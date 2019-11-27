PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Anblicks to Sponsor World’s Largest AI Event Happening in Bangkok


Learn how Artificial Intelligence can help transform industries in Thailand. Meet industry experts on how they are leveraging AI/ML for their business.

Dallas, TX, November 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Anblicks, a US-based Digital Transformation company announced today that it is sponsoring Thailand’s largest Artificial Intelligence Show - WAIS 2019. The event will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel, Bangkok on December 3, 2019.

Anblicks' objective in attending Bangkok WAIS 2019 is to identify how AI can help transform industries in Thailand. WAIS has proved to be a successful event in the past thru meetings with the right decision-makers. Some of the AI solutions that the industries can leverage are:

CapptixAI: An AI-based Service Center Analytics
LendingAI: A unified AI platform to automate lending system across the business lines
CustomerAI: Leveraging prescriptive analytics to understand, engage and retain valuable customers
SalesAI: AI platform to maximize sales conversions
TheHealthcare360: World’s First Risk based Healthcare CRM Analytics Solution

“Today enterprises are driven with Artificial Intelligence based decisions with rapid data availability. AI is becoming the game-changer in helping businesses making the right decisions. A classic example where CapptixAI helps service centers to predict customer issues and deliver better customer experience,” said Madhu Nalamothu, VP of Sales, Anblicks. “Anblicks’ AI solutions addresses critical enterprise challenges like identifying strong client leads for sales, predict financial frauds, refine the invoice process, and revolutionize the way to operate the business.”

For more information about WAIS 2019 can be found here:
https://bangkok.worldaishow.com

About Anblicks (www.anblicks.com)

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, USA, Anblicks specialize in delivering Big Four consulting experience across different industries since 2004. 400+ technology professionals and over 100 data analysts and data science experts are driving Anblicks, with a focus on Logistics, Healthcare, Auto, Real Estate & BFSI industries. Anblicks continues to drive technology innovation while providing customers with world-class levels of services and support.

Media Contact:

Madhuram Yadav, Global Marketing & Communications
madhuram(at)anblicks(dot)com
Phone: +1-408-684-8781 x101
https://www.anblicks.com

