"Amongst Death" Holiday Deals

New York, NY, November 28, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- R. Gayle Hawkins released her fifth book, "Amongst Death," in October. She is currently writing her sixth novel.
To celebrate the holiday season, the "Amongst Death" eBook format shall sell at a discounted rate on select sites. The sales are available November 27 through December 4 and December 29 through January 2.
"Amongst Death" represents the struggle to dislike individuals committing crimes society sees as a revenge deserved rather than a crime. R. Gayle Hawkins attempts to avoid stating a time period and a location in order to show the reader the story line displays crimes occurring everyday throughout time.
The eBook sale shall occur on on Apple, Barnes & Noble, Scribd, Rakuten kobo and other select sites.