Animal Welfare News
Get the scoop on news pertaining to animal issues and welfare, including animal rescue, extinction and mistreatment. Features information about charity events, initiatives, products and services that benefit animals of all kinds.
Pet Passages® Opens in Denver, Bringing Compassionate Pet Aftercare to Colorado Families
Pet Passages® of Denver is now open and proudly serving pet families throughout the Denver metropolitan area with compassionate pet cremation, memorialization, and aftercare services. Independently owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Deep Banerjee and Marissa Pepper, the new location... - July 29, 2026 - Pet Passages
Acculift Donates to Dogs For Our Brave, Helps Support Rescue Dogs and Wounded Veterans
Engineer-led and female-owned Acculift Foundation Repair made its first donation of the Lifting Our Communities quarterly giveback initiative. They donated $1,500 to Dogs For Our Brave, a nonprofit organization that provides professionally trained service dogs, rescued from local shelters, at no... - July 19, 2026 - Acculift Foundation Repair
Petition Over Bald Eaglet "Scout" Calls for Modernized Federal Eagle Protection Regulations
In just six days, more than 4,075 supporters across the United States have signed a petition calling for federal regulatory review following the decline and death of a bald eaglet known as "Scout" at the Falconshire Raptors of West Michigan nest. The Scout Amendments Coalition states that... - July 03, 2026 - The Scout Amendments Coalition
Jason Heigl Foundation Approves $425,000 to Fund 6,000+ Free Spay/Neuter Surgeries
Latest Namaste Initiative grants push the program’s total since its March 2023 launch to more than 13,000 sterilizations. - July 03, 2026 - Jason Heigl Foundation
Chews A Puppy Marks Scholarship Milestone
$100,000 Awarded Through Scholarship Outreach Initiatives. - June 16, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
The Community Cat Debate is Being Decided Without Data. The Whisker Tracker App Wants to Change That.
As debate over community cats intensifies, Whisker Tracker offers a new, citizen science approach. The free app turns everyday cat sightings into data that helps rescues and municipalities track populations, evaluate TNR efforts, and improve outcomes—while keeping it fun and accessible for cat lovers. - May 01, 2026 - Whisker Tracker
Pet Paradise Atlanta Celebrates Grand Reopening
Pet Paradise Atlanta is holding a Grand Reopening on May 8, 2026 (9 a.m.–5 p.m.) with tours, meet-and-greets, and information on services. The resort offers boarding, daycare, grooming, and dog training, and is near the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for convenience. Guests can also enter a sweepstakes to win a free month of day camp. - April 30, 2026 - Pet Paradise
Discover the Revised & Updated Honey's Bee-Healthy Powers. Sobering Findings.
The Healing Powers of Honey: Revised and Updated, dives deeper into the eye-opening powers of honey, honeybees, and mankind. With the August launch approaching, it's the perfect time to secure a copy for summer. - April 16, 2026 - Cal Orey
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management Launches Conservation Programs Division, Appoints Chad Hanson as Vice President
Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management announces the launch of its Conservation Programs Division and the appointment of Chad Hanson as Vice President of Conservation Programs. Hanson brings over 20 years of conservation leadership experience, including work on invasive species eradication and ecosystem restoration projects worldwide. The expansion strengthens Field Engine's capacity to deliver science-based, field-tested wildlife management solutions for public and private partners. - April 15, 2026 - Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management
Hollywood Saves At-Risk Animals with Emergency Flight Rescue
Celebrities and influencers make an emergency rescue of 112 at-risk animals scheduled for euthanasia. - April 06, 2026 - David Chokachi
Nationwide Hunt Launches to Rescue Long-Term Shelter Dog Duane "Dog" Chapman Leads 30-Day Scavenger Hunt Across 15,000 Shelters
A nation wide scavenger hunt with Dog the Bounty Hunter to find the longest resident dog in a shelter to get it adopted and bring awareness to the animal crisis. - March 30, 2026 - Jordan’s Way
Relief Veterinary Jobs Platform VetRelief.com Celebrates 35 Years as Leading Relief Veterinarian Jobs & Hiring Marketplace
VetRelief.com, founded in 1990, celebrates 35 years as a leading, affordable veterinary jobs platform. It connects hospitals with licensed vets via a unique bidding system for relief and permanent roles. Hospitals pay only a low flat success fee. Mission: bridge the gap between practices needing vets and professionals seeking opportunities. "Helping hospitals hire vets." - March 19, 2026 - VetRelief.com
Elite Family Protection Dogs See Rising Demand Among High-Net-Worth Americans
In a time when personal security is becoming a growing concern across North America, many homeowners are reassessing how they protect their families. Alarm systems, surveillance cameras, and other electronic security tools remain common, but many people are recognizing the limits of these... - March 11, 2026 - Command Control Protection Dogs
Command Control Protection Dogs Explains What Goes Into Training a $150,000 Family Protection Dog
Command Control Protection Dogs provides insight into the extensive breeding, training, and preparation required to develop highly trained family protection dogs that can safely live with families while providing an added layer of personal security. - March 09, 2026 - Command Control Protection Dogs
LIX Expands RESTORE Line with New Heart Health Formula
