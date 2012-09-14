|
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Lubbock, Texas on February 17, 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest
On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them.
“I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. Smith,... - November 28, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.
Paw Pals, a Northern VA dog walking company recently released a blog listing poisonous outdoor plants for dogs to avoid. Because dogs are so naturally inquisitive, it's important to recognize and keep them away from poisonous plants to avoid illness.
Beautiful plants can have a devastating effect on... - November 28, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC
A Widow and 13 year old son are launching their new national weekly television show on the NOW Network this Thanksgiving Day at 11 ET in the hopes of bringing hope and healing to the over 11 million widows, 19 million fatherless kids in the country. - November 27, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation
Aleck, a 9-year-old boy from Idaho Falls, ID received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Aleck’s service dog, Walter, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Aleck’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - November 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Kids Adopt a Shelter (or K.A.S.) announces their 2019 Annual Holiday Drive. The Holiday Drive benefits animals who are in the shelter to stay comfortable while waiting for their forever homes, as well as assisting people who are facing financial hardship to feed their pets. - November 15, 2019 - Kids Adopt A Shelter
For pooped-out parents who pine for brief bedtime reads, this funny and fast-paced children’s picture book with a zoo full of anxious animals raining rapidly is just what the veterinarian ordered. Author/illustrator Sherry West and good friend/co-illustrator Larkin Stephens-Avery share an artistic... - November 08, 2019 - Sherry West Art
Logan, a 13-year-old boy in Torrington, CT, received a very special delivery today of his very own Diabetic Alert Service Dog from SDWR. Based in Madison, Virginia, SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for people of all ages that struggle with living with invisible disabilities... - November 05, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life Flagler is sponsoring a dog walk to help save lives. Bark For Life Flagler is a fun community event, for dogs and their owners. With best costume contest demonstrations, games and more. A $25.00 tax-deductible donation supports lifesaving cancer research and treatments. - October 25, 2019 - Relay For Life Flagler
As pet owners, Arizona based CBD brand Populum knows how important it is to keep our furry friends happy and healthy. Today, Populum is excited to launch its newest pet treats: Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews (MSRP $49). Formulated with wild Alaskan salmon, apples, and domestically sourced full-spectrum hemp... - October 23, 2019 - Populum
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Omaha, NE on December 10, 2019. - October 18, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
How Horses Healed a Mother and Her Son After a Devastating Loss - October 11, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation
Annual Day of Giving Will Benefit Thirty-Three Ape Sanctuaries and Rescue Centers in Africa, Asia, and North America. - October 11, 2019 - Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries
Toys for Pups - October 10, 2019 - New Age Marketing Inc.
Mason, a 6-year-old little boy from Oceanside, NY received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Mason’s service dog, Doris, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Mason’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 04, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Minneapolis, MN on October 23, 2019. - October 02, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
National Mill Dog Rescue is holding their 7th Annual Dog Jog and Open House at their facility in Peyton, Colorado on October 6th from noon - 4pm. - October 02, 2019 - National Mill Dog Rescue
Dope Dog's CBD pet products are gaining popularity after being featured on The O-List in the October 2019 issue of Oprah Magazine. The item featured is the "Dope Dropper" which contains 500mg of CBD suspended in biologically appropriate MCT coconut oil. According to their website, the Dope Dropper is popular for helping with separation anxiety, reducing inflammation, and promoting calmness and balance. - October 01, 2019 - Dope Dog
Sammy’s Hope Animal Welfare & Adoption Center in Sayreville, NJ will hold its second annual “Happy Tails” Fun Run and Walk to benefit the dogs and cats. The event will be held on Saturday, October 26 at the Capik Nature Preserve off of Bordentown Ave (615) in Sayreville, between Browns Road and Cheesequake Road. - September 24, 2019 - Sammy's Hope
Michael, an 8-year-old little boy from Monroe, NJ, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Michael’s service dog, Kelly will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Michael’s parents are looking forward to having... - September 17, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Joanna D. received a very special delivery of her own Service Dog from True Blue Service Dogs, Inc. (TBSD). Joanna's service dog, a Golden Retriever named Brava, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. - September 12, 2019 - True Blue Service Dogs, Inc.
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Noblesville, IN on November 7, 2019. - September 10, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Portland, OR on October 30, 2019. - September 09, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
A fifteen year-old Mayville resident will be welcoming into her home and heart a service dog. The dog named Hawk is being provided by SDWR, a non-profit organization based in Virginia, with a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for adults and children with invisible disabilities like Autism,... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program.
