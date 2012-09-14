PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Red Pill CBD CEO Says He Was Pleased to Get a Warning Letter from the FDA On November 25, 2019, the FDA posted on their site 15 companies that received warning letters for illegally selling products containing cannabidiol (CBD), Red Pill Medical, Inc. was one of them. “I know it may sound crazy, but I was pleased with the FDA warning letter,” said Gregory A. Smith,... - November 28, 2019 - Red Pill Medical, Inc.

Northern VA Dog Walking Company Lists Poisonous Outdoor Plants for Dogs Paw Pals, a Northern VA dog walking company recently released a blog listing poisonous outdoor plants for dogs to avoid. Because dogs are so naturally inquisitive, it's important to recognize and keep them away from poisonous plants to avoid illness. Beautiful plants can have a devastating effect on... - November 28, 2019 - Paw Pals Pet Sitting, LLC

A Widow and 13 Year Old Son Are Launching Their New Weekly National Television Show on the NOW Network This Thanksgiving Day 11 ET Called the Path to Healing Show A Widow and 13 year old son are launching their new national weekly television show on the NOW Network this Thanksgiving Day at 11 ET in the hopes of bringing hope and healing to the over 11 million widows, 19 million fatherless kids in the country. - November 27, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Idaho Falls, Idaho Aleck, a 9-year-old boy from Idaho Falls, ID received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Aleck’s service dog, Walter, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Aleck’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - November 20, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Kids Adopt A Shelter Announces Its 2019 Annual Holiday Drive Kids Adopt a Shelter (or K.A.S.) announces their 2019 Annual Holiday Drive. The Holiday Drive benefits animals who are in the shelter to stay comfortable while waiting for their forever homes, as well as assisting people who are facing financial hardship to feed their pets. - November 15, 2019 - Kids Adopt A Shelter

Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! Children’s Picture Book with Pudgy Poultry is a Satisfying Bedtime Snack For pooped-out parents who pine for brief bedtime reads, this funny and fast-paced children’s picture book with a zoo full of anxious animals raining rapidly is just what the veterinarian ordered. Author/illustrator Sherry West and good friend/co-illustrator Larkin Stephens-Avery share an artistic... - November 08, 2019 - Sherry West Art

SDWR Delivers Diabetic Alert Dog to Lucky Boy in Torrington, CT Logan, a 13-year-old boy in Torrington, CT, received a very special delivery today of his very own Diabetic Alert Service Dog from SDWR. Based in Madison, Virginia, SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for people of all ages that struggle with living with invisible disabilities... - November 05, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Bark For Life Flagler The American Cancer Society's Relay for Life Flagler is sponsoring a dog walk to help save lives. Bark For Life Flagler is a fun community event, for dogs and their owners. With best costume contest demonstrations, games and more. A $25.00 tax-deductible donation supports lifesaving cancer research and treatments. - October 25, 2019 - Relay For Life Flagler

Introducing Populum’s Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews: A New Way to Give Your Pet CBD As pet owners, Arizona based CBD brand Populum knows how important it is to keep our furry friends happy and healthy. Today, Populum is excited to launch its newest pet treats: Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews (MSRP $49). Formulated with wild Alaskan salmon, apples, and domestically sourced full-spectrum hemp... - October 23, 2019 - Populum

An Individualized Path to Healing Through Equine Therapy How Horses Healed a Mother and Her Son After a Devastating Loss - October 11, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation

Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries Presents Sixth Annual Giving Day for Apes October 15, 2019 Annual Day of Giving Will Benefit Thirty-Three Ape Sanctuaries and Rescue Centers in Africa, Asia, and North America. - October 11, 2019 - Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Oceanside, NY Mason, a 6-year-old little boy from Oceanside, NY received a very special delivery of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Mason’s service dog, Doris, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Mason’s parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 04, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

National Mill Dog Rescue Announces their 7th Annual Dog Jog and Open House National Mill Dog Rescue is holding their 7th Annual Dog Jog and Open House at their facility in Peyton, Colorado on October 6th from noon - 4pm. - October 02, 2019 - National Mill Dog Rescue

Oprah Backs Established CBD Pet Line: Dope Dog Dope Dog's CBD pet products are gaining popularity after being featured on The O-List in the October 2019 issue of Oprah Magazine. The item featured is the "Dope Dropper" which contains 500mg of CBD suspended in biologically appropriate MCT coconut oil. According to their website, the Dope Dropper is popular for helping with separation anxiety, reducing inflammation, and promoting calmness and balance. - October 01, 2019 - Dope Dog

Sammy's Hope Holds 2nd Annual Fun Run and Walk on October 26 in Sayreville, NJ Sammy’s Hope Animal Welfare & Adoption Center in Sayreville, NJ will hold its second annual “Happy Tails” Fun Run and Walk to benefit the dogs and cats. The event will be held on Saturday, October 26 at the Capik Nature Preserve off of Bordentown Ave (615) in Sayreville, between Browns Road and Cheesequake Road. - September 24, 2019 - Sammy's Hope

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Monroe, NJ Michael, an 8-year-old little boy from Monroe, NJ, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Michael’s service dog, Kelly will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Michael’s parents are looking forward to having... - September 17, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Psychiatric Service Dog Delivered by True Blue Service Dogs (TBSD) to a Very Lucky Woman in Tacoma, WA Joanna D. received a very special delivery of her own Service Dog from True Blue Service Dogs, Inc. (TBSD). Joanna's service dog, a Golden Retriever named Brava, will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. - September 12, 2019 - True Blue Service Dogs, Inc.

