Honey Davis Blue Christmas Released by Loveforce International Records

For further Information Contact : Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954 Santa Clarita, CA, November 27, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Loveforce International Records released Blue Christmas by Blues Artist Honey Davis. The single will be available on major downloading and streaming platforms across the globe. There will also be a promotional; video with a sampling of the song on You Tube under the title of Honey Davis Blue Christmas. The release is the first from Davis in several years.The song was inspired by a news article Davis saw. The article explained that there is a spike in suicides during the Christmas Holiday Season. It said that the spike was evident across the globe. It was that article which inspired Davis to write the song.Davis thought about the times when he was on the road away from his family during the holiday season. He decided to write the song from the point of view of someone who is far away from home on Christmas. He understood how the feelings of sadness and despair can come up when you have no way of getting together with loved ones on Christmas day. He had seen so many sad people during the holidays and he could relate to them because he had felt that way himself at times.Davis wrote this song for all of the sad, desperate and lonely people who have an especially tough time around the Christmas holidays. The lyrics are bold and capture the essence of sadness and inconsolable desperation.“Honey Davis went to the depths of his soul to capture the spirit of sad, desperate and lonely people in both words and music,” said Loveforce International President Mark Thomas. “Isn’t that the mark of a true artist?” he continued.For further Information Contact : Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954 Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

