Press Releases Bruel & Kjær UK Press Release

Receive press releases from Bruel & Kjær UK: By Email RSS Feeds: Brüel & Kjær Launches a Robust and Reliable Pressure-Field Microphone

To help engineers and acousticians achieve accurate measurements in everyday tasks, Brüel & Kjær has created a miniature microphone ideal for high-precision acoustic measurements tests within confined spaces – Type 4988-A.

Naerum, Denmark, November 28, 2019 --(



The microphone has a laser welded diaphragm and is paired to a 1/4" Constant Currant Line Drive (CCLD) preamplifier. This connects to CCLD input conditioning, ensuring all measurements meet the industry standard IEEEP1451.4 V1.0.



Type 4988-A’s all-titanium design is highly resistant to corrosion and suitable for a range of acoustic tests, even in the presence of magnetic fields. It’s practically immune to temperature and humidity changes; this extreme stability, combined to a minimal spread in frequency response between individuals (guaranteed ±1 dB from 20Hz to 20KHz), make it ideal for integration in a production line or for general audio measurements.



More information about Type 4988-A microphone is available on Brüel & Kjær’s website: www.bksv.com/TheMic



About Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration



Brüel & Kjær focuses on sound and vibration solutions and develops advanced technology for measuring and managing sound and vibration. As a specialist in this domain, the company helps customers ensure component quality, enhance product performance and monitor operational compliance.



For more than 75 years, Brüel & Kjær’s research and development people have excelled and many have become recognized global experts, who aid the scientific community and teach at renowned centres. The application of experience and technology promotes quality and efficiency at every stage of a product’s life cycle: design, development, manufacture, deployment and operation. Mastering sound and vibration is a key component in accelerating business growth and improving environmental quality.



For more information, please visit www.bksv.com



About HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær

HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær, home to the HBM Test and Measurement and Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1,5 bn and employs approximately 9800 people worldwide.



For more information, please visit www.hbkworld.com



For additional information, please contact:

Heather Wilkins

Marketing Coordinator

Bruel & Kjaer

Telephone: 01223 389 800

Web: www.bksv.com

Email: heather.wilkins@bksv.com Naerum, Denmark, November 28, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The 1/4 inch low noise microphone is optimized for use in pressure-field applications such as use with couplers, measuring close to audio device sound ports or flush-mounting. The microphone also works as a general measurement device when the operator makes use of the inclusive electronics corrections; these include response at different angles of incidence in a free field, corrections in a diffuse field or grid influence.The microphone has a laser welded diaphragm and is paired to a 1/4" Constant Currant Line Drive (CCLD) preamplifier. This connects to CCLD input conditioning, ensuring all measurements meet the industry standard IEEEP1451.4 V1.0.Type 4988-A’s all-titanium design is highly resistant to corrosion and suitable for a range of acoustic tests, even in the presence of magnetic fields. It’s practically immune to temperature and humidity changes; this extreme stability, combined to a minimal spread in frequency response between individuals (guaranteed ±1 dB from 20Hz to 20KHz), make it ideal for integration in a production line or for general audio measurements.More information about Type 4988-A microphone is available on Brüel & Kjær’s website: www.bksv.com/TheMicAbout Brüel & Kjær Sound & VibrationBrüel & Kjær focuses on sound and vibration solutions and develops advanced technology for measuring and managing sound and vibration. As a specialist in this domain, the company helps customers ensure component quality, enhance product performance and monitor operational compliance.For more than 75 years, Brüel & Kjær’s research and development people have excelled and many have become recognized global experts, who aid the scientific community and teach at renowned centres. The application of experience and technology promotes quality and efficiency at every stage of a product’s life cycle: design, development, manufacture, deployment and operation. Mastering sound and vibration is a key component in accelerating business growth and improving environmental quality.For more information, please visit www.bksv.comAbout HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & KjærHBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær, home to the HBM Test and Measurement and Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1,5 bn and employs approximately 9800 people worldwide.For more information, please visit www.hbkworld.comFor additional information, please contact:Heather WilkinsMarketing CoordinatorBruel & KjaerTelephone: 01223 389 800Web: www.bksv.comEmail: heather.wilkins@bksv.com Contact Information Bruel & Kjaer UK Ltd.

Heather Wilkins

01223389919



www.bksv.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bruel & Kjær UK