Through... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Modern Buds Creates Dog Friendly Marijuana Dispensary. - August 23, 2019 - Modern Buds
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Kansas City, KS on October 18, 2019. - August 23, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Columbus, OH on September 29, 2019. - August 01, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
The proven collection will add brilliant shine to any horse’s coat, mane, and tail. - July 28, 2019 - Straight Arrow
Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Raw Cat Food is now available in resealable 14 oz. freezer-safe containers, which maintains the quality and freshness of the food. The Vital Cat line of frozen and freeze-dried cat food provides the ultimate limited ingredient, all-natural diet for the domestic... - July 25, 2019 - Vital Essentials
The Nelson family knows all about how important service dogs can be for an individual and family. Their son was the recipient of the SDWR diabetic alert dog, Endy in 2018. Endy is providing the comfort and reassurance necessary for the Nelsons and helping their son manage and face the everyday challenges... - July 25, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
A very lucky 7-year-old girl from Roseville, CA received a special delivery today of her very own Service Dog from SDWR. - July 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Half a Decade of Research and Political Collaboration Yields New Vision on Wild Horse Management Via Rewilding - June 27, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions
Katy was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at 2 years old. Her family is hopeful that a service dog will provide assistance to calm Katy during times of anxiety and be a constant friend. The dog is named after fallen officer Senior Deputy Jessica Laura Hollis. - June 22, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Pet Wants Olathe, a local pet food and products company, provides suggestions on how to help dogs get through Independence Day. - June 21, 2019 - Pet Wants Olathe
Future Horizons will be hosting An Evening with Temple Grandin in Fayetteville, AR on August 13, 2019. - June 16, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Zeyra C. Couceiro of Miami, Florida has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of retail grocery and dog breeding. Each month, they feature... - June 04, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
New Book “The No Mammal Manifesto” asks Americans to go “cold turkey” on the cow and stick to non-beef alternatives - May 28, 2019 - Adam Rogers
Dublin is a very special basset hound. This unusual service dog never misses a seizure and alerts Olivia so that she can prepare and get to a safe place. With him by her side, Olivia has been able to get her life back.
Diagnosed with epileptic seizures after high school, Olivia, now in her mid-twenties,... - May 21, 2019 - Medical Mutts
Penelope, an Australian shepherd mix, has an important mission: helping her person cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Nathan is a fire fighter. Over the past decade, his family had noticed a significant change in his behavior at home and interactions with his loved ones. Years of dealing... - May 14, 2019 - Medical Mutts
Medical Mutts, a nonprofit service dog training organization, specializing in training dogs to help with diabetes, seizures or PTSD, is looking for very special people to foster their dogs. “Our dogs need to spend times in regular homes,” explains Melissa Morris, Director of training at Medical... - May 09, 2019 - Medical Mutts
Future Horizons will be hosting an evening with Temple Grandin in New Orleans on June 3, 2019. - April 04, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Meet the Vegan Accessories Brand Committed to Cruelty-Free Fashion and Giving Back to Animals in Need. - April 02, 2019 - White Rhino Bags
A collaborative study between a French research team of the University of Rennes and an Indiana-based service dog organization, Medical Mutts, showed that dogs are able to detect an odor collected from patients during an epileptic seizure.
These results will open a large field of research on the odor... - March 29, 2019 - Medical Mutts
Winesellers Ltd., the family-owned, global importer and marketer of fine wines, is proud to announce Vinum Cellars will be releasing a Twentieth Anniversary edition of CNW (Chard-No-Way!) Cuvee – Chenin Blanc and PETS - Petite Sirah from Clarksburg, California. These new releases come in screen printed bottles with the original throwback labels that celebrate Vinum Cellars’ story, founded in 1997 by first-generation California winemakers Richard Bruno and Chris Condos. - February 13, 2019 - Winesellers, Ltd.
Most known for directing Hollywood blockbusters Marked for Death, Rapid Fire, Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, Murder at 1600, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Anaconda 2; Little has also found success directing highly acclaimed US television series such as 24, Sleepy Hollow, Prison Break,... - February 12, 2019 - Roaming Rickshaw Films
In addition to creating lifelong Cabo memories, the resort continues to get involved in the local community through eco-initiatives, keeping its turtle conservation program as an example of philanthropy around the locality. - February 10, 2019 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa
The Team Roping Journal's hit podcast "The Score" launched its second season Thursday, January 24 with two-time National Finals Rodeo header Spencer Mitchell.
The Score is The Team Roping Journal's semi-weekly podcast, highlighting the team roping industry's top talents and influencers through... - February 04, 2019 - AIM Equine Network
The public is misled by cub petting exploiters into thinking that petting cubs somehow supports conservation. The State Department has confirmed that the rampant untracked breeding in this country impairs their efforts to oppose countries that would like to legalize trade in tiger parts. PSA demonstrates how cub petting contributes to a vicious life cycle (behind the scenes) that often ends very badly for tiger cubs. - February 01, 2019 - Big Cat Rescue