LIX Pet Wellness today announced the launch of Heart Health this week, a targeted cardiovascular formula and the newest addition to its fast-growing USDA Certified Organic RESTORE mushroom supplement line. Formulated for senior pets and breeds prone to heart conditions—including Cavalier... - March 02, 2026 - LIX Pet Wellness
PAWS NY Marks 3,000 Days of Foster Care Supporting Substance Use Recovery
Help us reach the next families in need — donations are matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000 through March 5, 2026. - February 20, 2026 - PAWS NY
From Vet Visits to Founder: Local Female Founder Builds Brand That Uses Dog Food to Fund Twin Cities Community & Rescue Efforts
Loyal Saints uses clean ingredients and gentle processes designed to support dogs with sensitivities, helping extend both lifespan and the meaningful moments families share with their pets. Loyal Saints is actively seeking Twin Cities retail partners and community event collaborators for local pilot programs. Following their success featured on WCCO, they’re launching a small number of Twin Cities retail pilots and in-store events highlighting their work supporting dogs with sensitivities. - February 03, 2026 - Loyal Saints
Sileo Pet Services Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation for Commitment to Trusted Pet Care
Sileo Pet Services, a professional pet care company serving Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey, has earned Better Business Bureau accreditation for its commitment to ethical practices, transparency, and exceptional pet care. Founded by Gabrielle Sileo, the company continues to expand while prioritizing trust, reliability, and peace of mind for pet owners. - January 07, 2026 - Sileo Pet Services
New York City Dog Bites Climbed Post‑Covid as Bites Attributed to “Unknown” Breed Surged; Pit Bull Bites Stalled Yet Remain Overrepresented
A 97% surge in New York City dog bites attributed to "unknown" breeds post-2020 is obscuring key public health data trends, a phenomenon that emerged after two key city policy changes. Despite the data shift, pit bulls remain significantly overrepresented, accounting for 30.4% of all identified-breed bites over the 9-year period. - December 09, 2025 - DogsBite.org Incorporated
DOGTV and Washington Commanders’ Jacob Martin Encourage Families to Foster a Pet This Holiday Season
DOGTV, the global leader in dog-centric programming, today announced the launch of its new holiday PSA starring Jake Martin, linebacker for the Washington Commanders and passionate rescue advocate. This year’s message is simple, urgent, and filled with heart: Foster a pet this holiday season,... - November 17, 2025 - DOGTV
The Human-Animal Alliance Awards $15,000 to PAWS NY to Help People and Pets in Need
The grant will go towards funding critical programs PAWS NY provides to preserve the human-animal bond. - November 14, 2025 - PAWS NY
The 78th Annual Arizona National Livestock Show – a Celebration of Agriculture and Community
The Arizona National Livestock Show brings together farmers, ranchers, and families from across the country to celebrate agriculture through livestock competitions, rodeo events, and youth programs. Highlights include the Ranch Rodeo, Stockdog Trials, livestock judging contests, and the new Welding Competition. - October 23, 2025 - Arizona National Livestock Show
Gateway Recruiting Announces Continued Growth and 4th Quarter 4 Paws Campaign for Third Year
Gateway Recruiting ends 2025 with continued growth, new team additions, and a renewed commitment to community impact. - October 17, 2025 - Gateway Recruiting
Animal Grantmakers to Host 26th Annual Conference at Hilton Fort Worth, October 15 – 17, 2025
Bigger and Better Together to Showcase Funder Collaborations and Strategic Alliances to Amplify Impact of Animal Protection Programs and Projects - September 11, 2025 - Animal Grantmakers
Groundwork Mats Expands Nationally, Bringing Comfort Performance Flooring from Equestrian Roots to Gyms, Workspaces, Retail, and Industrial Markets
Groundwork Mats has expanded nationwide, moving beyond its equestrian roots to serve gyms, workspaces, retail, and industrial markets. Made from a proprietary EVA foam and rubber blend, the lightweight mats offer grip, comfort, and anti-fatigue support with easy interlocking installation. Designed to boost safety, productivity, and wellness, they’re in stock now with free quotes and samples for qualified businesses. - August 19, 2025 - Groundwork Mats
Rooted Owl® Named Pet Innovation Winner for CBD Calming Oil, Multiple Award Winner in 2025 Including Pet Age’s 2025 Editor’s Select
Rooted Owl® announced they were named a 2025 Winner by Pet Innovation recognizing companies for product innovation in the expanding pet care market for their CBD Calming Oil. A part of the movement dedicated to redefining pet wellness, Rooted Owl® is a multiple award winner over the last year and was also selected by Pet Age for their 2025 Editor’s Select honoring the top products in pet care and named a winner in the Dog CBD/Hemp Category for their Mobility & Calm CBD + CBG Freeze-Dried Bites. - August 10, 2025 - Rooted Owl
Animal Lovers - Get Ready for the Jordan's Way Bowl
Jordan's Way is hosting the First Ever Jordan's Way Bowl at the Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls, TX on Saturday, November 15, 2025. In front of a live audience & streaming Live on Facebook, Kris will lead the event raising much needed funds for the 100 animal shelters & rescues that are participating! Join in on all the fun antics, exciting interactive activities, Special Guest Appearances & opportunities for the community to unite in making a difference for rescue animals. - June 02, 2025 - Jordan's Way, LLC.
