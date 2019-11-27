The Echo Group Welcomes White Horse Recovery as Its Newest Partner

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Echo Group Press Release

Two local Mount Washington Valley area businesses that support behavioral health treatment team up to offer top-notch care and support.

White Horse Recovery is a non-profit, 501c3, whose mission is to provide behavioral health services that meet the individual needs of those served, offering a path to a better tomorrow. Mental health counseling and substance use disorder counseling are available for age 6 and up in North Conway and Ossipee, NH. Walk-in Recovery Support Centers for adults are also available at both locations. White Horse accepts most insurances, Medicaid, commercial insurance and has a sliding scale fee for those without insurance. Everyone is treated equally and accepted as they are. Conway, NH, November 27, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The Echo Group, the only provider of visual electronic health record technology for the behavioral health industry, is excited to announce that it has partnered with local behavioral health facility, White Horse Recovery, located nearby in Ossipee and North Conway, New Hampshire. Echo is providing electronic health record (EHR) technology and billing services for White Horse, allowing White Horse to focus on offering the best care, support, and behavioral health programs to its clients.“We are excited to partner with White Horse Recovery as we look to make more local connections,” said Allan Normandin, Echo’s Interim Chief Executive Officer. “White Horse is known for doing great work in our community and we are thrilled to be able to offer them an EHR and billing technology. Our combined solution will give them all the tools they need to build and grow a successful agency.”EchoVantage, Echo’s electronic health record technology, will enable White Horse to convert all of their paper charts to electronic versions that capture client information, appointments, diagnoses, prescriptions, treatment plans, and more into one central location that can be viewed and used in real-time.“We are thrilled to finally be able to toss our paper charts and folders,” said Mitch Yeaton, Chief Executive Officer at White Horse Recovery. “EchoVantage will allow us to better track, treat, and collaborate with our clinicians and clients in a way we never have before.”With this partnership, White Horse Recovery will elevate its services and functions for those affected by behavioral health concerns in the Mount Washington Valley community.For more information about EchoVantage and The Echo Group, visit www.echobh.com.For more information about White Horse Recovery, visit www.whitehorseac.com.About EchoThe Echo Group revolutionized electronic health records in the behavioral health industry with EchoVantage, the only EHR featuring a visual continuum of care timeline. EchoVantage is a core, integrated EHR platform with a complete suite of tools designed to conform to your workflow, meet compliance requirements, and increase productivity, enabling you to spend more time putting your clients first. Privately held since 1980, The Echo Group is located in Conway, New Hampshire with an additional office in California. Echo’s more than 80 employees are dedicated to making the best behavioral health technology in the industry.About White Horse RecoveryWhite Horse Recovery is a non-profit, 501c3, whose mission is to provide behavioral health services that meet the individual needs of those served, offering a path to a better tomorrow. Mental health counseling and substance use disorder counseling are available for age 6 and up in North Conway and Ossipee, NH. Walk-in Recovery Support Centers for adults are also available at both locations. White Horse accepts most insurances, Medicaid, commercial insurance and has a sliding scale fee for those without insurance. Everyone is treated equally and accepted as they are. Contact Information The Echo Group

Jacqueline Carr

603.447.8600



www.echobh.com



