Axiomtek Launches Rugged, Ultra-Compact Embedded System for In-Vehicle PC Applications – The UST100-504-FL

Axiomtek's rugged UST100-504-FL is CE/FCC-certified and compliant with ISO7637-2, and offers rich I/O options and flexibility for in-vehicle edge computing and video analytics applications.

The ultra-compact UST100-504-FL has one DDR4-1866/2133/2400 SO-DIMM slot with up to 16GB of system memory. It features an easily accessible single-sided I/O design for space-constraint environments. This vehicle PC has three PCI Express Mini Card slots and two internal SIM card slots for wireless communication capabilities. The UST100-504-FL‘s I/Os also include one DB9 Serial console or RS-232/422/485, two RJ-45 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet ports, four USB 3.0, one DB9 4-in/4-out programmable DIO (optional), one HDMI 1.4b, one Mic-in and one Line-out. It has one reset button, one power switch, one remote switch and four antenna openings.



The UST100-504-FL has a ruggedized design for harsh environments, allowing it to operate under a wide temperature range from -40°C to +60°C and vibration of up to 3 Grms. It also supports 12V or 24V DC power input in the terminal block with ACC ignition for power management. The in-vehicle PC is compatible with Windows® 10 64-bit, Windows® 7 64-bit and Ubuntu 18.04.



“The UST100-504-FL‘s compact size makes it suitable for edge computing and video analytics in police and emergency vehicles. Its top cover has a slide rail design which allows easy access to the hard disk drive and mini PCIe expansion card for quick and easy maintenance,” said Sharon Huang, a product manager of the Embedded PC Division at Axiomtek. “It also features intelligent power management for ACC on/off delay, shutdown delay and over/under voltage protection for reliable operation.”



The UST100-504-FL is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.



Some Key Features:



- CE, FCC certified; ISO 7637-2 compliant

- High performance LGA1151 7th/6th generation Intel® Core™ or Pentium® processors (up to 35W) with Intel® H110 chipset

- Fanless and wide operating temperatures from -40°C to +60°C

- 12V/24V DC power input, with power management (ACC ignition)

- Single-sided I/O design for easy maintenance

- Expandable with three PCI Express Mini Card slot and two internal SIM card slot



About Axiomtek Co., Ltd



Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.



Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.



