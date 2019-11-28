PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
R. Gayle Hawkins

"Amongst Death" Holiday Deals


R. Gayle Hawkins's fifth novel, "Amongst Death," shall sell in eBook format at a discount on select sites for the holiday season.

New York, NY, November 28, 2019 --(PR.com)-- R. Gayle Hawkins released her fifth book, "Amongst Death," in October. She is currently writing her sixth novel.

To celebrate the holiday season, the "Amongst Death" eBook format shall sell at a discounted rate on select sites. The sales are available November 27 through December 4 and December 29 through January 2.

"Amongst Death" represents the struggle to dislike individuals committing crimes society sees as a revenge deserved rather than a crime. R. Gayle Hawkins attempts to avoid stating a time period and a location in order to show the reader the story line displays crimes occurring everyday throughout time.

The eBook sale shall occur on on Apple, Barnes & Noble, Scribd, Rakuten kobo and other select sites.
Contact Information
R. Gayle Hawkins
Roxann Parson
276-492-8508
Contact
www.rgaylehawkins.jimdo.com
322 1/2 Lawrence Street
Sandusky, OH 44870

