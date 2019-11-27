Press Releases Imani Lee, Inc. Press Release

Imani Lee Reaches a New Milestone with the Completion of Over 9,000 Certified and Notarized Consumer Translations

New company milestone; completing over 9,000 United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved certified and notarized translation of foreign documents.

San Diego, CA, November 27, 2019 --(



Imani Lee, Inc. has been providing high quality, prompt delivery, and affordable certified and notarized translations services in hundreds of languages for over 17 years. Founded in 2002, Imani Lee, Inc. provides valuable assistance to the U.S. military in translating, certifying, and notarizing important identity documents for foreign-born service members, their spouses, and their children. These translation services have aided the military in recruiting highly skilled, multi-lingual service members with foreign heritage; an asset crucial to U.S. military operations both at home and abroad.



Today, demand for expert translation services continues to grow, and Imani Lee, Inc. is continually welcoming and assisting new consumers with their USCIS translation needs and apostille processing. Imani Lee’s USCIS approval rating and comprehensive certified translation process is a key differentiator between us and other language services providers.



About Imani Lee, Inc.

Imani Lee, Inc. and Imani Lee Language Services has been serving the San Diego and global marketplace for over 17 years. Since 2002, Imani Lee and its affiliate companies have been trusted by the federal government, state governments, various businesses, and some of the world’s fastest growing corporations. Imani Lee, Inc. is a leading provider of language services including translation, interpretation, transcription, language and cultural training, multi-lingual educational curriculum development, software localization, and more. Imani Lee possesses in-house language experts in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, French, Hindi, Punjabi, and Chinese. In conjunction with its network of over 3,500 linguists, Imani Lee provides translation services in 150+ languages and dialects. Imani Lee also provides:



· Direct-to-consumer certification and notarization services.

· Interpreting for conferences, business meetings, and consumers; delivered onsite or via the telephone.

· International marketing services such as transcreation and foreign social media management.

· Multilingual content and development.

· Life sciences language services including multi-phase harmonization and validation.

· International business localization and cultural training.

· International strategic alliance and partnership consulting services.

· International sales rollout and distribution of new and existing products and services.

· Federal and civilian government distribution, sales, master agreement product and services inclusion and partnership services.



To learn more about the full range of services Imani Lee offers or to arrange a quote, visit their website at www.imanilee.com. Alternatively, to hear an audio overview of the services offered by Imani Lee, visit their YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/imanileeinc.



Imani Lee Contact:

Lee Martin

(858) 523-9733



www.imanilee.com



