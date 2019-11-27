Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics Team for Successful Supplier Fair at AEU 2019

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked his team for the success of the company’s annual Supplier Fair in Montreal, Canada.

Pointe Claire, Canada, November 27, 2019 --(



The Supplier Fair was part of Advanced Engineering University (AEU) '19, Future's premier event for training the members of its Advanced Engineering Group on the latest technologies and applications from their valued partner suppliers. Every member of Future's Advanced Engineering team for the Americas was in attendance, along with Advanced Engineering staff from various offices around the world.



Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked the organizing team and the company's Advanced Engineering Group for making the AEU '19 Supplier Fair a success.



The annual Supplier Fair provided an excellent opportunity for Futures' FAEs to network with key supplier personnel while acquiring expert-level insight into the next generation of electronic technologies.



Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968, and it remains the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.



To learn more about Future Electronics and to explore sponsorship opportunities, visit www.FutureElectronics.com .



About Future Electronics



Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard

Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7

Canada



