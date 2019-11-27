PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Press Release

Receive press releases from Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Korenix New Industrial WLAN AP for Effective Factory Automation


Taipei, Taiwan, November 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Korenix (Beijer electronics Group), a company that provides Industrial Wired and Wireless Networking communication Solutions, is pleased to launch their new wireless product, JetWave 2211C. JetWave 2211C industrial 2T2R MIMO wireless AP is a cost effective device that offers high performance and reliability.

Jetwave 2211C is 802.11a/b/g/n radio configurable and offers solution 2.4G/5G radio band for selection. It not only applies the new generation MIMO technology that can offer a high data rate up to 300Mbps, it is also equipped with I fast ethernet port for bridging. JetWave 2211C can function as an CPE, WDS modes for different point to point or point to multiple point network application. Jetwave 2211C is a simple but high-performance device that can satisfy the basic need for your project.

The wireless AP is designed in a compact size with only 3 CM wide and can be operated in a wide temperature range from -40 to 70 °C. The device supports dual 24V (9-48V) DC input, heavy industrial grade design and comes with Din-Rail or wall mounting installation choices so it can be applied in different environment.

Korenix JetWave 2211C is available on the website now. Contact sales@korenix.com for further information.

Why Korenix JetWave 2211C?
-Radio configurable: 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4G/5G Band
-802.11n 2T2R MIMO doubles data rate up to 300Mbps
-1 Fast Ethernet Port Bridging
-Remote management by Web GUI
-24V(9~48V) DC Redundant
-Passive PoEpower input
-Wide Temperature, Heavy Industrial Grade design
-DI + DO design

Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.

Website: www.korenix.com
Email: sales@korenix.com
Tel: +886-2-8911-1000
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/korenix-technology-co.-ltd/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChhyJh7L6Gp_ysKVFElW_Jw
Contact Information
Korenix Technology
Sharon Liao
+886-2-8911-1000
Contact
www.korenix.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help