New Report Reveals Near Tripling of Severe Dog Bite Injuries in Austin and San Antonio — Provides In-Depth Examination
Comprehensive analysis spans 12 years of data, before and after COVID-19 lockdowns, examines role of no-kill shelter policies. - May 30, 2025 - DogsBite.org Incorporated
Prehistoric "Transformer Scorpion" Discovered - CT Scan Provided by Advanced Amber
A team of scientists in France and Myanmar have discovered a new species of prehistoric scorpion and published it as a holotype. - May 09, 2025 - Advanced Amber
Lions Tigers & Bears to Host 16th Annual “Wild in the Country" Fundraiser
San Diego’s Most Important Fundraiser of the Year - April 25, 2025 - Lions Tigers & Bears
National Van Lines and K9s For Warriors Celebrate Mother’s Day with a Special Match Gift Campaign
National Van Lines has partnered with K9s For Warriors to honor veteran mothers this Mother’s Day with a $20,000 donation for a matching gift campaign. The initiative supports K9s For Warriors’ mission to pair service dogs with veterans suffering from invisible wounds of war. From now through May 31, every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact for warriors and their service dogs. - April 25, 2025 - National Van Lines
PAWS NY Returns to Monarch Rooftop for 2025 Barks & Blooms Benefit to Raise Money for People and Pets in Need
This year’s fundraising event, sponsored by Bond Vet, will take place on Monday, May 19, from 6:30-8:30pm, and tickets are now on sale. - April 23, 2025 - PAWS NY
Tall Tales Publisher Unveils Redesigned Website for Children's Author, Bringing Interactive Fun and Captivating Stories to Young Readers
New Website Features Video Clips, Creative Projects, and Exciting School Appearances - March 17, 2025 - Kizzie Jones
Gray Growth Strategies Partners with PetFood Brokers to Support Pet Food Brands Expanding Into U.S. and Global Markets
Gray Growth Strategies, an e-commerce consulting and product development firm, has announced a partnership with PetFood Brokers, a brokerage firm specializing in the pet food industry. The collaboration is intended to support pet food brands seeking to expand into the U.S. and international markets, with a focus on e-commerce growth and supply chain solutions. - February 20, 2025 - Gray Growth
Pets Living Their Best Lives: the Pet Wellness Trend That’s Seeing Aussies Put Their Money Where Their Pets Mouths Are
Impact of functional foods on our pets’ longevity. The link between diet and pet behaviours. Humanisation trend driving pet wellness boom post-Covid. - February 20, 2025 - The Wonderfur Company
Lions Tigers & Bears Mourns the Loss of Beloved Lioness Suri
With heavy hearts, San Diego’s Animal Sanctuary shares the passing of the beloved lioness, Suri. - February 06, 2025 - Lions Tigers & Bears
Redbarn Pet Products donates 37,000+ Pounds of Dog Food to Support L.A. County Wildfire Relief Efforts
In the wake of the devastation and loss caused by the multiple wildfires within Los Angeles County in January, Redbarn Pet Products has donated more than 37,000 pounds of Redbarn Stews and Dry Dog Food to the Animal Wellness Foundation. - February 01, 2025 - Redbarn Pet Products
Project K-9 Hero and Redbarn Pet Products Announce Exciting New Partnership to Support Retired Police and Military Working Dogs
Project K-9 Hero, a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting retired Police K-9s and Military Working Dogs, is proud to announce a new partnership with Redbarn Pet Products, a leader in premium pet food and treats. - January 30, 2025 - Redbarn Pet Products
Pet Tame Reveals Insights in New Study: "Do Dogs Remember People?"