Special Delivery for a Very Lucky Mayville Resident A fifteen year-old Mayville resident will be welcoming into her home and heart a service dog. The dog named Hawk is being provided by SDWR, a non-profit organization based in Virginia, with a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for adults and children with invisible disabilities like Autism,... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Future Service Dog Named in Memory of Tyngsborough Police Officer Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program. Through... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Mane 'n Tail Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of Its Best-Selling Ultimate Gloss Shampoo and Conditioner The proven collection will add brilliant shine to any horse’s coat, mane, and tail. - July 28, 2019 - Straight Arrow

Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Cat Food Now Available in Resealable Containers Vital Essentials® Vital Cat™ Frozen Raw Cat Food is now available in resealable 14 oz. freezer-safe containers, which maintains the quality and freshness of the food. The Vital Cat line of frozen and freeze-dried cat food provides the ultimate limited ingredient, all-natural diet for the domestic... - July 25, 2019 - Vital Essentials

Family from Prescott, AZ is Showing Their Way of Paying It Forward Through an SDWR Service Dog Volunteer Experience The Nelson family knows all about how important service dogs can be for an individual and family. Their son was the recipient of the SDWR diabetic alert dog, Endy in 2018. Endy is providing the comfort and reassurance necessary for the Nelsons and helping their son manage and face the everyday challenges... - July 25, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Assist Family in Roseville, CA A very lucky 7-year-old girl from Roseville, CA received a special delivery today of her very own Service Dog from SDWR. - July 21, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Door Opens for Rewilding America’s Wild Horses Via FY2020 Interior Appropriations Budget Half a Decade of Research and Political Collaboration Yields New Vision on Wild Horse Management Via Rewilding - June 27, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

Autism Service Dog Delivered to Assist 7-Year-Old Girl in Mississippi Katy was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at 2 years old. Her family is hopeful that a service dog will provide assistance to calm Katy during times of anxiety and be a constant friend. The dog is named after fallen officer Senior Deputy Jessica Laura Hollis. - June 22, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Keep Your Dogs Calm, Comfortable and Safe on July 4 Pet Wants Olathe, a local pet food and products company, provides suggestions on how to help dogs get through Independence Day. - June 21, 2019 - Pet Wants Olathe

Zeyra C. Couceiro Recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Zeyra C. Couceiro of Miami, Florida has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of retail grocery and dog breeding. Each month, they feature... - June 04, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Turkey Burgers Seen as the Better Option on National Hamburger Day, May 28 New Book “The No Mammal Manifesto” asks Americans to go “cold turkey” on the cow and stick to non-beef alternatives - May 28, 2019 - Adam Rogers

Medical Mutts Helps Owner Train Her Own Seizure Alert Dog and Get Her Life Back Dublin is a very special basset hound. This unusual service dog never misses a seizure and alerts Olivia so that she can prepare and get to a safe place. With him by her side, Olivia has been able to get her life back. Diagnosed with epileptic seizures after high school, Olivia, now in her mid-twenties,... - May 21, 2019 - Medical Mutts

A Fireman and His Rescue Dog on a Mission Penelope, an Australian shepherd mix, has an important mission: helping her person cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Nathan is a fire fighter. Over the past decade, his family had noticed a significant change in his behavior at home and interactions with his loved ones. Years of dealing... - May 14, 2019 - Medical Mutts

Foster Homes Needed for Exceptional Dogs Medical Mutts, a nonprofit service dog training organization, specializing in training dogs to help with diabetes, seizures or PTSD, is looking for very special people to foster their dogs. “Our dogs need to spend times in regular homes,” explains Melissa Morris, Director of training at Medical... - May 09, 2019 - Medical Mutts

Vegan Fashion Brand Announces Collaboration to Support Animal Welfare Programs Meet the Vegan Accessories Brand Committed to Cruelty-Free Fashion and Giving Back to Animals in Need. - April 02, 2019 - White Rhino Bags

Dogs Prove There is a Scent Associated to Epileptic Seizures A collaborative study between a French research team of the University of Rennes and an Indiana-based service dog organization, Medical Mutts, showed that dogs are able to detect an odor collected from patients during an epileptic seizure. These results will open a large field of research on the odor... - March 29, 2019 - Medical Mutts

Vinum Cellars Celebrates Twentieth Anniversary with Special Throwback Bottling of CNW and PETS Winesellers Ltd., the family-owned, global importer and marketer of fine wines, is proud to announce Vinum Cellars will be releasing a Twentieth Anniversary edition of CNW (Chard-No-Way!) Cuvee – Chenin Blanc and PETS - Petite Sirah from Clarksburg, California. These new releases come in screen printed bottles with the original throwback labels that celebrate Vinum Cellars’ story, founded in 1997 by first-generation California winemakers Richard Bruno and Chris Condos. - February 13, 2019 - Winesellers, Ltd.

Accomplished American Filmmaker, Dwight H. Little to Direct Tiger Heart; a Revealing Project Centered Around Tiger Poaching, to be Filmed in India in 2019 Most known for directing Hollywood blockbusters Marked for Death, Rapid Fire, Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, Murder at 1600, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Anaconda 2; Little has also found success directing highly acclaimed US television series such as 24, Sleepy Hollow, Prison Break,... - February 12, 2019 - Roaming Rickshaw Films

Casa Dorada Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Big Promotion and Amenities for Its Guests In addition to creating lifelong Cabo memories, the resort continues to get involved in the local community through eco-initiatives, keeping its turtle conservation program as an example of philanthropy around the locality. - February 10, 2019 - Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort & Spa

The Score's Season 2 Kicked Off with Spencer Mitchell The Team Roping Journal's hit podcast "The Score" launched its second season Thursday, January 24 with two-time National Finals Rodeo header Spencer Mitchell. The Score is The Team Roping Journal's semi-weekly podcast, highlighting the team roping industry's top talents and influencers through... - February 04, 2019 - AIM Equine Network