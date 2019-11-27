Registration is Now Open for Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Registration has opened for the 7th annual Pre-Filled Syringes conference taking place on 27th – 28th April 2020 in Boston.

London, United Kingdom, November 27, 2019 --(



Pre-Filled Syringes 2020 will provide attendees with insight into the changing global market and emerging challenges within the market in a variety of expert presentations. Additionally, the conference will offer peer-to-peer networking opportunities, with Global Product Managers, Senior PFS Engineers, Device Testing Managers and many others.



Attendees will have the opportunity to:

· Explore how digital connectivity is being used in the PFS industry

· Gain insights into control strategies for DDC developments

· Hear key regulatory updates from the FDA and industry experts

· Understand how patient centricity is being incorporated into device development



This year’s event will also offer a workshop day on 29th April. The workshop day will feature three interactive sessions led by industry leaders from AstraZeneca, ZwickRoell and Core Human Factors, Inc.



Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast

27th – 28th April 2020

Boston, USA

For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



