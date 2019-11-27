ezPaycheck Payroll Software Simplifies 2019 Year-End Paycheck Processing for Non-Accountant Clients

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

The latest ezPaycheck 2019 software offers updated features for small business clients without an accounting background. Test drive for free at www.halfpricesoft.com.

Miami, FL, November 27, 2019 --(



“Enhancements to ezPaycheck payroll software allow business owners with no accounting background to process payroll easily,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com.



Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck’s exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.



Small businesses appreciate the following unique features in ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Supports payment of hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees.



- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.



- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.



- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.



- Supports network access.



To start the no obligation 30 day test drive today, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