Pet owners often wonder if their canine companions truly remember them. A new article published by Pet Tame, the popular dog training and behavior platform, dives into the science and psychology of this question: Do dogs remember people? - January 24, 2025 - Pet Tame
Puppyland Washington Settlement Statement: Leading Pet Industry Standards Since Before State Action
Puppyland Washington announces a $3.75 million settlement with the State Attorney General's Office while highlighting its role as an industry leader in reform. The company championed HB 1424 and the Pierce County ordinance, having already established transparent practices well before any state involvement. Puppyland continues its commitment to exceeding industry standards and continuing to connect families with their new puppies. - January 22, 2025 - Puppyland
Charity Tea Helps to House Stray Dogs in Clearwater
On Saturday, February 15 at 3:00pm, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center, in partnership with Safe Paws Animal Rescue, will host a Charity Tea Party to collect in-kind donations for the rescue. Guests are encouraged to bring donations of dog supplies for the foster homes which help get... - January 18, 2025 - Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
LA Artists Offering Pet Portraits with a Purpose: Support the Pasadena Humane Society and Make Your Pet a Hero
For the month of January, Hattas Studios will donate 100% of the custom pet portrait profits to the Pasadena Humane Society and SPCA, to provide direct animal relief and rescue that have been burned, injured and require oxygen as a result of the wildfires in California. - January 15, 2025 - Hattas Studios
White Wings Rescue Provides Haven for Historic Columbia Falls Cat Colony, Preserving Three Decades of Community Care
White Wings Rescue and community advocate Jennifer Hallowes partnered to save a historic 21-cat colony from Columbia Falls' River's Edge Park. Through innovative collaboration, Hallowes led a successful trapping operation while White Wings Rescue provided expert guidance and a free-roam shelter facility in Ronan, MT. The project's fundraising website raised $2,600 in eight days, demonstrating how rescue organizations and communities can work together effectively. - January 09, 2025 - White Wings Rescue
Christmas with the Animals at Lions Tigers & Bears
San Diego’s Exotic Animal Sanctuary & Rescue Hosts Winter Fundraiser Event. - December 04, 2024 - Lions Tigers & Bears
EveryCat Health Foundation Honored as a Recipient of Cat Writers' Association Annual Fundraiser
Sole Nonprofit Dedicated to Cats’ Health Funds Groundbreaking Advances in Feline Medicine Honored with November 10 Donation Award - November 11, 2024 - EveryCat Health Foundation
The Little Red Dog to Close Facility Amid Declining Donations: 45 Dogs at Risk Without Urgent Support – Rescue Efforts to Continue
The Little Red Dog, a nonprofit dedicated to saving dogs in need for the past 13 years, is facing a devastating crisis as it loses its lease and struggles with a sharp decline in donations. Without raising at least $100,000 immediately or securing a new facility, 45 dogs will be left with an... - October 25, 2024 - The Little Red Dog, Inc.
Habitat Improvement Funding Awarded for Aransas National Wildlife Refuge
FarWide Conservation Trust, a non-profit conservation organization, is excited to announce a $250,000 grant has been received from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to help improve wildlife habitat on the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). - October 23, 2024 - FarWide Outdoors, Inc.
The Foggy Dog and Gray Malin Collaborate on a Cozy, Chic Winter Collection for Dogs
Limited edition pet accessories collection from fine-art photographer Gray Malin, launching October 22. - October 22, 2024 - Gray Malin
Purplegator's Bob Bentz Named to Philadelphia Titan 100
Bob Bentz, president of marketing agency Purplegator, has been named to the Titan 100 of Philadelphia Business Leaders for 2024 - 2025. The Titan 100 award highlights the most accomplished business leaders in the Philadelphia metro across a variety of industries. The Titan 100 represents the... - October 10, 2024 - PURPLEgator
Groomer’s Choice Announces Premium Coat Care Line with Long-Lasting Scent
Groomer's Choice, a leading manufacturer and supplier of pet grooming supplies, announces the launch of their new coat care line, Crown Coat. Crown Coat combines premium cleansing ingredients with a specially designed, fragrance-enhancing formula to deliver a long-lasting scent. Groomer's Choice... - October 09, 2024 - Groomer's Choice