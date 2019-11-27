ASML Will Take Semiconductor Equipment Lead from Applied Materials in 2019 Says The Information Network

Press Releases The Information Network Press Release

“Based on a modest recovery of 5% in the overall WFE market in 2020 and on capex spends planned by semiconductor manufacturers, ASML will increase its market share in 2020 to 22.8%, while Applied Materials will maintain its share of 19.3%,” added Dr. Castellano. New Tripoli, PA, November 27, 2019 --( PR.com )-- For the first time since 1990, Applied Materials is poised to lose its lead in the semiconductor equipment market, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company."Applied Materials, which has been losing market share in the wafer front end (WFE) equipment market for the past three years, is poised to lose its lead in 2019," noted Dr. Robert Castellano, President of The Information Network. “ASML will take over the lead on the strength of its shipments of pricy EUV lithography equipment.”Applied Materials, which had a market share of 19.2% in 2018 (down from 23.0% in 2015), will increase its share of the total market slightly to 19.4% in 2019. However, ASML, which held an 18.0% share in 2018, will jump to a 21.6% share in 2019.“Based on a modest recovery of 5% in the overall WFE market in 2020 and on capex spends planned by semiconductor manufacturers, ASML will increase its market share in 2020 to 22.8%, while Applied Materials will maintain its share of 19.3%,” added Dr. Castellano. Contact Information The Information Network

