Northern VA Dog Walking Company Lists Poisonous Outdoor Plants for Dogs

Beautiful plants can have a devastating effect on otherwise healthy dogs. However, many dogs enjoy exploring their surroundings on their walks, often eating things they shouldn't. It's important to help your dog steer clear of common but poisonous plants to ensure they can still run, play, and enjoy their daily walks. Dogs that have had a bad experience with plants while on a walk may be hesitant to venture out again, so keep an eye out for these dangerous blooms.



Azaleas are common garden plants that can cause irritation, diarrhea, vomiting, and even death in severe cases. The bulbs of daffodils, another typical garden plant, are more poisonous than other parts of the flower, though all can cause vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, convulsions, and a drop in blood pressure. Similarly, tulips and their bulbs are dangerous and may lead to significant oral irritation and excessive drooling. Sago palms make lovely houseplants but are among the most dangerous for dogs and can cause bleeding disorders, while oleander can lead to fatal heart abnormalities and muscle tremors. Mums and other chrysanthemum type flower may cause vomiting and incoordination. Peonies, meanwhile, can also cause decreased energy. Moldy black walnuts can make your dog's stomach upset and also lead to seizures. Finally, avoid irises, which may cause skin irritation, loss of energy, and drooling, and foxglove, which are particularly lethal.



Speak to Paw Pals for more information about poisonous plants or to schedule dog walking services. Paw Pals' trained and experienced dog walkers are well versed in which plants are harmful to dogs, how to keep them away from these plants, and what to do if a dog does eat a poisonous plant while on a walk. Call Paw Pals at 703-345-1695 or visit the agency online at https://www.localpawpals.com. Paw Pals is located at 14001-C Saint Germain Drive #213, Centreville, VA 20121.

