and planters trying to build an empire, they were a threat.



To the blue bloods of London, Boston, and Charles Towne, no one was more hated than the pirate captains who stole their gold.



Until the noose and cannon snuffed them out, they held the world at their mercy.



This is a story of one of those tales.



“The fast-paced action and rich descriptions in ‘The Quest for Gold’ will delight the imagination of any Age of Piracy reader.” —D. E. Stockman, author of ‘The Ship’s Carpenter’



About the Author

Growing up in South Carolina, Ryan Fleming is no stranger to the hunting grounds of Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet. Disgusted by the hijacking of the pirate legend by Hollywood and romantic fiction, Fleming wishes to show the truth of the era. Fleming divides his time between Greenville and Charleston, South Carolina with his wife, Sarah.



Fireship Press

P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737

520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com

http://www.fireshippress.com

For more details visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/ryan-fleming/



Fiction: Historical, Action & Adventure, Sea Stories

Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-353-6 / $19.99 • eBook: 978-1-61179-354-3 / $8.99

Purchase through leading bookstores worldwide. Tucson, AZ, December 12, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The mighty British Empire held to ransom by a rabble of thieves.They went where they chose, did what they wanted, and stole whatever took their fancy.To the governors, merchants, and planters trying to build an empire, they were a threat.To the blue bloods of London, Boston, and Charles Towne, no one was more hated than the pirate captains who stole their gold.Until the noose and cannon snuffed them out, they held the world at their mercy.This is a story of one of those tales.“The fast-paced action and rich descriptions in ‘The Quest for Gold’ will delight the imagination of any Age of Piracy reader.” —D. E. Stockman, author of ‘The Ship’s Carpenter’About the AuthorGrowing up in South Carolina, Ryan Fleming is no stranger to the hunting grounds of Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet. Disgusted by the hijacking of the pirate legend by Hollywood and romantic fiction, Fleming wishes to show the truth of the era. Fleming divides his time between Greenville and Charleston, South Carolina with his wife, Sarah.Fireship PressP.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.comhttp://www.fireshippress.comFor more details visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/ryan-fleming/Fiction: Historical, Action & Adventure, Sea StoriesTrade paperback: 978-1-61179-353-6 / $19.99 • eBook: 978-1-61179-354-3 / $8.99Purchase through leading bookstores worldwide. Contact Information Fireship Press

Jacqueline Cook

520-360-6228



www.fireshippress.com

520-260-8185

jacquiecook60@gmail.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Fireship Press