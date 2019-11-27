CISSP Certification: A Guaranteed Way to Lucrative Career in Information Security - certxpert.com

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Certxpert.com Press Release

With huge demand of CISSP certified professionals globally, certxpert.com offers CISSP certification exam to students who want to pass CISSP certification and wants to make their career in Information Security. Job positions that need CISSP certification usually pay very well. According to 2019 IT Skills & Salary Report, the average salaries of CISSP at $116,900, and CISSP get 2nd positions among the top 15 paying certifications in the industry.

New York, NY, November 27, 2019



About CISSP certification

The Certified Information Systems Security Professional or CISSP certification is an information security certification offered by the International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC)2. The CISSP certification aims are to guarantee professionals in computer security have reliable knowledge of the arena. Achieving a CISSP certificate can help the certified person to have a successful career as a computer security professional.



Talking regarding the significance of Certified Information Systems Security Professional, CISSP certification an expert of certxpert says, “Actually, a CISSP certification verifies the certified person as a cybersecurity leader and that his skills and knowledge in key areas are up to date. CISSP certification demonstrates that the CISSP certificate holder has a deep understanding and knowledge of not only present threats, however rising ones, as well as ways to stop those threats from affecting a company or organization.”



How CISSP Certification Guarantee for a Lucrative Career?

The CISSP certification is globally recognized certification a (ISC)² CISSP certified professional can earn following benefits:



CISSP Certified Professionals Gets Higher Salary

Job positions that need CISSP certification usually pay very well. CISSP certification holders can usually make six-figure salaries, depending on wherever you reside. According to 2019 IT Skills & Salary Report, the salaries of CISSP at $116,900, and CISSP get 2nd positions among the top 15 paying certifications in the industry.



CISSP Certified Professionals are in Huge Demand

There’s also no lack of security positions in the United States. Next year, it’s predictable there will be 2 million more security jobs than professionals to fill them. That’s a compelling consideration. According to a report, demand for CISSP certified security professionals has seen vital growth recently, the report also indicates that 21% of all cybersecurity job placements across the United States were precisely targeting CISSP holders.



The CISSP certification is great for government jobs

Various huge organizations want the CISSP (ISC)² certification for career development especially, including the federal government. DoD (Department of Defense) Directive 8570.01-M requirements apply to all members of the DoD (Department of Defense) Information Assurance workforce. The CISSP satisfies more IA baseline certification necessities than any other certification. So, if someone is looking to fulfill an IA baseline certification prerequisite, the CISSP is a topmost choice.



Currently, the CISSP certification is one of the most popular and high demand security certifications and proves a person’s proficiency in many security disciplines. Organizations globally regard the (ISC)² CISSP certification as a prerequisite for key management and technical IT positions, and CISSP is required by many civilian, military and government organizations for security positions.



Visit www.certxpert.com for more details about (ISC)² certifications and to 100% pass CISSP certification.



About certxpert.com

Certxpert.com is partner with several Authorized Testing Centers (Vue and Prometric) all over the world. No matter which place you are located in, we can help you pass all the tests. We provide services for different IT certifications, including, CompTIA Certifications, CASP, Security+, Network+, A+, Linux+ LPI, Server+, Microsoft Certifications, MCSE, MCSA, MTA, MCSD, MCP, MCITP, MCTS, MCPD, Cisco Certifications, CCENT, CCNA, CCNP, CCIE, EC-Council, SAP, VMware, Six-Sigma, Avaya, ISACA, ISC2, CISSP, PMI, etc.…



Contact Details: -

Jack Avan

Website: - www.certxpert.com

Jack Avan

212-456-6523



http://www.certxpert.com



