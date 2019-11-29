Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Program at EEACS Encourages Healthy Eating

Press Releases Executive Education Academy Charter... Press Release

Students in grades K-6 are learning about the benefits of healthy eating through a grant-funded fruit & vegetable program.

“We are hoping to expose our students to new foods and give them opportunities to try things they may have never tried before,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school.



The high price of fruits and vegetables has made it difficult for students in cities like Allentown to access fresh produce. EEACS will be making fresh fruits and vegetables available to students through its lunch program. Lysek hopes students may find a new favorite food.



The educational initiative kicked off with a newsletter to students and parents, highlighting several different foods like persimmons, jicama, and honeydew. This monthly newsletter will feature new foods, fun quizzes, and classroom activities.



To learn more about health and wellness at the Lehigh Valley charter school, visit https://ee-schools.org/student-life/lunch-menu/.



About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/. Contact Information Executive Education Academy Charter School

Bruce Johnson

610-841-7044, Ext. 2046



https://www.ee-schools.org



