Painting Contest "My Parent at Work”

Hersonissos, Greece, November 28, 2019



The painting contest was held in September 2019, while the participants tried to portray their parents at work in the most imaginative and creative way.



This event was conducted in the context of the actions "Work with us, Dream with us, Grow with us," with the aim of putting the children in the spotlight, fostering their imagination and understanding the way they see their parents' work. The children, inspired by their parents, created their own wonderful stories, thereby presenting the way they perceive the workplace in the hotels of the Metaxa Hospitality Group.



The participants’ age range was between 5 and 12 years old, while the colors, materials, size and composition of the drawings were chosen exclusively by the children themselves, without any restrictions. A total of 43 projects were collected and evaluated at the end of the contest.



On Monday, 4th of November an award ceremony was held at TUI Magic Life Candia Maris. The honored guests were all the young artists who participated in the contest, while the ceremony also was attended by their parents, the Management Team of Metaxa Hospitality Group, and the teacher/artist Ms. Mandalena Vosniak Melissourgaki, who spoke about the high importance of paintings in children’s life. She was also the one that selected the winners, based on the age of the children, their imagination, and how complete the paintings were.



All the participants received a book as a gift, as well as a personal letter from the Group’s CEO, Mr. Andreas Metaxas, with the message "Every effort a victory." The artists of the three paintings, who stood out received a €300, €200 and €100 gift card from a well-known toy store. Following the award ceremony all the attendees enjoyed beautiful moments of relaxation, while the children enjoyed hot chocolate, juices and delicacies.



This initiative is considered as one of the rewards the Human Resources Department of Metaxa Hospitality Group offers to its employees, as the amount of €600 was given eventually to three families of its employees. In addition to this action, the Group also offers to its employees a range of additional benefits such as free transportation to and from Heraklion city center, free meals, uniforms, pension benefits, wedding gift, maternity gift, special rates for friends & family, as well as “employee of the month” & “employee of the year” award.



Below are listed the three* winning artworks of the painting contest:



3rd place



The third-place award was given to the son of Mr. Karouzakis Serafim, General Manager of TUI Magic Life Candia Maris Hotel - 12 years old



The painting stood out because it is a complete rendering of the idea of the contest, with no gaps and a clever performance of the role of the General Manager who "overlooks all hotel functions."



2nd place



The second-place award was given to the daughter of Mr. Vaios Koukoumtzis, Executive Chef of Creta Maris Beach Resort – 6,5 years old



This painting stood out because the young artist designed her father with great precision.



1st place



The first-place award was given to the son of Mrs Kokkinou Litsa, who works as a waitress at TUI Magic Life Candia Maris Hotel - 7 years old



The imagination and peculiarity of this artwork, combined with the perfect design of the workplace of the artist’s mother, are the elements that made the project stand out and win the first place of contest.



* For privacy reasons the artworks are presented without the names of the children.



About Metaxa Hospitality Group:

Metaxa Hospitality Group, that belongs to the family of the memorable Nikolaos Metaxas, has been active in Crete since 1975, the year in which its first hotel, Creta Maris Beach Resort in Crete, began its operation. The Group invests in hospitality and other sectors of tourism such as thalassotherapy centers and conference centers. In addition, it actively participates in the real estate sector.



