Press Releases Torry Harris Business Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Torry Harris Business Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: Ovum Report Says Torry Harris Offers a Means to Rapidly Develop and Scale a Digital B2B2X Marketplace

Bristol, United Kingdom, November 27, 2019 --(



Key messages from the report -

· DigitMarket offers enterprises a quick way to put together a secure and scalable digital platform that can help enterprises monetize data by allowing controlled access to their ecosystem.

· The enterprise can then market DigitMarket as its own solution to help empower end-customers and partners to build digital marketplaces, creating a mutually beneficial digital ecosystem.

· Through DigitMarket, Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) has a solid proposition for companies in verticals such as telecoms, banking and insurance, utilities and energy, healthcare, and public sector to create, curate, and commercialize digital ecosystems.

· THIS is primarily marketing DigitMarket bundled with its services portfolio (mainly API-led digital transformation), which also includes implementation, maintenance, and integration for DigitMarket.

To download a free copy of the report, visit - https://www.torryharris.com/analyst-speak/digitmarket-offers-digital-ecosystem-enablement-in-one-package



About Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS)

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services. For over 20 years, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, Platform Services, Full life-cycle API Management and Digital Transformation. The company, registered as Torry Harris Business Solutions Private Limited, is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centres in Bangalore & Gurgaon (India). It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com/ Bristol, United Kingdom, November 27, 2019 --( PR.com )-- DigitMarket, a digital ecosystem enablement product from Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), has been assessed by independent research and consulting firm Ovum as “a single, comprehensive package providing enterprises with a ready set of tools to create and manage digital platforms and a secure channel to share and monetize data as they proceed through their digital transformation journeys.”Key messages from the report -· DigitMarket offers enterprises a quick way to put together a secure and scalable digital platform that can help enterprises monetize data by allowing controlled access to their ecosystem.· The enterprise can then market DigitMarket as its own solution to help empower end-customers and partners to build digital marketplaces, creating a mutually beneficial digital ecosystem.· Through DigitMarket, Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS) has a solid proposition for companies in verticals such as telecoms, banking and insurance, utilities and energy, healthcare, and public sector to create, curate, and commercialize digital ecosystems.· THIS is primarily marketing DigitMarket bundled with its services portfolio (mainly API-led digital transformation), which also includes implementation, maintenance, and integration for DigitMarket.To download a free copy of the report, visit - https://www.torryharris.com/analyst-speak/digitmarket-offers-digital-ecosystem-enablement-in-one-packageAbout Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS)Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services. For over 20 years, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, Platform Services, Full life-cycle API Management and Digital Transformation. The company, registered as Torry Harris Business Solutions Private Limited, is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centres in Bangalore & Gurgaon (India). It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com/ Contact Information Torry Harris Business Solutions

Diganta Barooah

91-80-41827200



https://www.torryharris.com/

For further information, write to us at marketing@thbs.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Torry Harris Business Solutions