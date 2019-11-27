Korenix New Industrial WLAN AP for Effective Factory Automation

Press Releases Korenix Technology Co. Ltd. Press Release

Taipei, Taiwan, November 27, 2019 --(



Jetwave 2211C is 802.11a/b/g/n radio configurable and offers solution 2.4G/5G radio band for selection. It not only applies the new generation MIMO technology that can offer a high data rate up to 300Mbps, it is also equipped with I fast ethernet port for bridging. JetWave 2211C can function as an CPE, WDS modes for different point to point or point to multiple point network application. Jetwave 2211C is a simple but high-performance device that can satisfy the basic need for your project.



The wireless AP is designed in a compact size with only 3 CM wide and can be operated in a wide temperature range from -40 to 70 °C. The device supports dual 24V (9-48V) DC input, heavy industrial grade design and comes with Din-Rail or wall mounting installation choices so it can be applied in different environment.



Korenix JetWave 2211C is available on the website now. Contact sales@korenix.com for further information.



Why Korenix JetWave 2211C?

-Radio configurable: 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4G/5G Band

-802.11n 2T2R MIMO doubles data rate up to 300Mbps

-1 Fast Ethernet Port Bridging

-Remote management by Web GUI

-24V(9~48V) DC Redundant

-Passive PoEpower input

-Wide Temperature, Heavy Industrial Grade design

-DI + DO design



Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.



Website: www.korenix.com

Email: sales@korenix.com

Tel: +886-2-8911-1000

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/korenix-technology-co.-ltd/

Sharon Liao

+886-2-8911-1000



www.korenix.com



