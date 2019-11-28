Workshop Details Announced for SMi’s AI in Drug Discovery Conference 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Robert Young from Blue Burgundy to lead AI in Drug Discovery 2020 workshop in March 2020.

London, United Kingdom, November 28, 2019 --(



Running alongside the conference will be a half day post-conference workshop "Practical Application of Predictive Properties in Drug Design" on Wednesday 18th March at Copthorne Tara Hotel.



Robert Young, Principal, Blue Burgundy Ltd will lead the workshop and present on "Chemists and computers in harmony: how to surf the wave?" covering:

· Drug Discovery is a game of establishing facts, recognizing patterns and following principles.

· A chemist’s eyes, skill and experience can be augmented by good design and prediction.

· Don’t place your faith in models or models of models; treat/ interpret data with caution.

· Compound quality is a destination not a journey.



For the full interview and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download online. Register at www.AI-indrugdiscovery.com/prcom4



Key features for 2020 include:

• Explore how lead scientists from 10 big pharma apply machine learning methods to fast-track de novo design, synthesis and ADME toxicity predictions in aid of drug discovery

• Listen to a panel discussion on the “AI paradigm shift – is it just a hype?” to find out what key opinion leaders think about the potential of AI for the future

• Discover the unique approach using the AI-led Benevolent Platform® deploys for re-imagining the full discovery pipeline using AI

• Deep dive into the latest case-studies from AstraZeneca exploring their strategies to integrating AI into drug design



An early bird saving of £400 is available for bookings made before 29th November 2019. Interested parties can secure their places at www.AI-indrugdiscovery.com/prcom4



AI in Drug Discovery Conference 2020

16th-17th March 2020

London, UK



Contact Information:

For media enquiries, contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.AI-indrugdiscovery.com/prcom4



